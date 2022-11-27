ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ClutchPoints

Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears

Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Did Robert Saleh Take Dig At Zach Wilson After Mike White, Jets Win?

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rough few weeks, and his head coach didn?t make things easier on him. The Jets bounced back from a pair of ugly losses to the New England Patriots with a huge win Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 31-10, at MetLife Stadium. They did so behind the arm of Mike White, who was named starter by Robert Saleh after a tumultuous week by Wilson, both on and off the field.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Jets' Mike White praises Zach Wilson for handling of benching

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has received praise from his replacement for his handling of what's become a much-publicized benching. "I look at Zach as my friend before my teammate, and he’s been awesome," fellow Jets signal-caller Mike White told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio after White guided Gang Green to an impressive 31-10 home win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I can’t speak highly enough of him and his attitude and how he’s approached this. He’s been 100 percent supportive through and through, there for whatever needs. He’s always there and he’s like, 'Hey, when I was running this and this kind of happened in the game,' and just little things like that, and he’s been awesome. He’s attacked it with a great mindset, and that’s just the type of guy he is and the type of teammate he is."
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Giants draft bust injured again, misses another game

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kadarius Toney is hurt. The Giants draft bust, who spent much of his time in New York on the sideline, is dealing with another injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The wide receiver didn’t play in the Kansas City...
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching

Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

Mike McDaniel takes blame for Dolphins' struggles vs. Texans after sitting QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins cruised in the early stages of their Week 12 win over the Texans, but things got a bit bumpy after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was removed from the game. Miami led 30-0 when Tagovailoa exited in the third quarter. He played two drives after halftime. Coach Mike McDaniel and his staff figured they could get him some rest in what was turning into a blowout.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 13 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

It's Week 13, and the fantasy football playoffs are only a few weeks away. That makes every start 'em, sit 'em decision more critical with most matchups having a lot on the line. Fortunately, SN's Vinnie Iyer is here to help with fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips for those who have already fallen out of the running in season-long leagues.
The Spun

NFL World Crushing Mike Greenberg On Monday

Mike Greenberg had a pretty big swing and a miss during the 2020 NFL Draft. The ESPN host roasted the Philadelphia Eagles for taking quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Greenberg explained that he liked Hurts as a player, but didn't get the fit...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Kyler Murray gives perfect quote to describe fourth-and-1 interception: 'Schematically we were kinda f—'

The Cardinals' woes continued Sunday, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five against the Chargers 25-24 to go to 4-8 on the season. Perhaps no play better encapsulated the Cardinals' struggles better than a fourth-and-1 interception in the second quarter, in which Kyler Murray threw a heave up to DeAndre Hopkins that was intercepted by Derwin James.
Sporting News

Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Sporting News

NFL DFS picks Week 13: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

Happy Hump Day, and hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. Sorry to be delivering your Week 13 DFS values and sleepers a day late — we've been running this column on Tuesdays for years now, but my entire house decided that contracting RSV was a proper way to extend the holiday (0/10, would not recommend!). But alas, we are fighting through it — just like we battled back from a poor Week 11 to crush our FanDuel and DraftKings tourneys in Week 12.
NJ.com

Pro Bowl linebacker targets Jets for return from knee injury

Just in time for the New York Jets. According to ESPN, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller said on his podcast Tuesday night that he hopes to be back before facing the Jets on Dec. 11. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Miller suffered lateral meniscus damage to...

