Congress votes in favor of a measure that forces rail unions to accept a contract

With a railway worker strike threatening, the House made an unusual move today. Lawmakers voted in favor of a measure that forces railroad union workers to accept a contract negotiated back in September. They also passed a separate measure to provide seven days paid sick leave. Both measures now go to the Senate. And all this comes after President Biden called on Congress to intervene to prevent a strike in December.
Senate passes railroad legislation to prevent a strike

The Senate has approved a measure meant to avert a railroad strike in eight days — without the paid sick days rail workers have been asking for. Senators passed the bill to force unions to accept a tentative agreement reached earlier this year between railroad managers and their workers and make an imminent strike illegal — without making any changes — by an 80-15 vote. They rejected a measure to offer paid sick leave, 52-43. Both measures required 60 votes to clear the Senate.
The Respect for Marriage Act is expected to be signed into law soon

The Senate has approved bipartisan legislation to codify same-sex marriage into law. Here's Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer today. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHUCK SCHUMER: After months of hard work, after many rounds of bipartisan talks and after many doubts that we could even reach this point, we are taking the momentous step forward for greater justice for LGBTQ Americans.
Senate set to vote to protect same-sex marriages

The Senate is set to vote Tuesday on the Respect for Marriage Act, which codifies federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Lawmakers are moving forward with the vote Tuesday afternoon after securing essential Republican support during a procedural vote on Monday. With bipartisan support, the legislation is expected to clear the Senate Tuesday, then head back to the House where it is expected to be passed quickly and sent to the president's desk to be signed into law.
Why Margrethe Vestager is Silicon Valley's foremost antagonist

She's been called the most powerful regulator in Europe. Margrethe Vestager is Silicon Valley's biggest antagonist. And she has her hands full these days, investigating everything from Twitter and Elon Musk to the Metaverse. NPR's Bobby Allyn sat down with her in her office in Copenhagen. BOBBY ALLYN, BYLINE: The...
How to address antisemitic rhetoric when you encounter it

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, set off a chain reaction of condemnations from companies, brands and the public after he made antisemitic remarks earlier this year. Now, political leaders are joining the criticism after former President Donald Trump dined with Ye and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist and Holocaust denier also known for his antisemitic positions and language.
Tax credits for electric vehicles create confusion and some frantic lobbying

We have a story on the complexities of facing climate change. The United States is trying to do that in a big way. It's trying to encourage the already growing market for electric cars. They move cleanly, assuming they get a battery charge from a clean power source. And this summer, Congress put money on the line. A law extends tax credits for people who buy electric vehicles and also tax credits that encourage building more vehicles in the United States. Turns out it's hard to do both of those things at once, which is why automakers and others are lobbying for change. NPR's Camila Domonoske is here to bring us up to speed. Good morning.
Justice Department wins a conviction in a rarely used seditious conspiracy charge

Members of the Oath Keepers took a vow to uphold the Constitution. And that is exactly what a jury says the group founder tried to overturn. Stewart Rhodes is the first person to be found guilty of seditious conspiracy, plotting to overthrow the government on Jan. 6 of last year. Members of his group took part in the assault on the U.S. Capitol. Their trial came in a courthouse just steps away.
Jeffries poised to make history as first Black person to lead congressional party

House Democrats are turning to a new generation of leaders to take the helm in the next Congress, and are poised to make history as they elect a new slate on Wednesday. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., 52, is running unopposed to serve as House Minority Leader starting in January. He is 30 years younger than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and will become the first Black person to lead a major political party in Congress. Pelosi announced earlier this month she would remain in Congress, but not run for the leadership post she has held atop the Democratic caucus for nearly two decades after Republicans gained a razor thin majority in the 2022 midterms.
Oath Keepers founder has been convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack

A January 6 verdict came in today. A federal jury found Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy in connection with the attack on the Capitol. One other member of the far-right group was also convicted of seditious conspiracy, but three co-defendants were acquitted on that charge. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas joins us live from the courthouse. Hey, Ryan.
A far-right extremism expert on the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes

One of the most high-profile prosecutions connected to the January 6 insurrection ended in a win for the government and a blow to the Oath Keepers. They're the far-right extremist group that helped organize the attack on Congress. The militia's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy. So was the head of the Oath Keepers' Florida chapter. Other members of the group were convicted of lesser charges.
Twitter will no longer enforce its COVID misinformation policy

Twitter will no longer enforce its policy against COVID-19 misinformation, raising concerns among public health experts and social media researchers that the change could have serious consequences if it discourages vaccination and other efforts to combat the still-spreading virus. Eagle-eyed users spotted the change Monday night, noting that a one-sentence...
