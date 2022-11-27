Read full article on original website
Will Smith has largely stayed out of the public eye since last spring after he slapped Chris Rock during the Academy Awards following a joke that Rock delivered about his wife, Jada. Smith published a video apology addressed to Rock over the summer. And this week, the actor did an interview with Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show."
Courteney Cox surprised some lucky "Friends" fans in the most epic way during a recent Warner Bros. Studio Tour.
Actress Dolly De Leon was surprised she got the lead in 'Triangle of Sadness'
Filipina actor Dolly De Leon got one of her biggest ever parts in the widely acclaimed movie "Triangle of Sadness." She plays Abigail, a cleaning lady on a luxury cruise who takes orders from Paula, the head of crew. When a shipwreck occurs, Abigail's status dramatically changes as she rises to captain. The 53-year-old De Leon isn't widely known outside of the Philippines, and she told me she never expected to be cast in this leading role.
The creator of 'Bluey' writes for both kids and grown-ups
UNIDENTIFIED CHILDREN: (Singing) Bluey. SUMMERS: In case you are unfamiliar, she is a 6-year-old blue heeler puppy living in Australia with her little sister Bingo, mom Chilli and dad Bandit, who loves to play. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "BLUEY") UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Bluey) Hey, Daddy Robot. DAVID MCCORMACK: (As Bandit)...
Catskills comedian Freddie Roman died Saturday at age 85
The comedy world is mourning the loss of Freddie Roman, who died last week at the age of 85. A comic's comic, Roman was the longtime dean of the Friars Club, the New York comedy institution famous for its roasts. As Roman told WHYY's Fresh Air, he joined the Friars Club in 1969.
These three new songs will help you grapple with romances of the past
After a decade, Caitlin Rose is "Getting It Right." Weyes Blood's "It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody" is an ethereal ballad. And Carly Rae Jepsen and Rufus Wainwright duet in "The Loneliest Time." Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic...
