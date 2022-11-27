Read full article on original website
MCLA Men Beat Russell Sage
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Noah Yearsley scored 24 points and Dylan Morris-Gray and Jayden Mills each scored 15 as MCLA defeated Russell Sage on Tuesday at the Amsler Campus Center, 73-66. The Trailblazers (4-5) entered the second half with a slim 34-33 lead and would stretch that lead to 46-37 just three minutes in on a Morris-Gray jumper which forced a Sage timeout.
Clark Art: Start With Art
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 am, the Clark Art Institute's Start with Art series returns. December's event is themed to shadow and light. Designed for preschoolers, Start with Art offers themed painting talks, gallery guides, and art-making activities. This program is best suited for three- to six-year-olds and their caregivers.
PHS Proteus Theatre Annual Talent Showcase
PITTSFIELD, Mass. Pittsfield High School's Proteus Theatre presents its annual Talent Showcase directed by Summer Lawton and Dea Wood. Performances include singing, dancing, musical performances, and more. The Showcase will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30pm in the Pittsfield High School Theatre located at 300 East Street. Tickets...
Grace Hallenbeck Joins SVMC Pownal Campus and SVMC Cardiology
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC), welcomes Grace Hallenbeck, DNP, FNP, a family nurse practitioner, to the SVMC Pownal Campus, SVMC Cardiology, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. Hallenbeck will divide time between the Cardiology practice and the Pownal practice. Hallenbeck completed...
Thomas A. Brendza, 62
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Thomas Anthony Brendza, 62 of North Adams, MA died Monday November 28, 2022 at North Adams Commons. He was born in North Adams, MA on March 26, 1960, son of the late Hilary Andrew Brendza and Helen Josephine (Gardzina) Brendza. He graduated from McCann Technical High School.
Voting Underway for Best Holiday Lights in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The North Adams Chamber (NAC) of Commerce announces the beginning of community voting on the best holiday lights and window displays created by businesses throughout the city. As part of the LumiNAMA holiday lights initiative running now through Jan. 1, any North Adams resident can...
BCC Now Offers Associate Degree in Mechatronics
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) has been approved by the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education and the New England Commission of Higher Education to offer an associate of science degree in mechatronics, a field that combines industrial machinery operation and maintenance skills with 21st-century automation electronics and robotics.
Wreath Art Auction
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Wreath Art Auction is back in-person at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts on Friday, Dec. 2. Dozens of local artists and members of the Springside Greenhouse Group have created original holiday wreaths, centerpieces and more. The preview party and sale begins at 5pm and the live auction will take place after the Park Square Holiday Tree Lighting at 6:30 pm.
COVID-19 Bivalent Booster and Influenza Vaccine Clinic in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) and the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association are teaming up for a vaccination clinic in Williamstown in December. The clinic, to be held on Friday, Dec. 9 from 2 to 4 pm at the Williams College Field House, is open to...
North Adams Restaurant Has to Reapply for Alcohol License
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Desperados restaurant won't be able to serve alcohol until it gets a new license under its new ownership. Former owner Peter Oleskiewicz and new manager Chris Bonnivier had been scheduled to discuss the transition situation with the License Commission on Tuesday but Commissioner Rosemari Dickinson informed her colleagues that the restaurant's license had been turned in.
Five Berkshire Communities Get Police Body-Camera Grants
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city is one of five Berkshire communities receiving a total of $436,000 in funding for body-worn cameras through the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. The grant program awarded $2,494,752.40 in fiscal 2023 to a total of 32 municipal departments across Massachusetts to...
Great Barrington Arts Delightful & Delectable Holiday Market
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Great Barrington Arts Market (GBAM) returns to Saint James Place on Main Street in Great Barrington after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. GBAM offers market goers a chance to shop in person and support the local artist community at the same time. GBAM's...
North County Communities Close to Hiring Shared HR Director
ADAMS, Mass. — The town is close to picking a candidate for a grant-funded human resources director, which will split time between Adams, North Adams and Williamstown. The Board of Selectmen's Personnel Sub-committee met on Monday to discuss the position and several other personnel matters. In March, the three communities received a $100,000 grant from the state's Community Compact Cabinet Efficiency and Regionalization program to fund the position.
Williamstown Fire District Outlines Green Elements of Proposed Station
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Fire District officials hope that residents in February will allow the district to build a new station that meets firefighters' needs and meets the town's goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Earlier this month, the Williamstown Fire District held a public forum...
Pittsfield Residential Drop-Off for Yard Waste Ends Dec. 1
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — As a reminder, the temporary drop-off period for residential yard waste at the Casella transfer station ends Thursday, Dec. 1. The transfer station is located at 500 Hubbard Ave. The remaining hours of operation are as follows:. • 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday; and.
SVHC Weekly Health Update: Nov. 25
Registered Dietitians Kristin Irace and Carley Colotti share the first challenge in SVHC's 8-Week Healthy Holiday Challenge. Get a fresh goal every Friday through January 13, and share your progress on social media with #SVHCHHC. iBerkshires.com welcomes critical, respectful dialogue; please keep comments focused on the issues and not on...
Hinsdale, Dalton Police Department Merger Feasible But Challenging
DALTON, Mass. — Municipal Resources, Inc. (MRI) informed the Select Board Monday at their meeting that merging Hinsdale’s and Dalton’s Police Departments is feasible but does come with challenges. Both towns would have to overcome organizational structures, new costs, and potential politics, MRI senior consultant David L....
Ventfort Hall Play: 'A Christmas Carol'
LENOX, Mass.— The great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens, British actor Gerald Charles Dickens will present a one-man theatrical performance of "A Christmas Carol" at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. A tea will be served at 5:30 pm followed by...
Pittsfield Police 'Back on Track' for Body Camera Pilot
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Following a union delay and a grant from the state, the Pittsfield Police Department is prepared to initiate a body camera pilot in the next week or so. "I can say that all of the unanticipated issues that led to the delay at the end of October have been resolved and we're back on track," Chief Michael Wynn reported to the City Council on Tuesday.
BHS, CHP Urge Parents to Protect Children from RSV Virus
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) and Community Health Programs (CHP) released a press release urging parents to take preventive measures to protect their children against seasonal respiratory illnesses, particularly the surging respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). With flu season emerging and COVID-19 persisting, the risk of triple-virus exposure...
