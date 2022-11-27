ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1450wlaf.com

No injuries in tip over wreck Monday afternoon

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A big tandem dump truck tipped over just off the four lane this afternoon. No one was injured. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/28/2022-1:30PM-PHOTO COURTESY OF EMA DIRECTOR JAY MUNCY)
CARYVILLE, TN
WATE

What to know about wildfire fighting tactics according to Sevier County Fire Department

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry fights and extinguishes more than 2,500 wildland fires that burn each year. Some wildfires have cropped up in East Tennessee this past year, causing damage and impacting landowners. In Sevier County, an area all too familiar with wildfires, the Sevier County Fire Department […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Downtown Knoxville and Gatlinburg Christmas parades return Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two of East Tennessee's most popular Christmas parades return this week!. The 49th annual downtown Knoxville Christmas Parade and Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights parade return Friday. You're going to have to choose between one of the two, though: Both parades begin around 7 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

Hurricane Ridge fire grows to 500 acres, officials say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - US Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service said the Hurricane Ridge fire is 25 percent contained and has grown to 500 acres in the Harmon Den area of Haywood County. Officials said the fire growth was fueled by dry conditions and low humidity,...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WBIR

Rural Metro: No injuries reported after West Knox County house fire on Sunday

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said no injuries were reported after a house fire in West Knox County on Sunday, on Branchview Drive. They said the fire was reported at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday and when crews arrived, they said smoke was visible from the outside and they could see fire at the back of the house. The occupants of the home were already outside, and the homeowner was not home.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Spotty power outages result from Sunday’s wind gusts

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Crews with La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) were busy on Sunday tending to spotty power outages around its service area. Strong wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour at times knocked power out in parts of Campbell and Claiborne Counties. Power was out four different times at Greasy Hollow, near Speedwell, according to one LUB official.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy