Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
Did Robert Saleh Take Dig At Zach Wilson After Mike White, Jets Win?
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rough few weeks, and his head coach didn?t make things easier on him. The Jets bounced back from a pair of ugly losses to the New England Patriots with a huge win Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 31-10, at MetLife Stadium. They did so behind the arm of Mike White, who was named starter by Robert Saleh after a tumultuous week by Wilson, both on and off the field.
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
Yardbarker
Jets' Mike White praises Zach Wilson for handling of benching
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has received praise from his replacement for his handling of what's become a much-publicized benching. "I look at Zach as my friend before my teammate, and he’s been awesome," fellow Jets signal-caller Mike White told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio after White guided Gang Green to an impressive 31-10 home win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I can’t speak highly enough of him and his attitude and how he’s approached this. He’s been 100 percent supportive through and through, there for whatever needs. He’s always there and he’s like, 'Hey, when I was running this and this kind of happened in the game,' and just little things like that, and he’s been awesome. He’s attacked it with a great mindset, and that’s just the type of guy he is and the type of teammate he is."
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers injury update: Packers QB leaves 'Sunday Night Football' with rib ailment
The Packers' playoff hopes appeared to be on the brink of elimination Sunday night against the Eagles. The sight of an injured Aaron Rodgers does little to bolster confidence in Green Bay reaching the playoffs. Rodgers left the "Sunday Night Football" contest in Philadelphia in the third quarter with a...
Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching
Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
Sporting News
Cowboys' Jerry Jones dismisses Odell Beckham Jr. airport incident: 'His behavior is not an issue'
Jerry Jones is not worried about any character concerns with Odell Beckham Jr. after the receiver was removed from a flight in Miami on Sunday. The Cowboys owner, appearing on Dallas radio station KRLD-FM on Tuesday, dismissed any notion that the incident impacted his interest in the free-agent receiver. “No,...
Sporting News
Mike McDaniel takes blame for Dolphins' struggles vs. Texans after sitting QB Tua Tagovailoa
The Dolphins cruised in the early stages of their Week 12 win over the Texans, but things got a bit bumpy after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was removed from the game. Miami led 30-0 when Tagovailoa exited in the third quarter. He played two drives after halftime. Coach Mike McDaniel and his staff figured they could get him some rest in what was turning into a blowout.
Sporting News
Doug Pederson explains Jaguars' decision to go for 2, sealing comeback win vs. Ravens: 'What do we have to lose?'
As officials reviewed whether Marvin Jones was down in bounds on his late fourth-quarter touchdown, the question on everyone's mind was if the Jaguars would go for 2 and the win. Facing the AFC North-leading Ravens, the Jaguars had just stormed back from a 27-20 deficit in the final minutes...
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 13 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
It's Week 13, and the fantasy football playoffs are only a few weeks away. That makes every start 'em, sit 'em decision more critical with most matchups having a lot on the line. Fortunately, SN's Vinnie Iyer is here to help with fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips for those who have already fallen out of the running in season-long leagues.
Richard Sherman Calls Jets’ Mike White a ‘Franchise Quarterback’
The former cornerback has seen enough to make the declaration.
Sporting News
What's wrong with Tom Brady, Buccaneers' offense now? Three lingering reasons for Tampa Bay's latest woes
Just a month ago, in late October, The Sporting News broke down the six key problems plaguing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' disappointing offense. The good news for Tampa Bay is that it has fixed about half those issues. The bad news is, the other half of them are still concerning enough to think the team isn't built to last in the NFC playoffs.
NFL World Crushing Mike Greenberg On Monday
Mike Greenberg had a pretty big swing and a miss during the 2020 NFL Draft. The ESPN host roasted the Philadelphia Eagles for taking quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Greenberg explained that he liked Hurts as a player, but didn't get the fit...
Sporting News
Kyler Murray gives perfect quote to describe fourth-and-1 interception: 'Schematically we were kinda f—'
The Cardinals' woes continued Sunday, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five against the Chargers 25-24 to go to 4-8 on the season. Perhaps no play better encapsulated the Cardinals' struggles better than a fourth-and-1 interception in the second quarter, in which Kyler Murray threw a heave up to DeAndre Hopkins that was intercepted by Derwin James.
Sporting News
Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Sporting News
NFL DFS picks Week 13: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
Happy Hump Day, and hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. Sorry to be delivering your Week 13 DFS values and sleepers a day late — we've been running this column on Tuesdays for years now, but my entire house decided that contracting RSV was a proper way to extend the holiday (0/10, would not recommend!). But alas, we are fighting through it — just like we battled back from a poor Week 11 to crush our FanDuel and DraftKings tourneys in Week 12.
Pro Bowl linebacker targets Jets for return from knee injury
Just in time for the New York Jets. According to ESPN, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller said on his podcast Tuesday night that he hopes to be back before facing the Jets on Dec. 11. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Miller suffered lateral meniscus damage to...
MLB insider names likely landing spot for Jacob deGrom in free agency
Jacob deGrom is among the top MLB free agents, leading the class of pitchers on the open market as a
Nate Robinson opens up on Tom Thibodeau’s rigidity — “He wanted everybody to be just, like, Army serious all the time”
Tom Thibodeau seemingly wanted his players to be as serious as him, but that approach has seen a mixed bag of results in the past years.
Comments / 0