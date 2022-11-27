ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Robin Barricklow
3d ago

Talk about handing out a trophy to every participate. A losing record should not go to a bowl.

M Birch
3d ago

I hope Michigan state does not get offered a bowl game. I was alway a Michigan State fan until this year. now I'm a Michigan fan.

247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Comeback

College football star facing horrible legal charges

This season, Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been the team’s most dominant player on the defensive side of the ball and has been integral to the team’s 2022 College Football Playoff run. But it turns out, he has been playing despite some very serious legal trouble. According to a report from David Jesse Read more... The post College football star facing horrible legal charges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football: Freshman K Jack Stone to transfer

EAST LANSING — The trek to the transfer portal has started for Michigan State football. Jack Stone became the latest as he announced via Twitter on Monday night he plans to “transfer after this semester.” That comes three days after the freshman kicker booted the longest field goal of the season for the Spartans, a 51-yarder at the end of the first half in an eventual 35-16 loss at No. 7 Penn State on Saturday.
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel release statement regarding Mazi Smith

Earlier today, news broke that Michigan star defensive lineman Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapon charge for an incident that took place on October 7th. Austin Meek of The Athletic has reported that “the statute Smith was charged with says a person may not carry a pistol, concealed or otherwise, in a vehicle operated or occupied by the person without a license and cannot “carry the pistol in a place or manner inconsistent with any restrictions upon such license.” Now, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and Athletic Director Warde Manuel have released statements on the situation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Anthony Carrie, 4-star RB via 2024 class, includes 3 B1G programs in top 12

Anthony Carrie went on social media to release his top 12 schools on Wednesday. The B1G had the second-most teams on it with three. On the B1G side, Carrie is interested in Michigan State, Penn State, and Michigan. Other schools that made the cut were Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.
EAST LANSING, MI
thecomeback.com

Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news

Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit

Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters

What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school

Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Centre Daily

Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team

The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Meet the 2022 Jackson-area Dream Team on offense

JACKSON – As we have now reached the end of the 2022 football season, it is time to look back on some of the best of the best on area teams. In a season in which new coaches took teams to new heights, Napoleon had its best season in school history and Lumen Christi made it an even dozen state championships, some players stood out.
JACKSON, MI

