Seattle, WA

HuskyMaven

DeBoer Thinks There's a Chance Penix Might Return to the UW

If people know anything about Kalen DeBoer by now, the first-year University of Washington football coach is unfailingly upbeat and optimistic. That holds true on just about any subject pertaining to his Husky team, including the long-term future of standout quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who currently leads the nation in passing with 4,354 yards and has thrown for 29 touchdowns.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game

The questions are all the same these days for University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., only the topics are different. That involves not only the upcoming and undetermined bowl game guaranteed for Penix and the 10-2 Huskies, but also playing another season in Montlake, which would be his sixth as a collegian.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two Titans Lead Fan Voting for Pro Bowl Games

NASHVILLE – Ryan Stonehouse quickly has made a name for himself in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans’ rookie is the top vote-getter among AFC punters in the early stages of the Pro Bowl Games fan voting. The NFL released the first round of results Monday afternoon, and Stonehouse had 24,761 votes, which was well short of the NFC’s top punter. Johnny Hekker of Carolina (40,669 votes). Hekker is an 11-year veteran and a four-time Pro Bowler.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain

Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
PULLMAN, WA
HuskyMaven

Kirkland Receives Second East-West Shrine Bowl Invite, Accepts This One

Offensive guard Jaxon Kirkland, quietly enjoying a highly productive season for the University of Washington's 10-2 football team, has accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, game officials confirmed. The 6-foot-7, 340-pounder from Vancouver, Washington, will become the 155th Husky player to participate in college football's...
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Patriots Bill Belichick on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘MVP’ Candidate

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots pursuit of the postseason may face its biggest potential roadblock when they welcome the reigning AFC East division-champion Buffalo Bills for a highly-anticipated Week 13 matchup. Though the health of some key starters already provides adequate adversity for the Pats on Thursday night,...
BUFFALO, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bowl Projection Tracker: Where Will the Longhorns Spend the Postseason?

In Steve Sarkisian's first season at the helm of the Texas Longhorns they went an uninspiring 5-7 and missed out on a bowl game, resulting in some people wondering if Sarkisian could be the guy for Texas. Now, though, one year later they finished the regular season at 8-4 and...
AUSTIN, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Are the Colts Done for 2022?

It was another disappointing loss for the Indianapolis Colts this week as they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17 on Monday Night Football. Coming into the game, the Colts were thought to have the upper hand in the matchup. Indy hoped to take advantage of the Steelers' porous pass defense and put pressure on Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Instead, the Colts' offense could not get out of their own way once again and fumbled away a chance at victory in primetime.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Najee Harris Leaves Colts Game With Injury

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injury to their star running back as Najee Harris exited the first half early in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris headed to the locker room early prior to halftime after some injury trouble. He was limited in the second...
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Extra Point: Brian Robinson’s Overshadowed Excellence

In his fifth season at the University of Alabama, running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns. Robinson was selected with the 98th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. These stellar numbers were overshadowed by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and the rest of the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 40-34 Loss to Raiders

Unable to overcome self-inflicted mistakes on offense and poor execution stopping the run on defense, the Seahawks lost a 40-34 overtime heartbreaker to the Raiders at Lumen Field on Sunday, dropping their record to 6-5 on the season. While Seattle suffered a costly defeat at home that knocked them out...
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants Place Focus On What Lies Ahead

View the original article to see embedded media. The calendar page will soon turn to December, typically a month in which Giants fans, at least in recent years, have gone into full-blown mock draft mode after the team's follies sent them to elimination from the postseason picture by Thanksgiving. There...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saints Blanked by 49ers: By The Numbers

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (4-8) were blanked 13-0 by the San Francisco 49ers (7-4). Despite the shutout, New Orleans remains 1.5 games out of first place in the NFC South. With the loss, the Saints drop to 1-4 on the season away from home and have another difficult...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 13 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are on their first winning streak of the season as they prepare to dace their AFCC West Rivals the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Moments ago, Offensive Coordinator, Mick Lombardi talked about this past weekend's win and the state of the franchise. You can...
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Coming & Going: Two More Hogs Entering Portal, One to NFL

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Another day, more players announcing they are hitting the transfer portal or head out. The NCAA transfer portal doesn't officially open until Monday, but if everybody else is losing players like this, it's going to be busy. November 29. Arkansas defensive back Khari Johnson and defensive end Eric...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Major Injury Update on Bucs’ All-Pro Tackle Tristan Wirfs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let the game vs. the Cleveland Browns get away from them late in the 4th quarter, allowing the Browns to tie the game up at 17 and force overtime. In overtime, the Bucs found it difficult once again to get much going on offense and ultimately weren't able to stop the Browns from scoring as they lost 23-17. However, during overtime it seemed like losing the game wasn't the biggest loss they would face as All-Pro offensive tackle, Tristan Wirfs, went down with what originally seemed like season-ending injury. Luckily, after further evaluation, it came to light that Wirfs injury may not be as serious as originally thought.
TAMPA, FL

