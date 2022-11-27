Trevor Lawrence's heroics lead to Jaguars win

With his starting running back out for the game, Trevor Lawrence took it upon himself to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Jacksonville.

Down seven points with two minutes to go in the game, Lawrence led the team down the field on a massive touchdown drive, ending with a 10-yard touchdown throw to Marvin Jones Jr.

Jacksonville then elected to go for two and the win. Lawrence hit Zay Jones on a short out route to pick up the conversion.

It was arguably Lawrence’s most impressive drive as a pro.

The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick finished the game 29-of-37 passing for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

