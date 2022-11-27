ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow and the Bengals might once again be the Chiefs’ biggest obstacle in the AFC

When the Bengals went on a surprise run to Super Bowl 56 last February, there was an underlying sentiment they might not be able to capture lightning in a bottle again. With one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines, an undermanned defense playing literally and figuratively out of its mind, and Joe Burrow launching darts despite seemingly spending half his time on the turf, none of the Bengals’ success looked sustainable.
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
Burrow, Bengals now at 7-4 after hard-fought win over Titans

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is cementing his reputation for being able to use whatever he's got and do whatever is necessary — sometimes just enough — to win. With top receiver Ja'Marr Chase still out with a hip injury and running back Joe Mixon in concussion protocol, the Bengals quarterback leaned on receiver Tee Higgins, backup running back Samaje Perine and little-used players such as running back Trayveon Williams and receiver Trenton Irwin.
Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis

Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
Tennessee Titans preview upcoming matchup with A.J. Brown

With the Tennessee Titans (7-4) heading to Philadelphia this weekend to take on the Eagles (10-1), all the attention will be on former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown matching up against his former team. Brown’s time in Tennessee did not end amicably this offseason. When the Titans traded Brown on...
