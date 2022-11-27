Read full article on original website
Related
news8000.com
ALERT NIGHT: Snow Moves Out, But Roads Will be Slippery in Spots -Bill Graul
Low pressure and a strong cold front brought rain and snow to the region today. The precip changed to all light snow late in the day into this evening, but will quickly move east and out of our area by about 9 p.m. or so. SNOWFALL AMOUNTS: The heavier snow...
news8000.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday has been declared an Alert Day. -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: An Alert Day has been declared for Tuesday as snow chances are once again in the forecast. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Rusk, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin & Wabasha Counties. The advisory starts at 4 AM and lasts until 9 PM. Your morning and evening commutes could be impacted as low visibility and slick roadways will be the main threats throughout the day. Please check with the D.O.T. for road information before you hit the road and make sure you stay connected by having the free News8000 First Alert Weather App on your mobile device.
news8000.com
ALERT DAY: Rain & Snow Likely Today -Derek Sibley
Today’s Planner: Rain & Snow. High Temperature 40F. Winds, NW 15-25 MPH. Temperatures are in the upper 30s this morning under cloudy skies. Will start to see rain move in by later this morning, followed by a steady cold rain through the early afternoon hours with temperatures staying in the upper 30s. The rain will start mixing with snow late this afternoon, before transitioning to snow by early this evening. All precipitation should come to a close by 8pm tonight.
Sedan and Semi Crash on Snow and Ice Covered I-90 Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Illinois woman was hurt after the sedan she was driving collided with a semi-truck on a snow-and-ice covered I-90 in Winona County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says the sedan operated by 31-year-old Serah Barr and a Freightliner semi, driven by 21-year-old Simon...
news8000.com
Central girls basketball falls at home to Stevens Point, 57-46
The Central girls basketball team cut the deficit to single digits late in the second half, but Stevens Point left La Crosse with a win as the Panthers hung on for a 57-46 victory on Tuesday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
Pop-up shop opens for Black Friday business at Valley View Mall
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Valley View Mall is also home to a few small business pop-up stores, including a vintage clothing pop-up. A group of friends have been running it for about a year. They haven’t picked out a name yet– but that doesn’t seem to matter. The owners say their store stands out from the rest and attracts more...
KCRG.com
Two killed on Highway 18 bridge between Marquette and Prairie du Chien
Millions of Americans are headed home after Thanksgiving on what is traditionally known as the busiest travel day of the year. Woman from eastern Iowa pushing for bone marrow donor time off. Updated: 9 hours ago. A woman in Cedar Rapids is part of an effort to make sure people...
Community gathers in Copeland Park with Lights Over La North La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The North La Crosse Business Association brought the community together Saturday evening for its 12th annual Lights Over North La Crosse. Those who attended got to enjoy live music, Santa and Mrs. Claus, and hot dogs and smores by the fire. NLBA’s president says this is a wonderful opportunity for the community to gather. It is...
KCRG.com
Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fatal crash at a vital bridge between Iowa and Wisconsin temporarily closed it while crews work to clear the scene, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m. on Sunday, the Crawford County, Wisc., Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along the U.S. Highway 18 bridge involving two vehicles. The bridge connects Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wisc. Officials said that the drivers of the vehicles involved were killed in the crash.
Three Injured, One Critically in Rollover Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin woman with serious injuries was one of three people sent to a hospital as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. The State Patrol says an SUV, driven by 76-year-old Duane Foulkes of Beaver Dam, WI, left the westbound...
Victims identified in fatal crash between Iowa and Wisconsin bridges
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A northeast Iowa man and a Wisconsin woman died Sunday when their vehicles collided between the bridges of Marquette, Iowa and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. It happened around 11:22 a.m. on U.S. Highway 18, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin. The investigation determined an eastbound SUV driven by […]
Gundersen Health System employee, who worked into her 80’s to spend time with the co-workers she loves, finally retires
When Elaine Stelloh started working at Gundersen Health System in 1996, Bill Clinton was president, Nintendo released the Nintendo 64 and Atlanta hosted the summer Olympics.
KIMT
Two drivers sent to the hospital after Spring Valley collision
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – Two people are sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:30 pm Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 63 in Spring Valley. Terry Winjum Allard, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving north and a 16-year-old male was eastbound when they crashed.
Linda Lyche memorial service set for this morning in La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- The Coulee Region has an opportunity to remember one of its most active community members Tuesday morning. The longtime school psychologist and community philanthropist Linda Lyche passed away earlier this month after a long battle with ALS. Her memorial service is Tuesday morning at the Lyche Theatre at the Weber Center on La Crosse’s Front Street. Visitation...
wizmnews.com
Greengrass seeks lower bond for attempted murder charge in deadly La Crosse confrontation
A cash bond of $75,000 for a teenager accused of attempted murder was considered too high, and it was lowered by a judge. Jackson Greengrass remains in the La Crosse County jail under a $20,000 bond, but his attorney believes that’s still too high. Greengrass is expected back before...
wizmnews.com
LISTEN: La Crosse Schools superintendent Engel on referendum aftermath, school funding, snow days
La Crosse School District superintendent, Dr. Aaron Engel, for La Crosse Talk PM, discussing Tuesday everything from snow days to where they go now that the $194.7 million referendum question didn’t pass. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin kills two
BRIDGEPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on Sunday left two people dead after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:22 a.m., deputies were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the township of Bridgeport, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien and Marquette, Iowa.
guttenbergpress.com
Drivers killed in head-on crash between bridges
Two people were fatally injured in a head-on vehicle collision that halted traffic across the U.S. Highway 18 bridge for four and a half hours on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to a press release, the Crawford County, Wis., Sheriff’s Office was notified at 11:22 a.m. of a two-vehicle traffic crash on U.S. Highway 18, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien, Wis., and Marquette.
theracquet.org
La Crosse Showcase: J’s Café
On Monday, Nov. 21, Jeanet “J” Hinds and Benjamin “Ben” Gruse, the owners of J’s Café, sat down to discuss their “quirky” café and why students and community members should choose J’s Café as a place to “eat, study, and hangout.”
Second man accused in January La Crosse homicide arrested
U.S. Marshalls took Nelson Brown into custody Friday in Mesa, Arizona. Brown is one of two accused in the shooting death of Ernest Knox on La Crosse's north side. La Crosse Police identified Brown and Karvel Freeman as suspects in Knox's death. In early March, police arrested Freeman in Tennessee.
Comments / 0