Mike White is the man of the hour. But is he the man of the future? White played great in his season debut Sunday against the Bears, and now Jets fans are wondering if they may have something in the 27-year-old career backup. If White can continue to play like he did Sunday and the Jets keep winning, White will have a case to be the quarterback going into the 2023 season. But … there is a long way to go for that to happen. There are six games left in the Jets’ season, including huge road games against the Vikings, Bills,...

4 HOURS AGO