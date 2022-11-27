Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia Police Officer struck by vehicle in Center City
A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being hit by an SUV in Center City.
fox29.com
Man burned with propane heater during South Philadelphia attack, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating an attack that left a man with severe burns to his face and body early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 6:20 a.m. in the area of 22nd and Fitzwater Streets. Police say the victim, a 48-year-old man, was walking to a friends home...
fox29.com
Homeowner helps police identify man accused of firebombing North Philadelphia rowhome
PHILADELPHIA - A homeowner who lives at a rowhome near Temple's campus that was recently firebombed used home surveillance to help police track down a suspect who is now in custody, according to court documents. Prosecutors say Kyle Halls, 35, smashed the front window of a property on 2000 block...
Mother pleads for mental health help for son arrested in firebombing near Temple University
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia mother is speaking out after her son was arrested for arson. She's also pleading to get him help.Kyle Halls, 35, was arrested Thursday for firebombing the home of several Temple students last month."I just recall waking up at 3 a.m. hearing a loud boom and then looking out the window to see the house on fire," Krystal Wyatt said.Neighbors recalled being jolted awake early on Nov. 15. That's when federal authorities say Kyle Halls firebombed a house on Cleveland Street in North Philadelphia just blocks from the campus of Temple University.The incident was caught...
Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly shooting on I-95 NB at Academy Road
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia.
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting On I-95 In Philly: Report
State police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia, according to a report by 6ABC. Troopers were dispatched to the northbound lane of I-95 near Academy Road in the city's Torresdale neighborhood at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the outlet wrote. Sources told 6ABC that one...
fox29.com
Police: 180 animals rescued, 2 found dead during puppy mill bust in Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - Nearly 200 animals were found living in "horrible" conditions at an alleged puppy mill that police say was being run out of a home in Ocean County. Officers say they could smell a strong odor and hear barking when they responded to an anonymous complaint for a house on Arrowhead Park Drive in Brick Township on Friday.
More Than 6 Decades After ‘Boy in the Box’ Was Found Dead, Police Are Ready to Reveal His Name
Philadelphia police will reveal the identity of the “Boy in the Box” next week and sources say the most recent DNA evidence links him to a prominent family in Delaware County, according to a staff report from NBC10.
phillypolice.com
Missing Persons – 31-year-old Simone Leonard and 2-year-old Gaia Byrd – From the 35th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating the following missing persons in reference to a custody investigation of 31-year-old Simone Leonard and 2-year-old Gaia Byrd. They were last seen on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, on the 75XX block of Rugby Street. Simone Leonard (mother) is 5′...
New Video Links Philly City Worker's Killer To Bronx Shooting: Police
Philadelphia police have released new video of a shooting in New York City that they say is linked to the killing of a Philly parking authority worker last month. The city employee was walking along the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue on Nov. 25 when an unknown man walked up behind him and shot him in the head point blank, as Daily Voice has reported.
Person In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Trenton
December 2, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Shots rang out around 11:00 a.m. sending Trenton Police, Trenton EMS, Captial Paramedics and Trenton…
University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought
"She turned toward me and started running toward me. (She) swung on me and broke my glasses and my nose," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.
fox29.com
Officials: School bus struck by gunfire, I-95 closed after police pursuit near Newark, Delaware
NEWARK, Del. - An investigation is underway after an apparent police pursuit ended in gunfire, shutting down I-95 in both directions near Newark, Delaware. Around 8 a.m. Delaware State Police stated that both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Route 896 would be shut down for an ‘extended period’ due to police activity.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Car Crashes Through Delaware County Deli
Andy Park doesn’t care that his business was nearly destroyed Thursday morning. Instead, he’s glad his wife is okay after a terrifying close call that was caught on camera. Park, his wife, Suzie Park, and three customers were inside his business, Boccella’s Deli on West Eagle Road in...
School bus with 36 students on board shot up as man flees police in Delaware
A school bus with dozens of students on board was hit by gunfire during a gun battle and police chase that spanned a large part of New Castle County, Delaware on Friday.
fox29.com
Officials: Suspect dead after leading Delaware State Troopers on lengthy pursuit, carjacking two vehicles
NEWARK, Del. - A suspect is dead after Delaware State Police say he led them on a lengthy chase that involved two carjackings and multiple shots fired. Authorities say the incident began around 7:29 a.m. in Wilmington as troopers responded to reports of a suspicious person with a gun. Trooper...
fox29.com
Police searching for man accused of robbing Germantown Family Dollar twice in one day, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detective Division is asking for the public's help to identify a man believed to be connected to several robberies at a Family Dollar. According to police, the robberies occurred at the Family Dollar on the 5200 block of Germantown Avenue on Tuesday. The...
Fire breaks out in Port Richmond home: Officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials were on the scene of a house fire in the city's Port Richmond section Saturday afternoon. It started just before 2 p.m. on the 2800 block of Salmon Street.Officials received reports of people trapped and firefighters found a woman in the home. The woman was transported to Temple Hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.Another person refused service.The fire was placed under control around 2:20 p.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia police officer discharges weapon after he is attacked by dog in Overbrook
OVERBROOK - A Philadelphia police officer was attacked by a dog in Overbrook, and the officer discharged his weapon to disrupt the attack. According to officials, the officer responded to a 911 call regarding a vicious dog Thursday morning, around 10:30, on the 1600 block of North Felton Street. When...
Man shot in face, killed in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
Comments / 3