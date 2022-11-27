Week 13: Montana Grizzlies surge past SEMO in the first round of the FCS playoffs

Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Heat from the Beat: NDSU beat writer Jeff Kolpack weighs in on this year's Bison
MISSOULA – North Dakota State University has built a dynasty with its football program over the past decade. It’s developed NFL players like Carson Wentz, Trey Lance, Christian Watson and a slew of linemen. It’s won nine national titles in the last 11 seasons. It’s become the epitome of a blueblood program at the FCS level.
montanasports.com
Tickets for Montana playoff football game at North Dakota State on sale
MISSOULA — Fans who want to cheer on the Griz in Fargo, N.D, for this Saturday’s playoff game can now purchase tickets. They are being sold online at https://www.umt.edu/griztix/ and the deadline to purchase them is this Wednesday at 2 p.m. All tickets for the away game versus North Dakota State will be delivered via mobile delivery transfer on Thursday, Dec. 1. The tickets cost $50.
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies prepare for North Dakota State in postseason so far reminiscent of 2009
MISSOULA – In 2009, the Montana Grizzlies were having one of their best football seasons ever. Entering the postseason, they were 11-0 and set to host 8-3 South Dakota State. A packed Washington-Grizzly Stadium, a top-tier roster and national championship hopes had Missoula fired up. Then suddenly, the Griz...
406mtsports.com
Battle of the fronts: NDSU's offensive line presents huge challenge for UM's defensive line
MISSOULA – It’s easy to recruit size. According to NCSA Sports, one of the top recruiting services in the country, the average FCS offensive lineman stands at 6-foot-3 weighing 285 pounds. That’s large. But having daunting figures alone on your offensive front isn’t enough. For example,...
406mtsports.com
Despite November-ending loss to Southern Miss, Montana might have turned one corner
Montana ended November like it started the first month of the season: losing on the road to a team with bigger, more athletic, lengthier players. But unlike the season-opening losses at Duquesne and Xavier, the Griz gave up nowhere close to the 91 and 86 points they allowed those games. They held Southern Miss to 64 points on Tuesday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
406mtsports.com
Despite Brandon Whitney's return, illness still hampering Montana Grizzlies
Montana point guard Brandon Whitney returned with a vengeance Sunday after missing two and a half games with a right foot injury. It was a welcomed return for the Grizzlies, who could use his ball handling ability as a scorer and a creator as well as his lockdown defensive capabilities. He scored 12 of his season-high 17 points in the first half, but he did commit all three of his turnovers in the second half against Air Force.
Montana stuns Southeast Missouri State 34-24 in FCS playoffs
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Malik Flowers scored on a kickoff return, Junior Bergen scored on a punt return and Montana scored 31 straight points over an 11-minute span to stun Southeast Missouri State 34-24 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday night. Robby Hauck finished with 15 tackles for Montana , becoming […]
406mtsports.com
Arlee native Phillip Malatare leads Eastern Oregon men's basketball team
MISSOULA — Former Arlee basketball standout Phillip Malatare has emerged as the top player on the Eastern Oregon team through six games this season. Malatare, who joined the NAIA program in La Grande in 2021 after playing two seasons at North Idaho, is averaging a team-high 15 points per game, shooting 46.8 percent from the floor (29 for 62). He ranks third on the squad in rebounds at 5.0 per game.
Huge Honor to be Bestowed Upon Montana Grizzly Basketball Legend
Anyone who thinks a combination of fiercely competitive and genuinely humble can't exist in one person has never met this individual. In a stressful, challenging, pressure-packed profession, those two traits coexisted beautifully for decades. Still do, no doubt. Treating all opponents with respect and dignity. Praising all adversaries before and...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: Montana 34, SE Missouri 24
SEMO: Johnson 13 fumble return (Pippin kick), 09:22. MONT: Flowers 80 kickoff return (Ramos kick), 08:29. MONT: White 17 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 05:07. MONT: Grossman 19 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 06:42. SEMOMONT. First downs2522. Rushes-yards39-14225-84 Passing277306. Comp-Att-Int25-49-118-38-1 Return Yards87202. Punts-Avg.6-40.33-42.0. Fumbles-Lost1-02-1 Penalty-Yards11-1104-35 Time of Possession36:4923:11. INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS.
Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana
When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
Western Montana school delays: Nov. 29, 2022
Poor road conditions have prompted the Stevensville School District to delay the start of class until 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
mtpr.org
Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week
Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard
This is the story—correct that—legend, of a man named Les Webber who ranched and caroused in and around the town of Plains, Montana. When you are leaving Plains, headed to Missoula, you might notice on the right a weathered billboard with a narrow protective roof over it in front of a large Town Pump store. […] The post Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanaoutdoor.com
Seth Nelson from Missoula bags nice bull
Seth Nelson, from Missoula, bagged a nice bull bison between Hebgen lake and West Yellowstone off of Rainbow Point Road.
Winter Storm to Bring Snow and Freezing Rain to Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is predicting what they are calling a moderate to high-impact winter storm starting on Wednesday and continuing through Friday. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Trent Smith who described the scope of the winter storm. There will be a...
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 989 Cases, 10 New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,614,374 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,959 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 226,682 doses have been administered and 77,168 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Fairfield Sun Times
NWS: See what weather is in store for Missoula this week (Nov. 27)
Cold weather is moving through the Missoula area this week! Catch the latest updates from the National Weather Service here. National Weather Service: What's in store for the Missoula area this week. Ice cold temps are headed for Missoula! Watch this week's report from the Missoula branch of the National...
NBCMontana
Snow-covered roads this morning, next weather maker arrives Wednesday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys-Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains until 9 AM. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region until 9 AM. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Flathead/Mission Valleys until 9 AM. Additional snow accumulations...
