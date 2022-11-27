Read full article on original website
DeBoer Thinks There's a Chance Penix Might Return to the UW
If people know anything about Kalen DeBoer by now, the first-year University of Washington football coach is unfailingly upbeat and optimistic. That holds true on just about any subject pertaining to his Husky team, including the long-term future of standout quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who currently leads the nation in passing with 4,354 yards and has thrown for 29 touchdowns.
Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game
The questions are all the same these days for University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., only the topics are different. That involves not only the upcoming and undetermined bowl game guaranteed for Penix and the 10-2 Huskies, but also playing another season in Montlake, which would be his sixth as a collegian.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two Titans Lead Fan Voting for Pro Bowl Games
NASHVILLE – Ryan Stonehouse quickly has made a name for himself in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans’ rookie is the top vote-getter among AFC punters in the early stages of the Pro Bowl Games fan voting. The NFL released the first round of results Monday afternoon, and Stonehouse had 24,761 votes, which was well short of the NFC’s top punter. Johnny Hekker of Carolina (40,669 votes). Hekker is an 11-year veteran and a four-time Pro Bowler.
On their Ultimate Trick Play, the Huskies Got Outfoxed by the Officials
It was the play that never was. OK, the University of Washington got a touchdown out of it midway through the second quarter of the Apple Cup and rightly celebrated, but everyone involved was more than a little dumbfounded by what happened. On the scoresheet, people will see that Michael...
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain
Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
Kirkland Receives Second East-West Shrine Bowl Invite, Accepts This One
Offensive guard Jaxon Kirkland, quietly enjoying a highly productive season for the University of Washington's 10-2 football team, has accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas, game officials confirmed. The 6-foot-7, 340-pounder from Vancouver, Washington, will become the 155th Husky player to participate in college football's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Bill Belichick on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘MVP’ Candidate
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots pursuit of the postseason may face its biggest potential roadblock when they welcome the reigning AFC East division-champion Buffalo Bills for a highly-anticipated Week 13 matchup. Though the health of some key starters already provides adequate adversity for the Pats on Thursday night,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bowl Projection Tracker: Where Will the Longhorns Spend the Postseason?
In Steve Sarkisian's first season at the helm of the Texas Longhorns they went an uninspiring 5-7 and missed out on a bowl game, resulting in some people wondering if Sarkisian could be the guy for Texas. Now, though, one year later they finished the regular season at 8-4 and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Are the Colts Done for 2022?
It was another disappointing loss for the Indianapolis Colts this week as they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17 on Monday Night Football. Coming into the game, the Colts were thought to have the upper hand in the matchup. Indy hoped to take advantage of the Steelers' porous pass defense and put pressure on Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Instead, the Colts' offense could not get out of their own way once again and fumbled away a chance at victory in primetime.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Najee Harris Leaves Colts Game With Injury
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injury to their star running back as Najee Harris exited the first half early in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris headed to the locker room early prior to halftime after some injury trouble. He was limited in the second...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Extra Point: Brian Robinson’s Overshadowed Excellence
In his fifth season at the University of Alabama, running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns. Robinson was selected with the 98th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. These stellar numbers were overshadowed by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and the rest of the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Jadon Janke, Wide Receiver, South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Raiders OC Mick Lombardi on Derek Carr’s Bounce-Back Ability. By Aidan Champion Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 40-34 Loss to Raiders
Unable to overcome self-inflicted mistakes on offense and poor execution stopping the run on defense, the Seahawks lost a 40-34 overtime heartbreaker to the Raiders at Lumen Field on Sunday, dropping their record to 6-5 on the season. While Seattle suffered a costly defeat at home that knocked them out...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Place Focus On What Lies Ahead
View the original article to see embedded media. The calendar page will soon turn to December, typically a month in which Giants fans, at least in recent years, have gone into full-blown mock draft mode after the team's follies sent them to elimination from the postseason picture by Thanksgiving. There...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Blanked by 49ers: By The Numbers
On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (4-8) were blanked 13-0 by the San Francisco 49ers (7-4). Despite the shutout, New Orleans remains 1.5 games out of first place in the NFC South. With the loss, the Saints drop to 1-4 on the season away from home and have another difficult...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 13 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are on their first winning streak of the season as they prepare to dace their AFCC West Rivals the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Moments ago, Offensive Coordinator, Mick Lombardi talked about this past weekend's win and the state of the franchise. You can...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Coming & Going: Two More Hogs Entering Portal, One to NFL
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Another day, more players announcing they are hitting the transfer portal or head out. The NCAA transfer portal doesn't officially open until Monday, but if everybody else is losing players like this, it's going to be busy. November 29. Arkansas defensive back Khari Johnson and defensive end Eric...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major Injury Update on Bucs’ All-Pro Tackle Tristan Wirfs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let the game vs. the Cleveland Browns get away from them late in the 4th quarter, allowing the Browns to tie the game up at 17 and force overtime. In overtime, the Bucs found it difficult once again to get much going on offense and ultimately weren't able to stop the Browns from scoring as they lost 23-17. However, during overtime it seemed like losing the game wasn't the biggest loss they would face as All-Pro offensive tackle, Tristan Wirfs, went down with what originally seemed like season-ending injury. Luckily, after further evaluation, it came to light that Wirfs injury may not be as serious as originally thought.
Moren’s No. 11 Hoosiers continue building on recent success
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Coach Teri Moren spent nine seasons patiently constructing her program at Indiana. She worked hard to convince prep stars and transfers to take a chance on the Hoosiers, placed a premium on developing bonds and skills and carefully pieced it all together. Now, Indiana finds...
247Sports
Matchup Preview: General breakdown of No. 12 Utah Utes vs No. 4 USC Trojans
We begin our breakdown of the Pac-12 Championship matchup between No. 4 USC and No. 12 Utah with our general look at each team's performance. We'll continue to our previews with the specific position group battles throughout the week. First, we'll start by taking a look at the basic stats and averages.
