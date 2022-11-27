Read full article on original website
Related
Congress votes in favor of a measure that forces rail unions to accept a contract
With a railway worker strike threatening, the House made an unusual move today. Lawmakers voted in favor of a measure that forces railroad union workers to accept a contract negotiated back in September. They also passed a separate measure to provide seven days paid sick leave. Both measures now go to the Senate. And all this comes after President Biden called on Congress to intervene to prevent a strike in December.
Senate passes railroad legislation to prevent a strike
The Senate has approved a measure meant to avert a railroad strike in eight days — without the paid sick days rail workers have been asking for. Senators passed the bill to force unions to accept a tentative agreement reached earlier this year between railroad managers and their workers and make an imminent strike illegal — without making any changes — by an 80-15 vote. They rejected a measure to offer paid sick leave, 52-43. Both measures required 60 votes to clear the Senate.
Democrats Vote To Force Contract On Rail Workers Without Paid Sick Leave
They didn't get much help from Republicans who professed to support the working class.
The Respect for Marriage Act is expected to be signed into law soon
The Senate has approved bipartisan legislation to codify same-sex marriage into law. Here's Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer today. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHUCK SCHUMER: After months of hard work, after many rounds of bipartisan talks and after many doubts that we could even reach this point, we are taking the momentous step forward for greater justice for LGBTQ Americans.
Appeals court halts special master review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago in major defeat for Trump
In a major defeat for former President Donald Trump, a federal appeals court on Thursday halted a third-party review of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Senate set to vote to protect same-sex marriages
The Senate is set to vote Tuesday on the Respect for Marriage Act, which codifies federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Lawmakers are moving forward with the vote Tuesday afternoon after securing essential Republican support during a procedural vote on Monday. With bipartisan support, the legislation is expected to clear the Senate Tuesday, then head back to the House where it is expected to be passed quickly and sent to the president's desk to be signed into law.
Why Margrethe Vestager is Silicon Valley's foremost antagonist
She's been called the most powerful regulator in Europe. Margrethe Vestager is Silicon Valley's biggest antagonist. And she has her hands full these days, investigating everything from Twitter and Elon Musk to the Metaverse. NPR's Bobby Allyn sat down with her in her office in Copenhagen. BOBBY ALLYN, BYLINE: The...
How to address antisemitic rhetoric when you encounter it
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, set off a chain reaction of condemnations from companies, brands and the public after he made antisemitic remarks earlier this year. Now, political leaders are joining the criticism after former President Donald Trump dined with Ye and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist and Holocaust denier also known for his antisemitic positions and language.
Tax credits for electric vehicles create confusion and some frantic lobbying
We have a story on the complexities of facing climate change. The United States is trying to do that in a big way. It's trying to encourage the already growing market for electric cars. They move cleanly, assuming they get a battery charge from a clean power source. And this summer, Congress put money on the line. A law extends tax credits for people who buy electric vehicles and also tax credits that encourage building more vehicles in the United States. Turns out it's hard to do both of those things at once, which is why automakers and others are lobbying for change. NPR's Camila Domonoske is here to bring us up to speed. Good morning.
Justice Department wins a conviction in a rarely used seditious conspiracy charge
Members of the Oath Keepers took a vow to uphold the Constitution. And that is exactly what a jury says the group founder tried to overturn. Stewart Rhodes is the first person to be found guilty of seditious conspiracy, plotting to overthrow the government on Jan. 6 of last year. Members of his group took part in the assault on the U.S. Capitol. Their trial came in a courthouse just steps away.
Jeffries poised to make history as first Black person to lead congressional party
House Democrats are turning to a new generation of leaders to take the helm in the next Congress, and are poised to make history as they elect a new slate on Wednesday. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., 52, is running unopposed to serve as House Minority Leader starting in January. He is 30 years younger than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and will become the first Black person to lead a major political party in Congress. Pelosi announced earlier this month she would remain in Congress, but not run for the leadership post she has held atop the Democratic caucus for nearly two decades after Republicans gained a razor thin majority in the 2022 midterms.
Supreme Court hears Texas challenge to federal immigration priorities
The U.S. Supreme Court was once again faced with a continuing dilemma on Tuesday: How much discretion does an administration have in enforcing the nation's immigration laws when virtually everyone agrees that there simply aren't enough resources to deport even a major fraction of the 11 million unauthorized immigrants living in the United States.
Oath Keepers founder has been convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack
A January 6 verdict came in today. A federal jury found Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy in connection with the attack on the Capitol. One other member of the far-right group was also convicted of seditious conspiracy, but three co-defendants were acquitted on that charge. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas joins us live from the courthouse. Hey, Ryan.
The DNC may alter the 2024 presidential nominating calendar
SCOTT BRENNAN: Terrified (laughter). MASTERS: That's Scott Brennan, a longtime member of the committee and a two-time former state party chair. BRENNAN: The former head of the DNC, Tom Perez, hated caucuses, and so I knew going into 2022 that it was going to be an uphill battle the whole way.
Legal losses keep coming for Biden's student loan relief plan
Another appeals court rejected President Biden's bid to reinstate his student debt plan on Wednesday, marking the latest legal setback in the administration's effort to forgive up to $20,000 in debt. At the 5th Circuit Court, the U.S. Education Department had requested a hold on a November decision, where a...
A far-right extremism expert on the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes
One of the most high-profile prosecutions connected to the January 6 insurrection ended in a win for the government and a blow to the Oath Keepers. They're the far-right extremist group that helped organize the attack on Congress. The militia's founder, Stewart Rhodes, was convicted of seditious conspiracy. So was the head of the Oath Keepers' Florida chapter. Other members of the group were convicted of lesser charges.
Anti-Semitism is on the rise, and not just among high-profile figures
A very old kind of hate has been very visible lately. High-profile entertainers and athletes have openly shared anti-Semitic tropes. The former president recently dined with a Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago. And beyond these headlines, hate crimes against Jews have been increasing, too. NPR's Lisa Hagen is covering this story....
Biden state dinner becomes libfest with Stephen Colbert, John Legend, MSNBC hosts among attendees
The White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron was a who's who of Democratic elite featuring the biggest names in Hollywood, media and business.
Twitter will no longer enforce its COVID misinformation policy
Twitter will no longer enforce its policy against COVID-19 misinformation, raising concerns among public health experts and social media researchers that the change could have serious consequences if it discourages vaccination and other efforts to combat the still-spreading virus. Eagle-eyed users spotted the change Monday night, noting that a one-sentence...
Sam Bankman-Fried strikes apologetic pose as he describes being shocked by FTX's fall
Currently the most notorious figure in the crypto industry, Sam Bankman-Fried on Wednesday claimed he "didn't try to commit fraud on anyone." "I'm deeply sorry about what happened," said Bankman-Fried, the founder and now-former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, during a live interview at the New York Times Dealbook Summit.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0