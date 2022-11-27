Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta AirportZack LoveAtlanta, GA
Related
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Matt Ryan is so washed-up, the Colts’ offense had a historically inept start vs. the Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts had a historically hard time getting the passing game going on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Led by potential Hall of Fame quarterback and former league MVP Matt Ryan, the Colts haven’t quite gotten out of Matty Ice what he gave the Atlanta Falcons for 14 seasons: a robust passing attack.
First look: Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines
The Tennessee Titans (7-4) and Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) meet in a Week 13 game at Lincoln Financial Field with Sunday’s kickoff at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Titans vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. Tennessee lost 20-16...
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be rolling eyes after Todd Bowles’ explanation for clock management vs. Browns
What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
Watch: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota finds TE MyCole Pruitt for TD
The Atlanta Falcons have had no issue moving the ball downfield in the first half against the Washington Commanders. With eight minutes left in the second quarter, Falcons QB Marcus Mariota connected with TE MyCole Pruitt for a four-yard touchdown pass to give the team a 10-7 lead. The Commanders...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chiefs are...
Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?
With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
🏈 NFL: Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh improved to 4-7 and won its eighth straight over Indianapolis, which fell to 4-7-1. Matt Ryan drove the Colts in position for a tying score but Indy stalled in Pittsburgh territory and didn't call its first timeout until a fourth-down play with 30 seconds left. Ryan threw incomplete and that was it.
FOX Sports
Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis
Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
PFF offers remarkable stat on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett from Week 12
The 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night certainly qualified as a breakout performance for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. It was Pickett’s best all-around performance highlighted by no turnovers and even a fourth-quarter drive to win the game. According to Pro Football Focus, Pickett graded out...
Watch: Marcus Mariota, Arthur Smith discuss loss to Commanders
The Atlanta Falcons came frustratingly close to winning Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, but a late interception by QB Marcus Mariota and a penalty on LB Ade Ogundeji were too much for Atlanta to overcome. The Commanders held on for a 19-13 win, while the Falcons dropped to...
NFL playoff scenarios 2022: Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings can clinch in Week 13
What teams will make the NFL playoffs in 2022? As we hit December in the National Football League, the intensity
Comments / 0