Motherhood hasn't always come easy to Teen Mom's Amber Portwood. After having her first child Leah when she was just a teenager, Portwood and her ex Gary Shirley struggled to combine parenthood and young adulthood. They eventually split after Portwood was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault. Since then, Shirley has maintained primary custody of Leah, now 12. And Portwood has rebuilt her life after jail and rehab stints to become a better mother. She eventually welcomes her second child, a son named James, with her ex Andrew Glennon. But amid their split and another domestic incident, Glennon was awarded primary custody of James. Portwood refuses to give up the fight.

INDIANA STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO