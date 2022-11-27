ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss men’s basketball falls in back-and-forth tilt with Oklahoma, suffers first loss of season

By Michael Katz/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Commercial Dispatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Dispatch

Bulldog stats breakdown: Stopping the run leads to Egg Bowl win for Mississippi State

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football knew it was coming into Thursday’s Egg Bowl rivalry game against Ole Miss facing a team with a dangerous rushing attack. Led by freshman Quinshon Judkins and TCU transfer Zach Evans, the Rebels put up gaudy numbers on the ground all season. The prior week, they ran for 335 yards despite a loss to Arkansas.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville High product Altmyer announces intention to leave Ole Miss, enter transfer portal

OXFORD — Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer, a Starkville native, announced on social media Monday he intends to enter the transfer portal. Altmyer was in a quarterback battle with USC sophomore transfer Jaxson Dart to replace star Matt Corral. Altmyer played in the first three games of the 2022 season and started against Central Arkansas, completing 6 of 13 passes for 90 yards with two touchdown passes. He also ran for a touchdown in the Rebels’ 59-3 win.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Oxford-based ‘Big Sis’ program to expand to Starkville

A big sister can be a lot of things to her little sister: a role model, a best friend, someone to turn to when they feel like they can’t trust anyone else. University of Mississippi student Georgia Zeleskey understands the role a big sister plays in a young girl’s life, and she set out to provide that encouragement to girls in Oxford by forming a nonprofit. Now she is expanding the program to Starkville.
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy