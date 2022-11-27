ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday has been declared an Alert Day. -Erik Dean

DISCUSSION: An Alert Day has been declared for Tuesday as snow chances are once again in the forecast. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Rusk, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin & Wabasha Counties. The advisory starts at 4 AM and lasts until 9 PM. Your morning and evening commutes could be impacted as low visibility and slick roadways will be the main threats throughout the day. Please check with the D.O.T. for road information before you hit the road and make sure you stay connected by having the free News8000 First Alert Weather App on your mobile device.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
ALERT DAY: Rain & Snow Likely Today -Derek Sibley

Today’s Planner: Rain & Snow. High Temperature 40F. Winds, NW 15-25 MPH. Temperatures are in the upper 30s this morning under cloudy skies. Will start to see rain move in by later this morning, followed by a steady cold rain through the early afternoon hours with temperatures staying in the upper 30s. The rain will start mixing with snow late this afternoon, before transitioning to snow by early this evening. All precipitation should come to a close by 8pm tonight.
LA CROSSE, WI
Sedan and Semi Crash on Snow and Ice Covered I-90 Near Winona

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Illinois woman was hurt after the sedan she was driving collided with a semi-truck on a snow-and-ice covered I-90 in Winona County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says the sedan operated by 31-year-old Serah Barr and a Freightliner semi, driven by 21-year-old Simon...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Central girls basketball falls at home to Stevens Point, 57-46

The Central girls basketball team cut the deficit to single digits late in the second half, but Stevens Point left La Crosse with a win as the Panthers hung on for a 57-46 victory on Tuesday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
LA CROSSE, WI
Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fatal crash at a vital bridge between Iowa and Wisconsin temporarily closed it while crews work to clear the scene, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m. on Sunday, the Crawford County, Wisc., Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along the U.S. Highway 18 bridge involving two vehicles. The bridge connects Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wisc. Officials said that the drivers of the vehicles involved were killed in the crash.
MARQUETTE, IA
Victims identified in fatal crash between Iowa and Wisconsin bridges

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A northeast Iowa man and a Wisconsin woman died Sunday when their vehicles collided between the bridges of Marquette, Iowa and Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. It happened around 11:22 a.m. on U.S. Highway 18, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin. The investigation determined an eastbound SUV driven by […]
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Two drivers sent to the hospital after Spring Valley collision

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – Two people are sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:30 pm Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 63 in Spring Valley. Terry Winjum Allard, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving north and a 16-year-old male was eastbound when they crashed.
SPRING VALLEY, MN
Linda Lyche memorial service set for this morning in La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- The Coulee Region has an opportunity to remember one of its most active community members Tuesday morning. The longtime school psychologist and community philanthropist Linda Lyche passed away earlier this month after a long battle with ALS. Her memorial service is Tuesday morning at the Lyche Theatre at the Weber Center on La Crosse’s Front Street. Visitation...
LA CROSSE, WI
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin kills two

BRIDGEPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on Sunday left two people dead after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 18 in western Wisconsin. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:22 a.m., deputies were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the township of Bridgeport, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien and Marquette, Iowa.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
Drivers killed in head-on crash between bridges

Two people were fatally injured in a head-on vehicle collision that halted traffic across the U.S. Highway 18 bridge for four and a half hours on Sunday, Nov. 27. According to a press release, the Crawford County, Wis., Sheriff’s Office was notified at 11:22 a.m. of a two-vehicle traffic crash on U.S. Highway 18, between the bridges of Prairie du Chien, Wis., and Marquette.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
La Crosse Showcase: J’s Café

On Monday, Nov. 21, Jeanet “J” Hinds and Benjamin “Ben” Gruse, the owners of J’s Café, sat down to discuss their “quirky” café and why students and community members should choose J’s Café as a place to “eat, study, and hangout.”
LA CROSSE, WI

