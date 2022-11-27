ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Week 13: Montana Grizzlies surge past SEMO in the first round of the FCS playoffs

By LUCAS SEMB Missoulian lucas.semb@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Heat from the Beat: NDSU beat writer Jeff Kolpack weighs in on this year's Bison

MISSOULA – North Dakota State University has built a dynasty with its football program over the past decade. It’s developed NFL players like Carson Wentz, Trey Lance, Christian Watson and a slew of linemen. It’s won nine national titles in the last 11 seasons. It’s become the epitome of a blueblood program at the FCS level.
FARGO, ND
montanasports.com

Tickets for Montana playoff football game at North Dakota State on sale

MISSOULA — Fans who want to cheer on the Griz in Fargo, N.D, for this Saturday’s playoff game can now purchase tickets. They are being sold online at https://www.umt.edu/griztix/ and the deadline to purchase them is this Wednesday at 2 p.m. All tickets for the away game versus North Dakota State will be delivered via mobile delivery transfer on Thursday, Dec. 1. The tickets cost $50.
FARGO, ND
406mtsports.com

Despite November-ending loss to Southern Miss, Montana might have turned one corner

Montana ended November like it started the first month of the season: losing on the road to a team with bigger, more athletic, lengthier players. But unlike the season-opening losses at Duquesne and Xavier, the Griz gave up nowhere close to the 91 and 86 points they allowed those games. They held Southern Miss to 64 points on Tuesday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Despite Brandon Whitney's return, illness still hampering Montana Grizzlies

Montana point guard Brandon Whitney returned with a vengeance Sunday after missing two and a half games with a right foot injury. It was a welcomed return for the Grizzlies, who could use his ball handling ability as a scorer and a creator as well as his lockdown defensive capabilities. He scored 12 of his season-high 17 points in the first half, but he did commit all three of his turnovers in the second half against Air Force.
MISSOULA, MT
KX News

Montana stuns Southeast Missouri State 34-24 in FCS playoffs

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Malik Flowers scored on a kickoff return, Junior Bergen scored on a punt return and Montana scored 31 straight points over an 11-minute span to stun Southeast Missouri State 34-24 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday night. Robby Hauck finished with 15 tackles for Montana , becoming […]
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Arlee native Phillip Malatare leads Eastern Oregon men's basketball team

MISSOULA — Former Arlee basketball standout Phillip Malatare has emerged as the top player on the Eastern Oregon team through six games this season. Malatare, who joined the NAIA program in La Grande in 2021 after playing two seasons at North Idaho, is averaging a team-high 15 points per game, shooting 46.8 percent from the floor (29 for 62). He ranks third on the squad in rebounds at 5.0 per game.
ARLEE, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Huge Honor to be Bestowed Upon Montana Grizzly Basketball Legend

Anyone who thinks a combination of fiercely competitive and genuinely humble can't exist in one person has never met this individual. In a stressful, challenging, pressure-packed profession, those two traits coexisted beautifully for decades. Still do, no doubt. Treating all opponents with respect and dignity. Praising all adversaries before and...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: Montana 34, SE Missouri 24

SEMO: Johnson 13 fumble return (Pippin kick), 09:22. MONT: Flowers 80 kickoff return (Ramos kick), 08:29. MONT: White 17 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 05:07. MONT: Grossman 19 pass from Johnson (Ramos kick), 06:42. SEMOMONT. First downs2522. Rushes-yards39-14225-84 Passing277306. Comp-Att-Int25-49-118-38-1 Return Yards87202. Punts-Avg.6-40.33-42.0. Fumbles-Lost1-02-1 Penalty-Yards11-1104-35 Time of Possession36:4923:11. INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana

When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
FRENCHTOWN, MT
mtpr.org

Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week

Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard

This is the story—correct that—legend, of a man named Les Webber who ranched and caroused in and around the town of Plains, Montana. When you are leaving Plains, headed to Missoula, you might notice on the right a weathered billboard with a narrow protective roof over it in front of a large Town Pump store. […] The post Les Webber: A champion forever enshrined on a Montana billboard appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PLAINS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm to Bring Snow and Freezing Rain to Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is predicting what they are calling a moderate to high-impact winter storm starting on Wednesday and continuing through Friday. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Trent Smith who described the scope of the winter storm. There will be a...
MISSOULA, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Montana

What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 989 Cases, 10 New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,614,374 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,959 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 226,682 doses have been administered and 77,168 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

NWS: See what weather is in store for Missoula this week (Nov. 27)

Cold weather is moving through the Missoula area this week! Catch the latest updates from the National Weather Service here. National Weather Service: What's in store for the Missoula area this week. Ice cold temps are headed for Missoula! Watch this week's report from the Missoula branch of the National...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Snow-covered roads this morning, next weather maker arrives Wednesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys-Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains until 9 AM. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region until 9 AM. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Flathead/Mission Valleys until 9 AM. Additional snow accumulations...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy