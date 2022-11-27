Read full article on original website
Newfound Gap Road to close Tuesday evening due to expected wind and storms
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A high wind warning will be in effect for areas in the mountains of East Tennessee from 7 p.m. through 10 a.m. Wednesday. South winds could reach gusts of up to 70 mph in higher elevations, weather experts warned. Ahead of the winds, officials with the...
Crews continue to fight wildfire off I-40 near Pigeon River Gorge in North Carolina
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Forestry crews in North Carolina continue to battle a wildfire in the Pigeon River Gorge area near Interstate 40 just south of the Tennessee state line. According to the U.S. Forest Service, roughly 70 firefighters are working to contain a fire on Hurricane Ridge, which...
WLOS.com
Westbound lane of Smokey Park Highway closed after truck gets 'wedged' under bridge
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash is backing up some traffic on Smokey Park Highway in Buncombe County. The Asheville Fire Department (AFD) says a truck became wedged Tuesday morning beneath the bridge on Smokey Park Highway at Sandhill School Road. The eastbound lane is still open to traffic but vehicles going westbound are being diverted.
1450wlaf.com
No injuries in tip over wreck Monday afternoon
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A big tandem dump truck tipped over just off the four lane this afternoon. No one was injured. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/28/2022-1:30PM-PHOTO COURTESY OF EMA DIRECTOR JAY MUNCY)
Wildfire burns 500 acres in North Carolina
Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire in the mountains of Haywood County that has burned over 150 acres.
WLOS.com
'It's an early flood warning system:' City of Hendersonville installs flood sensors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As flooding concerns grow in Western North Carolina, one mountain city is turning to technology for help. This November, the city of Hendersonville installed four flood sensors in flood-prone and highly traveled areas throughout the city. "Basically, we mounted them on bridges, and what you...
What to know about wildfire fighting tactics according to Sevier County Fire Department
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry fights and extinguishes more than 2,500 wildland fires that burn each year. Some wildfires have cropped up in East Tennessee this past year, causing damage and impacting landowners. In Sevier County, an area all too familiar with wildfires, the Sevier County Fire Department […]
thetravelpockets.com
Route 19 Inn - Cute Pet-Friendly Hotel Near the Great Smoky Mountains
This post contains affiliate links, which means that at no additional cost to you if you click on one of the product links, we may earn a commission. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Route 19 Inn is located in Maggie Valley, North Carolina, not too far from...
Lanes open on State Route 72 after wreck in Loudon County
Loudon County Sheriff's Office reported a vehicle rollover wreck on a highway has blocked lanes.
Downtown Knoxville and Gatlinburg Christmas parades return Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two of East Tennessee's most popular Christmas parades return this week!. The 49th annual downtown Knoxville Christmas Parade and Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights parade return Friday. You're going to have to choose between one of the two, though: Both parades begin around 7 p.m.
Did you feel it? 2 tiny earthquakes rumble near each other in East Tennessee and Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 2019. A couple of earthquakes shook up portions of East Tennessee and eastern Kentucky early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Rutledge, Tennessee around 4 a.m. Tuesday. A few...
FOX Carolina
Hurricane Ridge fire grows to 500 acres, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - US Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service said the Hurricane Ridge fire is 25 percent contained and has grown to 500 acres in the Harmon Den area of Haywood County. Officials said the fire growth was fueled by dry conditions and low humidity,...
Rural Metro: No injuries reported after West Knox County house fire on Sunday
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said no injuries were reported after a house fire in West Knox County on Sunday, on Branchview Drive. They said the fire was reported at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday and when crews arrived, they said smoke was visible from the outside and they could see fire at the back of the house. The occupants of the home were already outside, and the homeowner was not home.
Gatlinburg Parade 2022: What to know about the annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade
Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade organizers say more than 60,000 people come to view the award-winning parade each year. Here's what to know about this year's festive cavalcade.
Tennessee Bear Charges Woman on Deck Who Got Too Close [VIDEO]
The Smoky Mountains are one of my favorite places to visit. My husband and I took out honeymoon there and we try to go back every year to celebrate our anniversary. One thing we've learned over the years is we have to be careful when it comes to the bears in the mountains.
Knox Co. grand jury indicts NJ company of illegally buying scrap metal tied to stolen catalytic converters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A company located around 700 miles away from Knoxville, in New Jersey, was indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury. Alpha Shredding Group is accused of illegally buying scrap metal tied to stolen catalytic converters. Prosecutors said the company illegally received more than $200,000 and a...
1450wlaf.com
Spotty power outages result from Sunday’s wind gusts
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Crews with La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) were busy on Sunday tending to spotty power outages around its service area. Strong wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour at times knocked power out in parts of Campbell and Claiborne Counties. Power was out four different times at Greasy Hollow, near Speedwell, according to one LUB official.
KPD: Human remains found inside a vacant East Knoxville property, no signs of foul play
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said human remains were found inside a vacant property in East Knoxville Monday morning. They said there were no obvious signs of foul play there. They said the remains were found inside of the vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School property. The remains...
Driver charged in crash which killed bicyclist in Asheville
Police have charged a man in connection with a crash which killed a bicyclist on November 11.
Uber driver shot early Sun. morning in Asheville
Police are looking for someone who shot an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Asheville.
