The Buccaneers didn't just lose against the Browns on Sunday; they also lost All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs to what looked like a serious leg injury. They did not, however, lose the star offensive lineman for the remainder of the 2022 season. After being carted off against Cleveland, Wirfs is expected to miss between three and four weeks with an ankle issue, per NFL Media, meaning he's likely to return before the start of the playoffs as Tampa Bay looks to keep control of the NFC South.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO