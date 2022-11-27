Walmart uncrowns Amazon as Black Friday King

(WTVO) — Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches.

Walmart took the top spot for Black Friday online deal shopping. Search intelligence platform “Captify” said that Walmart dominated this year as searches leaped a massive 386% compared to last year, likely due to inflation costs.

Target and Kohl’s were second and third, while Amazon took fourth place. Experts said that, overall, consumers spent $9.2 billion on Friday alone.

