Read full article on original website
Related
NYC Mayor Adams faces backlash for move to involuntarily hospitalize homeless people
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing backlash after moving forward with a host of policy changes that crack down on the city's homeless population. On Tuesday, Adams announced officials will begin hospitalizing more homeless people by involuntarily providing care to those deemed to be in "psychiatric crisis." "For...
Royals tour US green tech incubator, meet at-risk youth
The Prince and Princess of Wales have visited a green technology startup incubator in suburban Boston and a nonprofit that gives young people the tools to stay out jail and away from violence
Catskills comedian Freddie Roman died Saturday at age 85
The comedy world is mourning the loss of Freddie Roman, who died last week at the age of 85. A comic's comic, Roman was the longtime dean of the Friars Club, the New York comedy institution famous for its roasts. As Roman told WHYY's Fresh Air, he joined the Friars Club in 1969.
These three new songs will help you grapple with romances of the past
After a decade, Caitlin Rose is "Getting It Right." Weyes Blood's "It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody" is an ethereal ballad. And Carly Rae Jepsen and Rufus Wainwright duet in "The Loneliest Time." Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic...
The creator of 'Bluey' writes for both kids and grown-ups
UNIDENTIFIED CHILDREN: (Singing) Bluey. SUMMERS: In case you are unfamiliar, she is a 6-year-old blue heeler puppy living in Australia with her little sister Bingo, mom Chilli and dad Bandit, who loves to play. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "BLUEY") UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Bluey) Hey, Daddy Robot. DAVID MCCORMACK: (As Bandit)...
Journalist Maria Ressa explains 'How to Stand Up to a Dictator'
This is FRESH AIR. I am Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Our guest today, Maria Ressa, is an international journalist who's widely celebrated around the world. She was Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2018 and last year won the Nobel Peace Prize along with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov. But in her home country, the Philippines, Ressa faces multiple criminal charges and regulatory actions, which could shut down Rappler, the online news organization she heads, and land her in jail for decades. Rappler drew the anger of President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his violent campaign against alleged drug users, because the news site did stories about corruption and cronyism and exposed a web of online disinformation networks with ties to Duterte.
My Unsung Hero: A man who met his hero after a motorcycle accident
Time now for My Unsung Hero, a series from the team at Hidden Brain. My Unsung Hero tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. Pierce Forde met his hero more than 30 years ago after being hit by a car while riding his motorcycle.
Anti-Semitism is on the rise, and not just among high-profile figures
A very old kind of hate has been very visible lately. High-profile entertainers and athletes have openly shared anti-Semitic tropes. The former president recently dined with a Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago. And beyond these headlines, hate crimes against Jews have been increasing, too. NPR's Lisa Hagen is covering this story....
George Takei Labels ‘Star Trek’ Co-Star William Shatner ‘A Cantankerous Old Man’
The resentment between Star Trek co-stars George Takei and William Shatner seems to be one of the longest-running and most bitter showbiz feuds of the century, as both men have refused to bury the hatchet over their almost 50-year battle. Things took a wild turn recently when George responded to...
A far-right extremism expert on the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes
One of the most high-profile prosecutions connected to the January 6 insurrection ended in a win for the government and a blow to the Oath Keepers. They're the far-right extremist group that helped organize the attack on Congress. The militia's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy. So was the head of the Oath Keepers' Florida chapter. Other members of the group were convicted of lesser charges.
Everyone hates a boring party. Here's how to kick things up a notch
Have you ever thought about hosting a construction site-themed Christmas party (complete with wreaths decorated with toy trucks and tools)? Or a totally '80s-inspired ski weekend, where guests hit the slopes in retro gear?. These are just some of the unexpected ways that our audience has celebrated the holidays and...
Favorite dessert recipes served with a side of savory storytelling
All Things We're Cooking is a series featuring kitchen gems from you, our readers and listeners, and the special stories behind them. We'll continue to share more of your recipes throughout the holidays. All jokes aside, this fruitcake is legendary. It was even served at a wedding. Parents, kids, aunts...
Twitter will no longer enforce its COVID misinformation policy
Twitter will no longer enforce its policy against COVID-19 misinformation, raising concerns among public health experts and social media researchers that the change could have serious consequences if it discourages vaccination and other efforts to combat the still-spreading virus. Eagle-eyed users spotted the change Monday night, noting that a one-sentence...
All jokes aside, this fruitcake is legendary. It was even served at a wedding
All Things We're Cooking is a series featuring family recipes from you, our readers and listeners, and the special stories behind them. We'll continue to share more of your kitchen gems throughout the holidays. For all the fruitcake haters out there, Ellie King would like you to reconsider with a...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0