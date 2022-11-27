Dom Amore: ‘Oh, she’s back:’ Caroline Ducharme once again a ‘difference-maker’ for UConn women, Phil Knight Legacy champs

It was about a year ago when Caroline Ducharme was asked to save the UConn women’s basketball season. Paige Bueckers went down with a knee injury on Dec. 5, 2021, Azzi Fudd and others were out and Ducharme, the freshman, had to take charge.

“She was the best player on the team when Paige was out,” coach Geno Auriemma said.

Over an eight-game stretch, when it looked like the season was drifting away, Ducharme averaged 18.9 points between Dec. 11 and Jan. 26, as the Huskies defended the fortress with some big wins, against UCLA, Creighton and DePaul, the last of those came on Ducharme’s winning shot with 1.6 seconds to go.

Ducharme shows a knack for getting to the right spots at the right time, especially when there’s a fight for the ball, and she pays a price, takes a lot of hits because of it. It caught up with her after a win at Creighton Feb. 2, as a series of injuries began.

Ducharme hasn’t looked like the same player since.

... Until Sunday.

“Ohhh, she’s back,” Aaliyah Edwards said, after Ducharme’s contributions made the difference in UConn’s 86-79 win over Iowa to win the Phil Knight Legacy title .

Ducharme had 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in her 24 minutes, and was in the middle of the Huskies’ big second-half comeback from 11 points down with three momentum-swinging 3-pointers. It was her most productive game since that winning shot at DePaul, 312 days earlier.

“It was great to see her play like that,” Azzi Fudd said. “She’s going to be able to build on this. It’s been great to have her back, but to see her with that confidence, I bet she feels great, just like a weight was lifted off her shoulders to be able to play like her old self again.”

Ducharme, 6-foot-2, took several hits to the head last February, and though her tests came back negative, she wasn’t quite all right. Then her hip began to hurt, and though she played through the pain, Auriemma trying to pick his spots for her, she required surgery in the offseason. Then as her sophomore season was about to begin, a neck injury began to hamper her.

“It’s frustrating,” Ducharme said, before the Huskies departed for Portland. “Last year I was dealing with my hip all season, and then this [neck injury], it’s hard to kind of know. Some days are really good, some days are bad, so I’m just trying to manage that.”

She tries to take advantage of the days she feels good, she says, and fight through the others. At her best, she is a little like another UConn forward from Massachusetts, freshman Alex Karaban of the men’s team, which played Iowa State for the Phil Knight Invitational title late Sunday night. Both are players who do a lot of little things, who have to be watched for a while to appreciate how much they can impact a game.

“We talk about it, the staff, and sometimes we just shake our heads and go, ‘I don’t know what makes her good, but, damn, she’s good,’” Auriemma said. “I still can’t figure out why she’s good, but she’s good. She’s a tough competitor.”

With Bueckers and Ice Brady out for this season, and Dorka Juhász out at least for another week, Auriemma needs another productive player. As is, the Huskies, ranked No. 3, have beaten three top 10 teams in less than two weeks, but there are more tough tests to come, with a game at Notre Dame next Sunday.

Ducharme missed the first game, against Northeastern, played only four minutes against Texas and 11 against NC State. In the first game in Portland, she played 22 minutes against Duke, but she totaled only six points in those three games.

“It’s taken some time,” Auriemma said, “and we’re not quite sure if she’s 100 percent, 90 percent, 80 percent, so I just keep rolling her out there, gauging how she feels and how she looks, just figuring at some point, it’s going to start to show itself.”

Who knew, when Auriemma sent her in with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter Sunday, that Ducharme was about to become the Huskies’ secret weapon again? Certainly not Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.

“She was a difference-maker,” Bluder said. “You go on statistics. We know she’s a great player, but you also go on statistics and she hadn’t been doing that this year. You have to rely on those numbers a little bit.”

Ducharme missed her first two shots, but came to life when she checked into the game a second time, midway through the second quarter, as the Huskies were falling behind. In one sequence, she positioned herself for an offensive rebound and scored, then made a defensive rebound at the other end, and a pretty pass to Edwards back on the offensive end. Then Ducharme scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, finishing the game, a seven-point Huskies win, at plus-13.

“The best thing anybody can say about you is ‘you’re a great competitor,’” Auriemma said, “and she’s a tough kid and she wants to play very badly. She took another little bump on the back of her had, and I was worried about her, but she said, No, I’m okay.’

“So to get her back in addition to what we’ve been doing, that’s pretty comforting going forward.”

