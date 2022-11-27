ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
247Sports

BREAKING: Wisconsin OL Commit Flips to Notre Dame

Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek has flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to Notre Dame. The 6-5, 320-pound three-star recruit had been rumored to be leaning to the Fighting Irish as of late according to Irish Illustrated and 247Sports reporting and made it official today.
SOUTH BEND, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football: Grading every position group after the 2022 regular season

As the disappointment still lingers from a crushing finish to the 2022 regular season in Iowa City, Kirk Ferentz and his staff have their work cut out for them this offseason. The Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4) let a glorious opportunity slip through their fingers in a 24-17 loss to Nebraska on Black Friday. A win would’ve punched Iowa’s ticket to the B1G Championship Game in Indy. Instead, the Hawks are left wondering “what-if” as they ponder an offseason of change and overhaul.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Illini defensive back DD Snyder intends to enter transfer portal

Illinois redshirt freshman defensive back DD Snyder announced on Sunday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. A former three-star prospect out of Tampa (Fla.) Catholic in the Class of 2021, Snyder did not play a single game at Illinois during his two seasons in Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two Titans Lead Fan Voting for Pro Bowl Games

NASHVILLE – Ryan Stonehouse quickly has made a name for himself in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans’ rookie is the top vote-getter among AFC punters in the early stages of the Pro Bowl Games fan voting. The NFL released the first round of results Monday afternoon, and Stonehouse had 24,761 votes, which was well short of the NFC’s top punter. Johnny Hekker of Carolina (40,669 votes). Hekker is an 11-year veteran and a four-time Pro Bowler.
NASHVILLE, TN
WHIO Dayton

AP source: Former NFL QB Dilfer finalizing deal with UAB

UAB is finalizing a deal with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer to become its next head coach. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that the school was expected to announce the hiring Wednesday of Dilfer, who has been coaching a high school team in Tennessee for the last four years.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
247Sports

Iowa LB Jack Campbell Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, 10 other Hawkeyes receive All-Big Ten honors

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year to highlight Iowa’s defensive honors on the all-conference teams. The Big Ten announced the defensive awards Tuesday and will announce offensive awards Wednesday.
IOWA CITY, IA

