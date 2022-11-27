Read full article on original website
Embarrassing Buccaneers loss should lead to quick change
The Buccaneers need to make a simple decision with Byron Leftwich after that loss to the Browns. Anything else would be a massive mistake. The Buccaneers just lost to the Browns without their starting quarterback after the bye week. The Browns, who are one of the worst defensive teams in the league right now, held Tom Brady and the Bucs to a measly 17 points, and that is a perfect sign as to why this season has been so bad for Tampa.
NFL World Wants Buccaneers Coach To Be Fired
Buccaneers fans have seen enough from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Tampa Bay lost in overtime to Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. Throughout the season, fans have been frustrated with their offensive coordinator. Now, they believe it's time to finally make a change. "Todd Bowles/Byron Leftwich pretty much made a loud statement...
Ohio State Football might lose Brian Hartline to head coaching job
When you are an elite college football program, you tend to lose assistant coaches to other programs. Programs poach your team to get assistants to become head coaches. The Ohio State football program already had to deal with that when Jeff Hafley was poached by Boston College. Another assistant coach...
Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns
When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Buccaneers coach offers bizarre explanation for not letting Tom Brady try to beat Browns in regulation
There were definitely some questionable clock management decisions in the NFL in Week 12 -- hello, Colts -- but one of the most bizarre decisions came in Cleveland where Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles decided for some reason that he wasn't going to let Tom Brady try to beat the Browns in regulation on Sunday.
Buccaneers coaches impossibly bad at using Tom Brady
A high school coach should be able to win football games with a roster this talented alongside Tom Brady. How the Bucs are this bad with the GOAT seems impossible to come to terms with. The Buccaneers have one of the worst offenses in the NFL with Tom Brady at...
Buccaneers All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs expected to miss three to four weeks with ankle injury, per report
The Buccaneers didn't just lose against the Browns on Sunday; they also lost All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs to what looked like a serious leg injury. They did not, however, lose the star offensive lineman for the remainder of the 2022 season. After being carted off against Cleveland, Wirfs is expected to miss between three and four weeks with an ankle issue, per NFL Media, meaning he's likely to return before the start of the playoffs as Tampa Bay looks to keep control of the NFC South.
Cardinals at risk of losing out on top priority ahead of MLB Winter Meetings
If the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t careful, they may miss out on a potential Yadier Molina replacement in former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The Cardinals were often discussed as a worst-case scenario for Cubs fans in regards to losing Willson Contreras. Yadier Molina’s retirement lined up perfectly with Contreras’ free agency, and previous trade interest, making St. Louis an intriguing potential suitor.
Buccaneers Right Tackle Tristan Wirfs Could Miss the Rest of the NFL Season
Despite only being in his third NFL season, right tackle Tristan Wirfs has quickly become one of the best players in the entire league. Not only did he help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV as a rookie, but his impressive performance in the 2021-2022 season also earned him his first career Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors.
