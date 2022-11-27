Ole Miss men’s basketball falls in back-and-forth tilt with Oklahoma, suffers first loss of season

A big sister can be a lot of things to her little sister: a role model, a best friend, someone to turn to when they feel like they can’t trust anyone else. University of Mississippi student Georgia Zeleskey understands the role a big sister plays in a young girl’s life, and she set out to provide that encouragement to girls in Oxford by forming a nonprofit. Now she is expanding the program to Starkville.

