ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri receives $8.7 million in Google settlement over tracking practices

By Kevin S. Held
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhsAg_0jPIlmJA00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Multinational tech giant Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states over its location tracking practices.

It’s the largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in United States history.

Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks

Missouri’s share of the settlement is nearly $8.7 million.

The 40 attorneys general accused Google of misleading consumers by secretly tracking users and collecting their personal and behavioral data. Google would then use that data for ad targeting on behalf of its advertising clients. More than 81% of Google’s annual revenue is generated from ads.

A 2018 Associated Press article revealed Google “tracks your movements, like it or not.” Users have the option to turn off their Location History in their account settings, but Web & App Activity would automatically be on when users set up a Google account. This includes all Android phone users.

Google was found to have violated state consumer protection laws regarding location tracking since at least 2014.

Besides financial compensation, Google must:

  • Show additional information to users whenever they turn a location-related account setting “on” or “off”;
  • Make key information about location tracking unavoidable for users (i.e., not hidden); and
  • Give users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how it’s used at an enhanced “Location Technologies” webpage.

The settlement also limits Google’s use and storage of certain consumer location information. Google must also make its account controls more user-friendly so consumers can be better informed about their data.

Joining Missouri in the settlement are Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 44

Becbec
2d ago

Us Missourians will never see a dime of that money. It will go into the politicians pockets and the people they pay off for their corruption.

Reply(6)
55
I C X C
2d ago

This is public money sued for on behalf of the citizens of the State of Missouri, just like the overabundance of tax revenues they announced they were/are holding in an interest baring account (not escrow) it's not a lottery it's not a vote to see where the majority of people wish the money to be spent, it is without a doubt the people of the States money to be refunded to every man & woman in equally divided shares. It is not to sit endlessly in their coffers drawing interest for special interests it is ours every penny, and we the people will probably have to sue the State to get it.-RCA(Please make contact).

Reply(1)
16
Doyle Moore
2d ago

Gee, I'm sure glad the government is on my side. When can I expect my check?

Reply(2)
15
Related
lhstoday.org

What Amendment 3 Means for Missouri

This past midterm election cycle drew in millions of voters throughout the nation, who made it clear that they deemed many topics pertinent. Issues most prevalent on the ballot ranged from abortion rights, voting-relating policies and the abolition of language permitting enslavement in state constitutions. Be that as it may, the foremost measure leading Missourians to the polls was one regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Two drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the .5 mile marker in the lake’s main channel.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Kevin Johnson executed by state of Missouri

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP/KMOV) -- Kevin Johnson, the man convicted of killing a Kirkwood police officer in 2005, was executed by the state of Missouri Tuesday. The execution went through despite a concerted push for clemency in recent months by advocates against the death penalty. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced in a statement Monday the execution would go on as planned. Petitions to the Missouri and U.S. Supreme Court fell short in getting Johnson a stay of execution.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Where Missouri stands with drought and where it’s going

This past Monday the 28th, Missouri's governor Mike Parson signed an executive order extending the drought alert until March 1, 2023. The point of this executive order was to help and continue to support Missouri farmers throughout the winter month's. As the growing season for crops has passed, the focus goes toward hydration for Missouri's cattle farmers who have issues with properly maintaining ponds and embankments.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

9,000 hens killed after latest Missouri case of avian flu

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 9,000 laying hens in Webster County were killed after federal officials confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in the flock, state agriculture officials said. It is the 11th case of the highly contagious avian influenza in Missouri this year, involving nearly 435,000 birds on six commercial farms and four […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: State proposes cannabis substitute regulations; Judge blocks Kansas telemedicine abortion ban

The U.S. men's soccer team is set to play its final game of World Cup pool play on Tuesday, which means big business for Kansas City's Power & Light District. The bar and restaurant district has hosted big World Cup watch parties for years, and that's just a preview of the traffic it will see from the tournament with Kansas City slated to host World Cup games in 2026. Meanwhile, the Missouri state budget currently has over $6 billion in surplus cash. If growth rates continue at the current pace, the general revenue fund could reach $15 billion in the current fiscal year. And, although Missourians voted to approve recreational marijuana earlier this month, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has now proposed restrictions that could apply to marijuana substitutes, such as Delta 8 and CBD. Start your morning with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
MISSOURI STATE
bluevalleypost.com

What legal weed in Missouri could mean for Johnson County

Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Parson grants $400k to local education centers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — A Missouri’s Area Career Opportunity grant was awarded to multiple Missouri Career and Technical Education programs by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The grant was awarded to these CTE programs in support of their work of promoting success for Missouri students upon graduation and to enhance Missouri’s workforce. “The […]
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

HCBS Cuts Threaten Services for Aging Population in Missouri

November is National Family Caregivers Month, which focuses attention on the unpaid care work of family members. The care provided by families often is enabled and supported by state-funded wrap-around services. Over the last few decades, Missouri and other state governments around the nation have funded Home and Community-Based Services...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy