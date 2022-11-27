ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty'

Kody Brown is getting candid about his relationship with Christine Brown. The most recent season of the Brown family's TLC reality series Sister Wives has documented the final days of Brown and Christine's marriage and the continued fallout of their split, with a sneak peek clip of Sunday's upcoming episode seeing Brown admit that he was only intimate with his ex-wife out of "duty" and an effort to make their relationship work.
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Gives Birth To Twin Boys 1 Year After Kody & Christine Brown's Split

The Brown family just got even bigger! On Thursday, November 17, Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron gave birth to twin boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord with husband Tony Padron — one year after her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, spiritually divorced. KODY BROWN ADMITS HE WASN'T 'IN LOVE' WITH CHRISTINE: 'I WAS DOING IT AS MY DUTY AS A HUSBAND'The babies were born only two minutes apart, with Archer weighing in at 6.15 pounds and Ace weighing 6.8 pounds. The newborn sons join the married couple's 1-year-old daughter Avalon, whose birth was featured on the current season of the...
UTAH STATE
In Touch Weekly

Messiest ’90 Day Fiance’ Splits Over the Years: From Juliana and Michael to Darcey and Jesse

Not always lucky in love! While many of the couples featured on 90 Day Fiancé have found their happily ever after, others have had a hard time making their love last. One pair that failed to make things work was Juliana Custodio and Michael Jessen. After making their debut on season 7, fans quickly expressed skepticism when it was revealed that they had a 19-year age gap.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Us Weekly

‘Sister Wives’ Next Generation: Meet Kody Brown’s Grandkids

The littlest Browns! Sister Wives star Kody Brown shares 18 kids with his three wives and ex Christine Brown, but the next generation is already thriving. The Brown family patriarch became a grandfather for the first time in May 2017, when daughter Maddie and her husband, Caleb Brush, welcomed son Axel. (Kody shares Maddie with […]
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy