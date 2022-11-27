Read full article on original website
Related
ksro.com
Women Arrested in Ukiah with Stolen Credit Cards and Drugs
Two women have been arrested in Ukiah after allegedly having drugs in their motel room and using a stolen credit card. On Saturday, a woman reported that a credit card and other items were stolen from her unlocked car on Grove Avenue. Police followed credit card activity at three businesses and found surveillance footage of the two suspects. They then went to Walmart on Airport Park Boulevard after the credit card was used again. That’s where they arrested Angela Rivera and Veronica Orozco. The women were found carrying 6 grams of methamphetamine, plus four bank cards and a California driver’s license that each had different names. Police searched their motel room at the Sunrise Inn and found shaved keys for stealing vehicles, a rifle, shotgun ammunition and narcotics that included small amounts of meth, heroin, fentanyl pills, and oxycodone pills.
mendofever.com
DMT, Heroin, Oxycodone, Meth, Long Guns: Two Ukiah Women Arrested After Investigators Find Stockpile
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11/26/2022, a 37-year-old female resident of Ukiah reported that someone had broken into her unlocked...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Located]Search Underway for At-Risk Elderly Woman in Ukiah
The following is a post from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. Jane Jenkins was last seen today (11-26-22) at 4:00 PM in the area of Motel 6 North located in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. Jenkins is described as being a 61-year-old...
mendofever.com
Found Firearm, Trespassing Inside Store – Ukiah Police Logs 11.25.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
One Vehicle Hits House, One Lands in Creek After Head-On Collision North of Laytonville
Two vehicles collided head-on this evening north of Laytonville resulting in one vehicle veering into a creek adjacent to Highway 101 and the other hitting a house near the roadside. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicate initial reports came in around 9:48 p.m. The...
mendofever.com
Woman Jumps Off Overpass Near Ukiah Onto Highway 101—Traffic Stopped Southbound
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate traffic is stopped on Highway 101 on the north end of Ukiah after a man jumped from the North State Street overpass onto the major thoroughfare. The victim reportedly fell into the southbound slow lane of the highway....
mendofever.com
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
Lake County News
Animal Care and Control offers special adoption event for dogs in need
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control is offering several dogs at a discounted adoption rate this week. “We have quite a few dogs that have been here for 20+ days. These dogs have had little interest for adoption,” the agency reported on its Facebook page.
kymkemp.com
Prescribed Burns in Sproul Creek and Bald Hills Areas – Weather Conditions Permitting
Weather conditions permitting, Green Diamond Resource Company plans to conduct prescribed burning for fuel hazard reduction in the Sproul Creek area on Tuesday (11/29) and Wednesday (11/30). Burning operations are implemented in coordination with CAL FIRE and the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District. Please note that smoke may...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Emergency Room Wait Times Increase as Patients Seek Care from Winter Illnesses
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Cold and flu season has begun early in Mendocino County and emergency rooms across the county are seeing very long wait times for care as a result. To reduce the burden on overwhelmed emergency room staff, Public Health recommends the following guidance for deciding whether to go to the emergency room:
kymkemp.com
Weott CSD Board Members Jump Ship as Help Arrives
This month’s meeting of the Weott Community Services District’s board was held at the district’s office to allow for remote access to the meeting on November 22. The small office was crowded with about twelve people in attendance in addition to the three-person board. Board member Lou...
kymkemp.com
HappyDay: ‘Creeping Towards Winter’
Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. I walk out the front door to the sounds of fall; the leaves rustling in the breeze,...
Comments / 4