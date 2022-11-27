Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Social Security Changes That Could Hurt You Financially in 2023
Social Security is changing for the better in many ways next year. But two changes could cost you more in taxes or make it harder to qualify for benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Employers Need Workers. Now They're Realizing The Untapped Talent of These People.
Remote work, combined with a tight labor market, explains why this group is being hired at a higher rate, according to the researcher's analysis.
AOL Corp
Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement: Here Are the Best Options
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage of Life. Important: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000.
The Great Disconnect: Remote positions drying up as growing number of U.S. workers want to toil from home
Thanks to the pandemic, millions found out working from home, for them, really works. Now, remote gig opportunities are shrinking even as interest continues to rise.
First there was 'quiet quitting', now a new Gen-Z trend dubbed 'act your wage' sees young workers refuse to go above and beyond in their jobs
Thousands of Australian workers are being encouraged to 'act your wage' and only complete work they are paid to do in a new workplace trend sweeping offices. Younger employees are no longer being urged to go above and beyond at work but instead 'respectfully decline' extra work tasks in order to protect their mental health.
Extra Social Security Payments: Up to $841 Boosted Check Will Be Distributed in December, Who Is Eligible?
According to reports, the last boosted payments for Social Security payment beneficiaries will be distributed by 33 states in December, which may result in an additional eight million Americans receiving more benefits.
CNET
Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Increase in 2023
Social Security recipients will soon see a noticeable bump in their checks, when the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, kicks in. The increase, announced in October, is 8.7% above this year -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
Meet a mom of 2 who got $1,000 a month through a basic income program for a year — it helped her family pay their bills after an unexpected crisis
Kimberly McNair also has a full-time job, but it's not enough for her and her two sons — especially after a car crash added to her bills.
The Fed risks plunging U.S. economy back into a 1920s-style Great Depression, warns Cathie Wood
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood predicts the Federal Reserve will plunge the U.S. economy into another 1920s-style Great Depression if it does not soon reverse course. The United States is teetering on the edge of another Great Depression, ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood warns, and the Federal Reserve will take the blame if it does.
Social Security recipients missing out on $182,000 by claiming too early: Study
Social Security beneficiaries are missing out on receiving close to $200,000 by claiming too early, according to a study.
Americans in line for one-time bonus payment worth about $233 – see if you’ll get the extra cash
THOUSANDS of Americans expecting as much as $1,000 in bonus payments will now receive less than $233. Connecticut's $30million Premium Pay Program offered essential workers a one-time payment of up to $1,000, but recent calculations show they won't even get a quarter of that. The announcement was made by state...
CNBC
Layoffs mount, and Main Street still can't find any workers to hire for open jobs
The latest NFIB monthly small business confidence and jobs reports show that Main Street is still looking to hire even as economic sentiment continues to decline. But the vast majority of open positions (90%) are seeing few to no qualified applicants apply even as layoffs mount throughout the economy. Higher...
Motley Fool
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
newsnationnow.com
Study: Majority of August 2022 COVID deaths received a vaccine
An earlier version of this article’s headline did not specify the study was confined to patients who died in August 2022. We regret the error. (NewsNation) — Fifty-eight percent of Americans who died of COVID-19 in August were recipients of at least the first vaccine, a study has suggested.
The cost of retirement is rising, and many Americans will have to work longer than they planned. Here are the 10 industries with the highest share of older workers.
Religious organizations, funeral homes, and fishing are among the industries with the highest share of workers age 65 and older.
'Economy Biggest Bubble in History,' Says 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author
Some noteworthy prophets of doom, such as the renowned economist Nouriel Roubini, say the economy and financial markets are headed for a meltdown. The Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes and the government’ burgeoning debt burden will trigger the crisis, the bears say. The Fed has raised rates by 3.75 percentage points since March and is expected to go at least another 1.25 percentage points.
aarp.org
7 Secrets of Retirement ‘Super Savers’
AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. These “super savers,” as defined in an annual survey by Principal Financial Group,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Deal Activity, Deal Value on Carta Platform Declined Every Quarter of 2022
Both deal activity and deal value on the Carta platform have “declined in every quarter of 2022, falling back to pre-pandemic levels.”. That’s a sharp reversal from last year, “when startup investment was propelled to new heights.”. This year, deal volume in Q3 “was down 30% from...
