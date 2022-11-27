ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

2 Social Security Changes That Could Hurt You Financially in 2023

Social Security is changing for the better in many ways next year. But two changes could cost you more in taxes or make it harder to qualify for benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
AOL Corp

Over Half of Americans Plan To Work in Retirement: Here Are the Best Options

Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage of Life. Important: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000.
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Increase in 2023

Social Security recipients will soon see a noticeable bump in their checks, when the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, kicks in. The increase, announced in October, is 8.7% above this year -- the largest increase since 1981, when checks went up by a record 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is...
CNBC

Layoffs mount, and Main Street still can't find any workers to hire for open jobs

The latest NFIB monthly small business confidence and jobs reports show that Main Street is still looking to hire even as economic sentiment continues to decline. But the vast majority of open positions (90%) are seeing few to no qualified applicants apply even as layoffs mount throughout the economy. Higher...
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023

Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
newsnationnow.com

Study: Majority of August 2022 COVID deaths received a vaccine

An earlier version of this article’s headline did not specify the study was confined to patients who died in August 2022. We regret the error. (NewsNation) — Fifty-eight percent of Americans who died of COVID-19 in August were recipients of at least the first vaccine, a study has suggested.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheStreet

'Economy Biggest Bubble in History,' Says 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author

Some noteworthy prophets of doom, such as the renowned economist Nouriel Roubini, say the economy and financial markets are headed for a meltdown. The Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes and the government’ burgeoning debt burden will trigger the crisis, the bears say. The Fed has raised rates by 3.75 percentage points since March and is expected to go at least another 1.25 percentage points.
aarp.org

7 Secrets of Retirement ‘Super Savers’

AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. These “super savers,” as defined in an annual survey by Principal Financial Group,...

