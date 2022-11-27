ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

BR Better Business Bureau offers tips to donate wisely on Giving Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Better Business Bureau is offering tips to donate wisely on Giving Tuesday. The movement got started in 2012 as a way to encourage the public to help causes that were closest to their hearts. The Better Business Bureau said Giving Tuesday has helped to raise more than $1 billion for online charitable giving around the world.
CONSUMER REPORTS: Digitize family memories

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This holiday season, you may be taking loads of photos of family and friends. But what about all the old prints, slides, or even home movies on VHS or film you have tucked away in a box? It’s time to go digital. Consumer Reports...
Help children in need this Christmas by adopting an elf

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is asking you to adopt an elf and advocate for children in need. This year inflation will be humbug for millions of families across the United States. A study from Credit Karma said one in three will be unable to afford the same things they did in 2021.
Gonzales Police warn of phone scam

The Gonzales Police Department warned of individuals impersonating police officers to conduct a phone scam. GPD will never contact citizens over the phone and request payment for warrants or tickets, according to a department post. Police have received numerous reports of a phone scam where individuals are requesting cash or...
City of Baker to give out, deliver groceries to those in need

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker will distribute meals to food pantries and families in need this holiday season. 7,500 boxes of groceries will be given out to community members, food pantries, and churches in the area. Those in need of groceries can drive up to the Advantage Charter School parking lot at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10 for the drive-thru service.
Town in Pointe Coupee Parish issues scam alert

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayor and town council in the Town of Livonia along with a Louisiana-based telecommunications company are warning customers about a scam. According to Star Communications, “a customer was contacted by a scammer that said Star Communications had merged with Cox and needed to download files on his computer.”
Christmas tree farm owner talks inflation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year when people are searching for the perfect Christmas tree. The folks over at Calandro’s Christmas Trees in Baton Rouge have been in business for more than 60 years. Since they opened the week of Nov. 21, Raymond Calandro...
Holiday travel causing backups in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said drivers should expect heavier than normal traffic in the Baton Rouge area due to holiday travel. Officials said I-10, I-12, and I-110 could all be affected by the extra vehicles on the road. Please be careful.
Plans in the works for townhome development near Millerville and I-12

Plans are underway for a 73-unit townhome and garden home project near the intersection of Millerville Road and Interstate 12. Developers want to build a gated rental community, says Blake Seguin of JBS Properties and Holdings. The 8.73-acre property currently is zoned for heavy commercial uses, and going that route...
Capital area closures due to severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather, a number of institutions and offices in the capital area and surrounding regions will be closed. No official closures have been announced at this time. Assumption Parish. No official closures have been announced at this time. East...
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

