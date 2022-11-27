Read full article on original website
Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy
Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
Ohio State Fans React To Luke Fickell's Decision
Luke Fickell won't be coaching at Ohio State next season, but he will be coaching against the Buckeyes. The former Ohio State interim head coach and assistant coach is leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. Fickell had been mentioned as a possible future head coach at Ohio State. Those talks heated up...
One B1G fanbase is clamoring for Jim Leonhard as DC following Wisconsin's HC decision
Jim Leonhard is not the next head coach at Wisconsin. Despite reports last weekend indicating that Leonhard would have the interim tag removed by the Badgers, Wisconsin and AD Chris McIntosh went in a totally different route Sunday. In the end, the Badgers landed head coach Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati where he led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021.
Luke Fickell Was Asked If He Will Coach Wisconsin In Bowl Game
The Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 campaign didn't go as expected, but the team filled its head coaching vacancy with a hire that's drawn positive reviews across the board. Luke Fickell, who owns a 63-25 lifetime coaching record, revitalized the Cincinnati Bearcats football program and will seek to ...
Michigan football’s Cade McNamara makes transfer portal decision
Cade McNamara, former starting quarterback for Michigan football, made the decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday, according to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports. McNamara, who has appeared in 21 games for the Wolverines spanning three seasons, is listed on the portal as a graduate transfer. Cade McNamara enjoyed...
College Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Coaching Hire
Wisconsin has reportedly found its next football coach. According to the Wisconsin State Journal's Tom Oates, the Badgers plan to announce Luke Fickell's hiring on Sunday. USA Today's Keith Jenkins confirmed that the "deal is done." Fickell led the Bearcats to a 57-18 record over six seasons, including a College...
Watch: Luke Fickell Arrives In Wisconsin, Makes First Statement As Badgers' Head Coach
The winningest coach in UC history wasted little time taking over at Wisconsin following the end of UC's AAC Title chances.
Luke Fickell reportedly 'very open' to exploring options with retaining Jim Leonhard
Luke Fickell is reportedly very open towards “exploring options” with former interim head coach Jim Leonhard, likely including the possibility of retaining him as defensive coordinator. The hiring for the former Cincinnati head coach took a lot of Wisconsin fans by surprise. After all, Leonhard navigated a bad...
Wisconsin Has Reportedly Decided On Next Football Coach
Wisconsin looks to be closing in on hiring its next head football coach. According to Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal, the Badgers are set to name Luke Fickell as their head coach on Sunday afternoon. This would be a huge get for the Badgers, considering how successful Fickell...
Luke Fickell takes over at Wisconsin with no intention of wiping away Jim Leonhard's footprint
Jim Leonhard will likely lead Wisconsin's bowl preparations, but Luke Fickell says he wants to spend as much time around the team as possible.
Luke Fickell reaction: Fans, media react to reported hiring of HC by Wisconsin
Luke Fickell is reported to take over as head coach of Wisconsin following the conclusion of the regular season. It was speculated that Fickell would take over, and several sources reported he would take the job Sunday. Fickell had an outstanding run with Cincinnati from 2017-2022, leading the Bearcats to...
Luke Fickell recalls playing at Camp Randall from days at Ohio State: 'It was never fun'
Luke Fickell spent his playing days at Ohio State having to play Wisconsin every year. He remembers playing at Camp Randall Stadium and what a hostile atmosphere it was. Fickell also played against them as a coach at Ohio State. During his coaching tenure at Ohio State from 2002-2016, the Buckeyes lost 4 games to the Badgers. Two of those were at Camp Randall, and the rest of the matchups in Madison were Ohio State escaping by no more than a score.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Quarterback Transfer
Just days removed from J.J. McCarthy's statement game in Michigan's win over Ohio State on Saturday, senior quarterback Cade McNamara has reportedly entered the transfer portal. McNamara saw time in just three games this season, starting the Wolverines 2022 opener vs. Colorado State, but eventually losing his starting job to...
Moren’s No. 11 Hoosiers continue building on recent success
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Coach Teri Moren spent nine seasons patiently constructing her program at Indiana. She worked hard to convince prep stars and transfers to take a chance on the Hoosiers, placed a premium on developing bonds and skills and carefully pieced it all together. Now, Indiana finds...
ACC-Big Ten Challenge 2022: Results, Schedule, With Game Times, TV, Point Spreads
The ACC has jumped out to a 5-3 lead in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge with Wisconsin, Michigan and Penn State all losing for the Big Ten. There are six more games on Wednesday. Here are the first eight summaries, plus the full schedule with game times and TV information, and the latest on the point spreads.
