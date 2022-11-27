Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Wisconsin OL Commit Flips to Notre Dame
Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek has flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to Notre Dame. The 6-5, 320-pound three-star recruit had been rumored to be leaning to the Fighting Irish as of late according to Irish Illustrated and 247Sports reporting and made it official today.
Leman: The biggest stride Illini football made in 2022
All-American linebacker J Leman discusses the biggest improvements Illinois football made during an 8-4 regular season in 2022.
Iowa football: Grading every position group after the 2022 regular season
As the disappointment still lingers from a crushing finish to the 2022 regular season in Iowa City, Kirk Ferentz and his staff have their work cut out for them this offseason. The Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4) let a glorious opportunity slip through their fingers in a 24-17 loss to Nebraska on Black Friday. A win would’ve punched Iowa’s ticket to the B1G Championship Game in Indy. Instead, the Hawks are left wondering “what-if” as they ponder an offseason of change and overhaul.
Illini defensive back DD Snyder intends to enter transfer portal
Illinois redshirt freshman defensive back DD Snyder announced on Sunday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. A former three-star prospect out of Tampa (Fla.) Catholic in the Class of 2021, Snyder did not play a single game at Illinois during his two seasons in Champaign.
Two Titans Lead Fan Voting for Pro Bowl Games
NASHVILLE – Ryan Stonehouse quickly has made a name for himself in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans’ rookie is the top vote-getter among AFC punters in the early stages of the Pro Bowl Games fan voting. The NFL released the first round of results Monday afternoon, and Stonehouse had 24,761 votes, which was well short of the NFC’s top punter. Johnny Hekker of Carolina (40,669 votes). Hekker is an 11-year veteran and a four-time Pro Bowler.
Season in review: How J Leman views 2022 Illini football season
All-American linebacker J Leman breaks down his big-picture view of the 2022 Illinois football season and what it means moving forward.
AP source: Former NFL QB Dilfer finalizing deal with UAB
UAB is finalizing a deal with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer to become its next head coach. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that the school was expected to announce the hiring Wednesday of Dilfer, who has been coaching a high school team in Tennessee for the last four years.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Fails To Grasp How His Offense Hurt L.A. Late In Pacers Loss
Your Los Angeles Lakers put up a stinker last night, letting a 17-point fourth quarter lead over the Indiana Pacers evaporate thanks to some incredibly question shot selection late. Indiana would go on to win on an Aaron Nembhard buzzer beater, 116-115. After the game, Russell Westbrook chatted with the...
Prep Roundup: Hiland holds off Dalton to win season opener
Tuesday, Nov. 29 BOYS BASKETBALL Hiland 48, Dalton 43 Trailing by one heading into the fourth quarter, Hiland outscored Dalton 15-9 down the stretch to pick up a win...
Nazareth Academy celebrates football state championship win after starting season with losing record
Nazareth Academy is the first team ever in Illinois to start the season with a record of just two wins and four losses and go on to win the championship.
Iowa LB Jack Campbell Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, 10 other Hawkeyes receive All-Big Ten honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year to highlight Iowa’s defensive honors on the all-conference teams. The Big Ten announced the defensive awards Tuesday and will announce offensive awards Wednesday.
The Breakfast Buffet: Things are about to get real for Michigan, Baylor/Marquette, UConn’s bench
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
Instant analysis of Valley girls basketball's 59-48 win against Dowling Catholic
West Des Moines Valley and Dowling Catholic girls basketball matched up on Tuesday in the first game of a girls-boys doubleheader at Valley High School. The Tigers came out on top, beating Dowling 59-48. Valley jumped out to an early – albeit small – lead in the first quarter. The Tigers finished the first...
