Sturgis, SD

kotatv.com

Forest Service sells Black Hills recreation passes Friday, at half price

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Forest Service has a sweet deal for one day only, a Black Hills National Forest recreation facilities season pass for half price. The 2023 season pass will be on sale Friday, Dec. 2, at the Lions Building on the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City. The sale is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Passes will also be available for sale at Black Hills National Forest offices.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Downtown free parking continues on holiday Saturdays

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Free downtown parking is available on Saturdays leading up to the Christmas holiday: December 3, 10, 17 and 24. “This is a great way in helping the community get into the holiday spirit,” said Community Development Director Vicki Fisher. “There are a lot of great holiday events going on downtown and great opportunities to spend time with family and friends during the holiday season, whether it’s shopping, having lunch or coffee, or taking in a movie.”
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

See you in the village!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Did you know that Santa has a thrift village? Well, it’s located at the Minneluzahan Senior Center in Rapid City. The village began in 2020 because during COVID not many people were working, so the senior center thought it would be a good idea to sell items that were donated to them. Richard Moose, Santa’s Village Worker, says that if the family couldn’t afford the five dollar price tag, they were still able to leave with their presents.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kotatv.com

The benefits of adopting your next dog on national mutt day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Take a look at your dog today and give them an extra treat, one for every dog breed they may have running around in their DNA. Today is National Mutt Day. If you’re looking to adopt a dog, mutts are the most common form of...
newscenter1.tv

RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Cold Air Funnels spotted Thursday near Hermosa: What are they?

HERMOSA, SD – Frank and Carol Foster were driving between Hermosa and Rapid City Thursday morning when they noticed this strange looking cloud and snapped a few pictures. The pencil-like anemic looking funnel cloud descended from the base of some agitated clouds just to the East of the Black Hills. What they captured is a weather phenomena called a cold air funnel.
HERMOSA, SD
newscenter1.tv

“An opportunity to be a bright spot in someone’s day:” RCPD hiring Community Service Officers

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City Police Department is hiring for their Community Service Officer position, which is said to be a valuable role within the department and city. Community Service Officer Rachel Maki allowed us to join her for a shift to understand what a day on the job might look like, and Detective Santee Burnette (a former Community Service Officer) answered some questions about how this job may help prepare someone for a career as a police officer.
newscenter1.tv

Things to do this weekend in and around Rapid City 12/1/22

Are you feeling the holiday spirit yet? If you aren’t, this weekend is packed with holiday events that are sure to do the trick. Enjoy a tree lighting, a parade of lights and even a Cookie Cruise!. The Sturgis Parade of Lights. Cheer on the floats and browse the...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

YFS Garden Education Program to receive Sustainability Award

RAPID CITY, S.D.– A Youth & Family Services project will be recognized by Rapid City leadership during Monday’s council meeting. The city’s Sustainability Committee will present it’s sustainability award to YFS. The award’s in recognition of the organization’s Garden Education Program which provides education and food access to those it serves. The program cultivates vegetables and herbs used in its kitchens.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

PHOTO GALLERY: Rowan Grace arrives back in Rapid City to a special surprise

RAPID CITY, S.D.– After Tuesday night’s episode of “The Voice,” Rowan Grace returned to Rapid City Wednesday evening and was greeted by fans showing their support. After fans picked “I love you” by Billie Eilish for her to perform, it was revealed during the Tuesday night show that she was in the bottom three. She fought to stay in the competition with a decision to perform “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac, but she and Team Gwen’s Kique Gomez lost the Instant Save option to Kim Cruise.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota MMIP, human trafficking coordinators excited to get to work

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first week of a new job can be overwhelming for many and that is especially true for Allison Morrisette and Mary Beth Holzwarth. Monday, the two began their roles as South Dakota’s inaugural Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinator and human trafficking coordinator and by Wednesday, they were being introduced to the public by Attorney General Mark Vargo.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

House fire spreads to forest in Rochford

ROCHFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Fire destroyed a home in western South Dakota overnight. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shared details on social media. Authorities say the fire started around midnight at a home on Melchert Place in Rochford. Everyone inside was able to get out but the fire...
ROCHFORD, SD
newscenter1.tv

Musicians bring chamber music to the community

The founders of the Black Hills Chamber Music Society have been bringing chamber music to the community through concert, community outreach and collaborations for over 58 years. They kicked off the 2022-23 season with a violin and piano concert featuring Maya Anjali Buchanan from Rapid City and Evan Solomon, originally from Ohio, both top professional chamber musicians.
RAPID CITY, SD

