The Broncos’ latest humiliating loss was a major boon for the Bears and Seahawks’ NFL draft odds
In late November, with many teams well out of the NFL’s playoff chase already, it’s certainly not too early to start thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft. One of those teams that are well out of the playoff chase now is Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos. (Let’s be honest, they were probably out of it in early October.) And after another humiliating loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday — which included tiffs with defensive linemen and Sam Darnold literally rolling into the end zone — Denver’s latest embarrassment was a terrific gain for two other teams:
What we learned as Jets blowout Bears without Fields
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- The expectations were low for the Bears on Sunday with quarterback Justin Fields sidelined with a separated left shoulder. But Sunday's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium might have been the worst possible outcome. Not only did the Bears get trucked 31-10 on...
Bears HC reveals the real reason why Justin fields was ruled out for game vs Jets
Justin Fields’ importance to the Chicago Bears was on full display in the team’s 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out before pregame warmups as he continues to deal with a separated left shoulder. The decision was ultimately made after head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Pace conferred with Fields and the medical staff.
Siemian Throws Most First Quarter Passing Yards for Bears QB
Siemian throws most first quarter passing yards this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Trevor Siemian's 85 first-quarter passing yards equates to the most passing yards recorded by a Bears quarterback in the first quarter of any game this season. Siemian bested any first-quarter number Justin Fields has posted...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Will Return vs. Chargers
The quarterback missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.
Mike White highest ratings Week 12; Siemian lowest
After the Week 12 NFL dust settled, Jets quarterback Mike White came out on top, while Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian ended up on the bottom. In both passer rating and QBR, White topped the charts while Siemian sank to the bottom of them. White recorded a 149.3 passer rating and a 91.7 QBR (both first in the league) Siemian notched a 75.3 passer rating and a 30.2 QBR (last and 27th in the league).
Pro Bowl linebacker targets Jets for return from knee injury
Just in time for the New York Jets. According to ESPN, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller said on his podcast Tuesday night that he hopes to be back before facing the Jets on Dec. 11. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Miller suffered lateral meniscus damage to...
Rams assistant Jake Peetz expected to become Nebraska's QBs coach
Jake Peetz joined the Rams’ coaching staff this year as an offensive assistant, but he’s not going to stay beyond the 2022 season. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Peetz is expected to join Matt Rhule’s staff at Nebraska as the quarterbacks coach, also taking on an undetermined role on special teams.
Charles Barkley Gets Brutally Honest About Fractured Friendship With Michael Jordan
Barkley explains just how deep his riff is with Jordan.
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
