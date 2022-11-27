ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy

Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Luke Fickell's Decision

Luke Fickell won't be coaching at Ohio State next season, but he will be coaching against the Buckeyes. The former Ohio State interim head coach and assistant coach is leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. Fickell had been mentioned as a possible future head coach at Ohio State. Those talks heated up...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

One B1G fanbase is clamoring for Jim Leonhard as DC following Wisconsin's HC decision

Jim Leonhard is not the next head coach at Wisconsin. Despite reports last weekend indicating that Leonhard would have the interim tag removed by the Badgers, Wisconsin and AD Chris McIntosh went in a totally different route Sunday. In the end, the Badgers landed head coach Luke Fickell away from Cincinnati where he led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Coaching Hire

Wisconsin has reportedly found its next football coach. According to the Wisconsin State Journal's Tom Oates, the Badgers plan to announce Luke Fickell's hiring on Sunday. USA Today's Keith Jenkins confirmed that the "deal is done." Fickell led the Bearcats to a 57-18 record over six seasons, including a College...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Wisconsin Has Reportedly Decided On Next Football Coach

Wisconsin looks to be closing in on hiring its next head football coach. According to Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal, the Badgers are set to name Luke Fickell as their head coach on Sunday afternoon. This would be a huge get for the Badgers, considering how successful Fickell...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell reaction: Fans, media react to reported hiring of HC by Wisconsin

Luke Fickell is reported to take over as head coach of Wisconsin following the conclusion of the regular season. It was speculated that Fickell would take over, and several sources reported he would take the job Sunday. Fickell had an outstanding run with Cincinnati from 2017-2022, leading the Bearcats to...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell recalls playing at Camp Randall from days at Ohio State: 'It was never fun'

Luke Fickell spent his playing days at Ohio State having to play Wisconsin every year. He remembers playing at Camp Randall Stadium and what a hostile atmosphere it was. Fickell also played against them as a coach at Ohio State. During his coaching tenure at Ohio State from 2002-2016, the Buckeyes lost 4 games to the Badgers. Two of those were at Camp Randall, and the rest of the matchups in Madison were Ohio State escaping by no more than a score.
COLUMBUS, OH
