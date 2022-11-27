ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Comments / 4

Related
ksro.com

Women Arrested in Ukiah with Stolen Credit Cards and Drugs

Two women have been arrested in Ukiah after allegedly having drugs in their motel room and using a stolen credit card. On Saturday, a woman reported that a credit card and other items were stolen from her unlocked car on Grove Avenue. Police followed credit card activity at three businesses and found surveillance footage of the two suspects. They then went to Walmart on Airport Park Boulevard after the credit card was used again. That’s where they arrested Angela Rivera and Veronica Orozco. The women were found carrying 6 grams of methamphetamine, plus four bank cards and a California driver’s license that each had different names. Police searched their motel room at the Sunrise Inn and found shaved keys for stealing vehicles, a rifle, shotgun ammunition and narcotics that included small amounts of meth, heroin, fentanyl pills, and oxycodone pills.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah

The following is a post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Found Firearm, Trespassing Inside Store – Ukiah Police Logs 11.25.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County’s Emergency Room Wait Times Increase as Patients Seek Care from Winter Illnesses

The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Cold and flu season has begun early in Mendocino County and emergency rooms across the county are seeing very long wait times for care as a result. To reduce the burden on overwhelmed emergency room staff, Public Health recommends the following guidance for deciding whether to go to the emergency room:
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Weott CSD Board Members Jump Ship as Help Arrives

This month’s meeting of the Weott Community Services District’s board was held at the district’s office to allow for remote access to the meeting on November 22. The small office was crowded with about twelve people in attendance in addition to the three-person board. Board member Lou...
WEOTT, CA
kymkemp.com

HappyDay: ‘Creeping Towards Winter’

Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. I walk out the front door to the sounds of fall; the leaves rustling in the breeze,...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy