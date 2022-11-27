ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report

Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
Former Tesla employee reveals what it was like working for Elon Musk in viral TikTok video

Information in this story is sourced from online media and social media sources, which are cited within the story. Have you ever wondered what it's like to work for Elon Musk? If so, you're not alone, no doubt. According to Business Insider, a few people who previously worked with Elon Musk attest to his temperament and his brilliance when asked about their experience working for him.
Elon Musk deletes meme after someone pointed out a disturbing detail

Elon Musk deleted a meme shortly after he tweeted it because it featured an alt-right media personality known for spreading anti-Semitic and white supremacist ideology. Monday morning, Musk tweeted a meme featuring a man saluting the McDonald's flag with no caption. Users responded to the meme believing the man featured was the far-right personality Anthime "Tim" Gionet also known as "Baked Alaska". "Is that baked alaska?" a Twitter user responded.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterGionet is famous for his live streams where he harasses or annoys bystanders, specifically related to left-wing protests or ideology. Notoriously, Gionet live-streamed the...
