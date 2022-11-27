ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Brown Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane after going ‘in and out of consciousness’

By Associated Press
MIAMI (AP) — NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed by police from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after officials said he failed to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appeared to be unconscious, police and airline officials said Sunday.

“Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, (aircraft crew members) called for police and fire rescue,” Miami Dade Police Officer Luis Sierra said in a statement following the 9:30 a.m. Sunday incident.

Odell Beckham Jr. to make 3 free agent visits next month: Reports

“As they tried to wake (Beckham) to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness,” the statement said.

American Airlines representative Alfredo Garduno confirmed that flight 1228, bound for Los Angeles, returned to the gate before takeoff “due to a customer failing to follow crew members’ instructions and refusing to fasten their seat belt.”

Other passengers re-boarded and the flight departed later for Los Angeles, Garduno said. He did not immediately respond to questions about how many passengers were on the flight.

A Twitter post attributed to Beckham appeared to refer to the incident, saying, “Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me,” and adding with a misspelling that he had “seen it alll.”

Police said Beckham “was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements.”

Sierra did not immediately respond to questions about whether Beckham had been arrested or was cited for a criminal offense.

Jacoby Brissett’s last start is a big win over Bucs

Beckham, 30, is a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who has been a free agent since helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last February. He caught a touchdown pass before tearing a knee ligament in that 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beckham has been reported to be near a return to the league and the Dallas Cowboys have said they want to sign him.

Several other teams are expected to pursue Beckham, who had been at the center of controversy in previous stops with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Odell Beckham Airplane Incident

Details have reportedly emerged from the alleged Odell Beckham airplane incident on Sunday morning. According to a report out of Miami, the free agent wide receiver was escorted off an airplane on Sunday morning. Video of the incident has gone viral. Andy Slater is reporting that Beckham Jr. was kicked...
MIAMI, FL
RadarOnline

‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation

Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Terrell Owens punching, knocking down heckler outside a CVS caught on video

Terrell Owens isn’t taking any smack talk about 49ers fans. The Hall of Fame wide receiver, 48, punched and dropped a heckler outside a Los Angeles CVS late Saturday night, according to TMZ Sports. Police were reportedly not called to the scene. A 49ers fan approached Owens, who said to TMZ he was picking a few things inside CVS, and the two sparked up a conversation. Owens spent eight seasons playing in the Bay Area. Just moments later, a man reportedly started harassing the fan, with the legendary wide receiver reportedly trying to make peace between the two. Witnesses, however, told TMZ the aggressor threatened to beat both Owens and the fan outside the pharmacy in Inglewood. While outside on the sidewalk, the aggressor threw the first punch, but a TMZ video showed Owens easily handling the heckler, knocking him to the ground. The six-time Pro Bowler then reportedly left the scene in his car. Owens was also involved in an incident earlier this year. A Florida “Karen” named Caitlin Davis is charged with providing false information to police after accusing Owens of harassing her.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Complex

Video Shows Terrell Owens Knocking Out Man Who Was Allegedly Heckling Him

Terrell Owens was involved in an incident on Saturday night outside of a CVS in Inglewood, California. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, the former All-Pro NFL wide receiver was captured knocking out a heckler who was allegedly harassing customers. According to Owens, he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and sparked up a conversation.
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disgusting Browns Crowd Video

There have been some strange things happening recently at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. First, a trespasser drove a car around the field last week. Now, during today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was another unwanted visitor. A rogue skunk made its way around the...
CLEVELAND, OH
