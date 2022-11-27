Ole Miss men’s basketball falls in back-and-forth tilt with Oklahoma, suffers first loss of season

Read full article on original website
With a month before SEC play begins, Yolett McPhee-McCuin believes Ole Miss is ‘a little bit ahead of schedule’
OXFORD — The result Monday night was never really in question. But that doesn’t mean Ole Miss women’s basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin didn’t learn something about her team. The Rebels (6-1) scored the first 18 points against Texas Southern and never looked back, taking a...
Bulldog stats breakdown: Stopping the run leads to Egg Bowl win for Mississippi State
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football knew it was coming into Thursday’s Egg Bowl rivalry game against Ole Miss facing a team with a dangerous rushing attack. Led by freshman Quinshon Judkins and TCU transfer Zach Evans, the Rebels put up gaudy numbers on the ground all season. The prior week, they ran for 335 yards despite a loss to Arkansas.
Alford: Former Mississippi State AD John Cohen gives Hugh Freeze his second chance — and he deserves it
If you’ve been unplugged from media for a few months and returned Tuesday to find former Mississippi State AD John Cohen introducing former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze as the new coach at Auburn while Ole Miss announced it was paying more than $9 million to its football coach, well … pass the Tylenol.
Tuesday Replay: Lengthy drive puts Mississippi State ahead for good in Egg Bowl
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s drive midway through the third quarter of Thursday’s Egg Bowl rivalry game with Ole Miss took just four seconds off the clock. Quarterback Will Rogers was strip-sacked by the Rebels’ Tavius Robinson, fumbling the football and allowing Ole Miss to take possession.
Starkville High product Altmyer announces intention to leave Ole Miss, enter transfer portal
OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer, a Starkville native, announced on social media Monday he intends to enter the transfer portal. Altmyer was in a quarterback battle with USC sophomore transfer Jaxson Dart to replace star Matt Corral. Altmyer played in the first three games of the 2022 season and started against Central Arkansas, completing 6 of 13 passes for 90 yards with two touchdown passes. He also ran for a touchdown in the Rebels’ 59-3 win.
New Hope boys soccer draws with North Pontotoc; Trojans girls rout Vikings
NEW HOPE — It came down to the final minutes for New Hope boys soccer on Monday night. The Trojans’ 2-0 first-half lead vanished after a pair of goals from a resurgent North Pontotoc team, but they had the chance to win it in the final minute after winning a free kick.
Oxford-based ‘Big Sis’ program to expand to Starkville
A big sister can be a lot of things to her little sister: a role model, a best friend, someone to turn to when they feel like they can’t trust anyone else. University of Mississippi student Georgia Zeleskey understands the role a big sister plays in a young girl’s life, and she set out to provide that encouragement to girls in Oxford by forming a nonprofit. Now she is expanding the program to Starkville.
