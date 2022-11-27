Read full article on original website
Lindsay Lohan’s “Horrifying” New Pepsi Ad Has The Internet Divided Over One “Questionable” Combination
Apparently I'm the only one who doesn't think it's gross...
Why Margrethe Vestager is Silicon Valley's foremost antagonist
She's been called the most powerful regulator in Europe. Margrethe Vestager is Silicon Valley's biggest antagonist. And she has her hands full these days, investigating everything from Twitter and Elon Musk to the Metaverse. NPR's Bobby Allyn sat down with her in her office in Copenhagen. BOBBY ALLYN, BYLINE: The...
Comedian He Huang on the criticism her 'Australia's Got Talent' set received
Recently, a comedian on "Australia's Got Talent" made quite the first impression on viewers. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "AUSTRALIA'S GOT TALENT") HE HUANG: Hello, everyone. My name is He. It's spelled as H-E. It is my name. It is not my pronoun. (LAUGHTER) CHANG: Her full name is He Huang....
Twitter will no longer enforce its COVID misinformation policy
Twitter will no longer enforce its policy against COVID-19 misinformation, raising concerns among public health experts and social media researchers that the change could have serious consequences if it discourages vaccination and other efforts to combat the still-spreading virus. Eagle-eyed users spotted the change Monday night, noting that a one-sentence...
Actress Dolly De Leon was surprised she got the lead in 'Triangle of Sadness'
Filipina actor Dolly De Leon got one of her biggest ever parts in the widely acclaimed movie "Triangle of Sadness." She plays Abigail, a cleaning lady on a luxury cruise who takes orders from Paula, the head of crew. When a shipwreck occurs, Abigail's status dramatically changes as she rises to captain. The 53-year-old De Leon isn't widely known outside of the Philippines, and she told me she never expected to be cast in this leading role.
Journalist Maria Ressa explains 'How to Stand Up to a Dictator'
This is FRESH AIR. I am Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Our guest today, Maria Ressa, is an international journalist who's widely celebrated around the world. She was Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2018 and last year won the Nobel Peace Prize along with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov. But in her home country, the Philippines, Ressa faces multiple criminal charges and regulatory actions, which could shut down Rappler, the online news organization she heads, and land her in jail for decades. Rappler drew the anger of President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his violent campaign against alleged drug users, because the news site did stories about corruption and cronyism and exposed a web of online disinformation networks with ties to Duterte.
Will Smith Walks First Red Carpet Post-Oscars, Says ‘Emancipation’ Unlocked ‘Empathy and Gratitude That I Get to Live in This Time’
Will Smith’s press tour for “Emancipation” continued on Wednesday night as the actor made his first red carpet appearance following the 2022 Oscars. Smith arrived at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood with his family — wife Jada Pinkett Smith and children Trey, Willow and Jaden — by his side. As photographers called for him to look this way and that, Smith was jovial and more than prepared to face a throng of reporters for the first time since the fallout from slapping Chris Rock during the Academy Awards. Smith already had a few interviews under his belt, including his trip...
The creator of 'Bluey' writes for both kids and grown-ups
UNIDENTIFIED CHILDREN: (Singing) Bluey. SUMMERS: In case you are unfamiliar, she is a 6-year-old blue heeler puppy living in Australia with her little sister Bingo, mom Chilli and dad Bandit, who loves to play. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "BLUEY") UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Bluey) Hey, Daddy Robot. DAVID MCCORMACK: (As Bandit)...
Anti-Semitism is on the rise, and not just among high-profile figures
A very old kind of hate has been very visible lately. High-profile entertainers and athletes have openly shared anti-Semitic tropes. The former president recently dined with a Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago. And beyond these headlines, hate crimes against Jews have been increasing, too. NPR's Lisa Hagen is covering this story....
Everyone hates a boring party. Here's how to kick things up a notch
Have you ever thought about hosting a construction site-themed Christmas party (complete with wreaths decorated with toy trucks and tools)? Or a totally '80s-inspired ski weekend, where guests hit the slopes in retro gear?. These are just some of the unexpected ways that our audience has celebrated the holidays and...
