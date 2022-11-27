Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Musk said the banned accounts of Kathy Griffin and Jordan Peterson have been reinstated. But he isn't sure about the former president yet.
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Jack Dorsey, who resigned as Twitter CEO last year and left its board this year, apologizes and ‘takes responsibility’ for Elon Musk’s mass layoffs
Twitter workers now unemployed thanks to Elon Musk are unlikely to get an apology from him. But they did just receive one from Jack Dorsey, the Twitter co-founder who led the company until November last year. In a tweet on Saturday morning, one day after his longtime friend Musk slashed...
Elon Musk's 2-year-old son ran around Twitter's office and played with toys while his dad talked to advisors about moderation, report says
Two-year-old X Æ a-Xii, Musk's first child with Grimes, ran round the room while Musk and his advisors met with Yoel Roth, per The Washington Post.
Twitter loses another top exec who says workers 'had it good at Twitter 1.0,' in an apparent jab at Elon Musk's plans for the company
Elon Musk's Twitter has lost various executives over the last few days, including its head of US content partnerships, Sarah Rosen.
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
Brutal Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter
The platform's billionaire owner would be hard-pressed to ban the countless users who repeated the mocking moniker.
wegotthiscovered.com
Grown man Elon Musk giggles to himself after discovering half-a-decade old #StayWoke Twitter merch
Elon Musk’s religious-like dedication to outing himself as an old man completely out of touch with the modern world continues, as he sinisterly giggles to himself after discovering old #StayWoke merchandise in Twitter’s offices. Twitter’s offices must have reopened after Musk shut it down fearing sabotage, as he’s...
Elon Musk fired Twitter's head of sales after begging her to stay at the company, report says
Robin Wheeler has been fired from Twitter, Platformer reported, a week after reports said Elon Musk convinced her not to resign from the company.
Elon Musk has picked a successor as Tesla CEO: Here are the top candidates for the top job
Tesla director James Murdoch revealed to a judge that Musk has recently made a decision as to who should one day replace him at the helm of the $600 billion electric vehicle manufacturer.
Video appears to show Twitter employees who rejected Elon Musk counting down the seconds until they're fired in an empty office
"Happy New Year," one of the employees ironically cheers in the video as a "Love Where You Work" sign glows in the background.
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report
Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
Elon Musk is obsessed with the idea that Twitter staff could sabotage the platform, current and former employees reportedly say
Elon Musk is concerned that the platform could be sabotaged by its staff, sources told Platformer. Some workers said they thought they'd been let go for tweets criticizing Musk. Platformer reported that Musk had also implemented a near-total freeze on rolling out new code. Elon Musk is obsessed with the...
Elon Musk says 'Hey stop defaming me' after coming under fire for letting Donald Trump back on Twitter
The new owner of Twitter polled users on Saturday asking whether he should lift the ban on the former president's account, with 51.8% voting "Yes."
Former Tesla employee reveals what it was like working for Elon Musk in viral TikTok video
Information in this story is sourced from online media and social media sources, which are cited within the story. Have you ever wondered what it's like to work for Elon Musk? If so, you're not alone, no doubt. According to Business Insider, a few people who previously worked with Elon Musk attest to his temperament and his brilliance when asked about their experience working for him.
Elon Musk persuaded Twitter's top sales executive to stay after she and other senior leaders quit, report says
Elon Musk persuaded a top Twitter executive to stay after she resigned, Bloomberg reported. Reports said Robin Wheeler had quit, but she tweeted later on Thursday "I'm still here." Various top executives and managers have left Twitter since Musk joined. Elon Musk persuaded a senior executive at Twitter to stay...
Elon Musk ‘dismantles safety work at Twitter,’ makes employees ‘cry:’ Washington Post report
A Washington Post report criticized Elon Muck's takeover of Twitter, arguing it threw the site into chaos and left "vulnerable communities" less safe.
Elon Musk housecleaning at Twitter HQ finds #StayWoke t-shirts, pledges to 'earn trust'
Elon Musk on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter of a stack of #StayWoke t-shirts in a closet at the company's headquarters in San Francisco.
How Much Would $100 In Dogecoin Be Worth If Meme Coin Returned To Levels When McDonald's Teased Elon Musk?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD has spiked off and on prompted by the antics of billionaire-entrepreneur Elon Musk. Its most recent spike came over the Thanksgiving weekend when the cryptocurrency shot up on speculation that Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin and Musk were working on upgrading the meme coin. The Investment: A similar...
Elon Musk deletes meme after someone pointed out a disturbing detail
Elon Musk deleted a meme shortly after he tweeted it because it featured an alt-right media personality known for spreading anti-Semitic and white supremacist ideology. Monday morning, Musk tweeted a meme featuring a man saluting the McDonald's flag with no caption. Users responded to the meme believing the man featured was the far-right personality Anthime "Tim" Gionet also known as "Baked Alaska". "Is that baked alaska?" a Twitter user responded.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterGionet is famous for his live streams where he harasses or annoys bystanders, specifically related to left-wing protests or ideology. Notoriously, Gionet live-streamed the...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
70K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0