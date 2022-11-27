ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBIR

KPD searching for man wanted for attempted first degree murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department and the Crime Stoppers of the East Tennessee Valley are asking for help locating David Niyonkuru, 20. He is wanted on charges of attempted first degree murder and simple possession, according to KPD. His last known address was on Joe Lewis Road in South Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found shot to death inside a Knoxville home Sunday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Investigators responded to a home in the 900 block of Graves Street around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 to the report that two people were unresponsive inside. Once on the scene, officers located a man and woman inside, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

BCSO: Four taken to hospital after weekend camper fire

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause and origin of a camper fire on Happy Valley Road early Saturday morning. Officials said there were four people living in a small camper on a friend's property, a 49-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman, a 17-year-old boy and a 7-month-old boy, who were all taken to UT Medical Center in an ambulance with varying injuries, including smoke inhalation and burns.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD responds to officer-involved crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to an officer-involved crash on North Peters Road Sunday afternoon, according to a KPD spokesperson with the department. An officer was responding to a call when the crash occurred. Spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News that witnesses reported a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Residents ask for crosswalk along Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville

People, who live along Magnolia Avenue, are asking "What does it take to get a crosswalk or a traffic light?" This comes after a man, 24-year-old Sherman Harvey Junior, was hit and killed while crossing the road last week. Residents ask for crosswalk along Magnolia Avenue …. People, who live...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man pleads guilty to double vehicular homicide

A man with three prior DUI convictions in Tennessee pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide by intoxication for a 2020 incident that left two people dead according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson. Man pleads guilty to double vehicular homicide. A man with three prior DUI convictions...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirteen individuals were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup called “Operation Thunder Chicken.”. ACSO deputies said those who were arrested had charges from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Those arrested included:. Melissa Cox - violation of probation...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County camper fire

Your headlines from 11/29 in 8 minutes. Featuring: Big Give Tuesday 2022, Arson investigation in Jefferson County, White house looks to avoid railroad strike. The Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt in Downtown Knoxville gives kids an immersive experience while shopping. Tennessee basketball jumps to No. 13 after upset win...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro: No injuries reported after West Knox County house fire on Sunday

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said no injuries were reported after a house fire in West Knox County on Sunday, on Branchview Drive. They said the fire was reported at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday and when crews arrived, they said smoke was visible from the outside and they could see fire at the back of the house. The occupants of the home were already outside, and the homeowner was not home.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

