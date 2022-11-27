Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow and the Bengals might once again be the Chiefs’ biggest obstacle in the AFC
When the Bengals went on a surprise run to Super Bowl 56 last February, there was an underlying sentiment they might not be able to capture lightning in a bottle again. With one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines, an undermanned defense playing literally and figuratively out of its mind, and Joe Burrow launching darts despite seemingly spending half his time on the turf, none of the Bengals’ success looked sustainable.
Best reactions after Bengals beat Titans in Tennessee
A rematch of an unforgettable playoff bout last January in the divisional round, the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans again drummed up some notable reactions on social media and otherwise. During the Bengals’ 20-16 victory, there were a few controversial plays, a few game-changing big plays and quite a bit...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
Ja'Marr Chase says a lot with a small message after watching Bengals beat Titans
It was easy to stress over the Cincinnati Bengals not getting the anticipated return of star wideout Ja’Marr Chase against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Turns out other Bengals were willing and able to do the heavy lifting while beating the Titans in Tennessee, 20-16. Samaje Perine, for...
Joe Burrow could be ready to make an MVP run for the Bengals. Here's why.
Joe Burrow’s break out season in 2021 led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance. His return from injury, along with the arrival of Ja'Marr Chase, provided the Bengals with a potent offense. Expectations were raised headed into 2022 – but Burrow didn’t get off to the best start.
CBS Sports
Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes: Why the Bengals QB has held his own, with off-script plays a stunning strength
Joe Burrow and the Bengals will host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 13 in one of the most hyped games of the season (watch it Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, stream it on Paramount+) In case you've been living under a rock, the Bengals overcame a...
FOX Sports
Burrow, Bengals now at 7-4 after hard-fought win over Titans
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is cementing his reputation for being able to use whatever he's got and do whatever is necessary — sometimes just enough — to win. With top receiver Ja'Marr Chase still out with a hip injury and running back Joe Mixon in concussion protocol, the Bengals quarterback leaned on receiver Tee Higgins, backup running back Samaje Perine and little-used players such as running back Trayveon Williams and receiver Trenton Irwin.
FOX Sports
Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis
Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
Zac Taylor updates injury statuses for Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon as Bengals prep for Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave an update on two key players as the team gets ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses play of WR DeSean Jackson in Week 12 vs. Jaguars
The Baltimore Ravens suffered a 28-27 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. The loss moved Baltimore’s record to 7-4 on the year and snapped their five-game winning streak, also technically placing them into a tie for first place in the AFC North with the now 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals.
Watch: Marcus Mariota, Arthur Smith discuss loss to Commanders
The Atlanta Falcons came frustratingly close to winning Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, but a late interception by QB Marcus Mariota and a penalty on LB Ade Ogundeji were too much for Atlanta to overcome. The Commanders held on for a 19-13 win, while the Falcons dropped to...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Titans preview upcoming matchup with A.J. Brown
With the Tennessee Titans (7-4) heading to Philadelphia this weekend to take on the Eagles (10-1), all the attention will be on former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown matching up against his former team. Brown’s time in Tennessee did not end amicably this offseason. When the Titans traded Brown on...
Samaje Perine stiff arm, Cam Taylor-Britt forced fumble top Bengals highlights
The Cincinnati Bengals had plenty of notable highlights in the first half of the Week 12 encounter with the Tennessee Titans. But with the game tied 10-10 at the break, it was running back Samaje Perine and second-round rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt with the biggest plays of all. Early in...
Kevin Strong surprised by penalty vs. Bengals, but Kevin Byard was not
Despite all of their issues on the offensive side of the ball in Week 12, the Tennessee Titans had a chance to even the score late in the fourth quarter; however, a penalty thwarted that chance. With the Cincinnati Bengals attempting a field goal to make it a seven-point game...
