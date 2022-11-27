ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tis the season to Deck the Downtown with small businesses

By Emily Allegrucci
WBRE
 2 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Downtown Scranton is busy getting into the holiday spirit, even putting in work on the weekends. Christmas lights and decorations are already seen shining throughout the streets of Downtown Scranton.

The lights of some small businesses are also seen shining on a day you might not expect: Sunday.

“Sunday is a big, big help. I mean, it definitely is. It’s fun. It, you know, gets you in the spirit and it’s great,” said Maria Svetovich, an employee of Amendolaro.

‘Tis the Season Sundays’ is part of Scranton’s Deck the Downtown event. Small businesses that are usually closed on Sundays will stay open throughout the holiday season.

Amendolaro is one of the participating shops.

“It’s great, you know, between parking and everything. I think seven years ago I was hired to work Sundays, that’s it. You know, I only worked Sundays during the holidays and I’ve been here ever since,” Svetovich said.

Employees believe these seasonal Sundays are great for the city, including those at Burlap and Bourbon.

“It’s nice because it’s difficult to get down here throughout the week especially when you’re working. So Sundays is a great opportunity for people that are finally off and out and about,” said Burlap and Bourbon employee Phoebe Mulligan.

Supporting small businesses in Wilkes-Barre

Burlap and Bourbon offer curbside pickup and 24-hour online shopping to make shopping locally even more convenient.

Noteology is participating at their new location at 537 Wyoming Avenue.

“Being open Sunday is something that we’ve always done, especially since it carries over from Black Friday to Small Business Saturday to Shop Small Sunday and then Cyber Monday. So it’s a nice time where people know we’re going to be open,” Co-owner of Noteology Mark Bonfiglio said.

Noteology is feeling very grateful this holiday season.

“We’re very grateful to be here, without everybody coming down on a Sunday or every other day we would not be here,” Bonfiglio added.

Deck the Downtown will be spreading holiday cheer all season long and encourages the community to shop small this Christmas, even on Sundays.

Deck the Downtown’s holiday events are just getting started in Scranton.

On Monday, November 28, Select shops will participate in the Cyber Monday Sale.

WBRE

WBRE

