Ombudsman volunteers needed in Pike, Wayne and Monroe Counties
Volunteer ombudsmen are community neighbors who are specially trained to help clarify responsibilities and rights of consumers in long-term living facilities. If you are available for a few hours a month, over 18 years of age, concerned about the rights of nursing home and assisted living/personal care home residents and interested in bettering the lives of long-term living residents, then you may be interested in the Volunteer Ombudsman Program.
Sullivan County justice retiring after nearly 3 decades on the bench
Village of Ellenville Justice Matthew Parker will retire Thursday after 28 years of service.
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey. Police described her […]
Important Exit Closed Until 2023 In Monticello, New York
Hopefully all of your travels so far this holiday season have gone smoothly. It feels like everywhere you turn there is some kind of road work being done. I sure feel for the people whose job it is to work outside in the winter but sometimes that is the best time to reconstruct a road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Senator set to represent Mountain Top, more of Luzerne County resigns to take new job
A Republican state senator whose district will soon cover much more of Luzerne County, including most of the Mountain Top region, announced Monday he is resigning to take a new job in the legislative chamber. State Sen. John Gordner of Berwick announced he would leave his position Wednesday to join...
abc27.com
Speed restrictions lifted on Interstate 81
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of weather conditions, PennDOT advised motorists of a speed restriction that was in place from the Interstate 81/78 split in Lebanon County up to Hazleton in Luzerne County. According to 511pa.com and Pennsylvania State Police, the speed on Interstate 81 was reduced to...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed After Accident With Truck In New York
A 30-year-old Hudson Valley woman is dead. Police are trying to piece together what happened. On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident that killed a Dutchess County woman. Dutchess County, New York Woman Killed In Sullivan County, New York. On Monday, November 28,...
House Democrat sues Pennsylvania county for not certifying election
Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) sued the elections board in Luzerne County, Pa., on Tuesday after it did not certify its vote canvass over paper shortages at polling places. The board’s two Republicans opposed certification at Monday’s meeting, while two Democrats voted in favor and the other abstained. The...
1 Dead, 7 Exposed To ‘Suspicious White Powder’ In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and seven first responders were treated after being exposed to a"suspicious white powder" On Monday, the Washingtonville Police Department and Blooming Grove EMS responded to a call reporting a man in cardiac arrest at a home on Burnett Way. "Suspicious White Powder" Discovered In...
Home damaged by fire in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Fire damaged a rental property in Lackawanna County. It started around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the home on Justus Boulevard in Scott Township. Crews believe the fire started in the basement and then spread to the attic. It took them about two hours to knock down the flames.
Natural gas company responsible for polluting water in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, Pa. — A natural gas drilling company was in court in Susquehanna County on Tuesday to accept responsibility for polluting water in the area. The state attorney general's office filed more than a dozen charges against the former Cabot Oil & Gas Company, now Coterra Energy, back in 2020.
Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate
State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full: ...
Family searching for missing man in Lackawanna County
GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County are searching for a missing man. Greenfield Township Police say Gino Carlo Ciambriello was last seen on November 23 around noon in the Crystal Lake area. Officials are conducting searches throughout the Crystal Lake area as well as Harford Township in...
Luzerne County Election Board set to certify election
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly two weeks since the November 8 Election and the final results in Luzerne County are still in limbo. This is because the Luzerne County Election Board was unable to certify those results at their meeting on Monday. But there are late-breaking developments in this story. Within the […]
New York Hunter Illegally Kills Deer With ATV, Crossbow in Hudson Valley
A New York hunter is accused of trespassing on Hudson Valley property and illegally killing a deer with a crossbow and ATV. On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, The DEC...
Plume of smoke from Lehigh Township in-law suite is visible for miles (PHOTOS)
Smoke visible for miles billowed from an in-law suite that burned early Tuesday in Lehigh Township, Northampton County. The in-law suite was on top of a three-bay detached garage next to a home in the 4700 block of Timberline Road in Lehigh Township, according to Lehigh Township Fire Chief Richard Hildebrand. Firefighters responded to the call just before 8 a.m., he said.
Massive PA Fire Leaves Beloved Grandparents With Nothing 'Except The Clothing On Their Backs'
Support is on the rise for a pair of beloved grandparents who family members say lost everything “except the clothing on their backs” in a massive Pennsylvania fire Tuesday morning. The blaze broke out on Timberline Rd between Cypress and 248 in Lehigh Township, Northampton County, and shut...
Woman dies from medical issue that led to 2-vehicle crash, coroner says
A 71-year-old woman from Slatington suffered a medical issue leading to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Washington Township and subsequently died from natural causes due to the issue, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio says. The crash was reported just after noon in the 7100 block of Route 873...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton residents, visitors react to upgraded Centre Square
EASTON, Pa. - After ten months, Easton's Centre Square is nearing its completion. Workers are finishing up one quadrant, but people got a taste of what they've been waiting for at last weekend's holiday festivities. It's been a long-awaited project, and it's the first time the square has been spruced up in more than 60 years.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Seven first responders treated at hospital for possible fentanyl exposure
WASHINGTONVILLE – Washingtonville Police and Blooming Grove EMS members had to be treated as a precaution at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh on Saturday over a concern that they might have been exposed to deadly fentanyl. Those two police officers and five EMS workers responded at...
