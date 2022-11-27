ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Philly

Mother pleads for mental health help for son arrested in firebombing near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia mother is speaking out after her son was arrested for arson. She's also pleading to get him help.Kyle Halls, 35, was arrested Thursday for firebombing the home of several Temple students last month."I just recall waking up at 3 a.m. hearing a loud boom and then looking out the window to see the house on fire," Krystal Wyatt said.Neighbors recalled being jolted awake early on Nov. 15. That's when federal authorities say Kyle Halls firebombed a house on Cleveland Street in North Philadelphia just blocks from the campus of Temple University.The incident was caught...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: Car Crashes Through Delaware County Deli

Andy Park doesn’t care that his business was nearly destroyed Thursday morning. Instead, he’s glad his wife is okay after a terrifying close call that was caught on camera. Park, his wife, Suzie Park, and three customers were inside his business, Boccella’s Deli on West Eagle Road in...
HAVERTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Fire breaks out in Port Richmond home: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials were on the scene of a house fire in the city's Port Richmond section Saturday afternoon. It started just before 2 p.m. on the 2800 block of Salmon Street.Officials received reports of people trapped and firefighters found a woman in the home. The woman was transported to Temple Hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.Another person refused service.The fire was placed under control around 2:20 p.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot in face, killed in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

