KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said no injuries were reported after a house fire in West Knox County on Sunday, on Branchview Drive. They said the fire was reported at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday and when crews arrived, they said smoke was visible from the outside and they could see fire at the back of the house. The occupants of the home were already outside, and the homeowner was not home.

KNOX COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO