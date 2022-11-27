ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

pikecountycourier.com

Ombudsman volunteers needed in Pike, Wayne and Monroe Counties

Volunteer ombudsmen are community neighbors who are specially trained to help clarify responsibilities and rights of consumers in long-term living facilities. If you are available for a few hours a month, over 18 years of age, concerned about the rights of nursing home and assisted living/personal care home residents and interested in bettering the lives of long-term living residents, then you may be interested in the Volunteer Ombudsman Program.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey. Police described her […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Speed restrictions lifted on Interstate 81

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of weather conditions, PennDOT advised motorists of a speed restriction that was in place from the Interstate 81/78 split in Lebanon County up to Hazleton in Luzerne County. According to 511pa.com and Pennsylvania State Police, the speed on Interstate 81 was reduced to...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Home damaged by fire in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Fire damaged a rental property in Lackawanna County. It started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the home on Justus Boulevard in Scott Township. Crews believe the fire started in the basement and then spread to the attic. It took them about two hours to knock down the flames.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate

State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full: ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Luzerne County Election Board set to certify election

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly two weeks since the November 8 Election and the final results in Luzerne County are still in limbo. This is because the Luzerne County Election Board was unable to certify those results at their meeting on Monday. But there are late-breaking developments in this story. Within the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Plume of smoke from Lehigh Township in-law suite is visible for miles (PHOTOS)

Smoke visible for miles billowed from an in-law suite that burned early Tuesday in Lehigh Township, Northampton County. The in-law suite was on top of a three-bay detached garage next to a home in the 4700 block of Timberline Road in Lehigh Township, according to Lehigh Township Fire Chief Richard Hildebrand. Firefighters responded to the call just before 8 a.m., he said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton residents, visitors react to upgraded Centre Square

EASTON, Pa. - After ten months, Easton's Centre Square is nearing its completion. Workers are finishing up one quadrant, but people got a taste of what they've been waiting for at last weekend's holiday festivities. It's been a long-awaited project, and it's the first time the square has been spruced up in more than 60 years.
EASTON, PA

