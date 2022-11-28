3 Cyber Monday Deals That Sound Too Good To Be True — Apple Watches for $149?

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Wait, you can buy iPads for under $300?

And did you really say there are Apple Watches priced at just $149 for Cyber Monday?

Yes, you read that right. We’ve even found one of our favorite 65-inch smart TVs marked down to the ridiculously low price of $228.

We spend months preparing to cover Black Friday and Cyber Monday for SPY readers, and we want to make sure we’re digging up the very best savings. We’ve reviewed thousands upon thousands of discounts to bring you the top deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target and under-the-radar brands, but a few deals have stood out above the rest.

You can file these deals under: “Discounts that sound too good to be true but are actually 100% legit.”

So if you’ve already looked through our guide to the Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 and the Top Cyber Monday Sales , then check out the three killer deals below. All of these deals sound like a mistake, but we promise you they’re all on the level. We just recommend you shop these sales before they end or supplies sell out!

TCL 4-Series 65-Inch 4K Roku Smart TV

Editor's Note: This TV has gone out of stock, but we've added some alternatives below.

We told you some of these deals sound too good to be true. This year, Walmart has gone all-out to host the season’s very best Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale, and now they’ve dropped what might be the greatest doorbuster TV deal of all time. We previously named the 65-inch TCL 4-Series Roku Smart TV the best 65-inch TV under $500 — when it was priced at $499. At the new $228 price tag, this TV is an absolute steal, and we 100% expect this TV deal to sell out, and fast.

Update : Since this article was originally published, this TV has gone out of stock. If you’re still looking for a great deal on an affordable smart TV, then we recommend checking out the similar TCL 65-Inch 65S451 and the Amazon 55-Inch Fire TV 4-Series , both of which are priced under $400 for Cyber Monday.

If you want to spend under $300, then the TCL 55-Inch 4-Series is on sale for $278 while supplies last.

Apple Watch SE GPS

Once again, the Walmart Cyber Monday Sale proves it’s the best of the year, this time with a 47% discount on a classic Apple Watch. Walmart often undercuts Amazon on the price of popular Apple gadgets, and that includes the budget version of Apple’s signature wearable.

What’s the catch? Apple recently released ultra-premium versions of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8, which have futuristic features like crash detection and blood oxygen monitoring. The Apple Watch SE is definitely meant to be a budget smartwatch, so you lose out on those advanced features. This is also the GPS-only version. Still, it’s hard to argue with a $149 Apple Watch.

How good is this deal? You won’t find the Apple Watch SE for sale at Amazon, let alone at prices this low. This price is so low you might even forget about inflation for a night.

2021 iPad 9, 10.2-Inches

The last time this discount was available, it proved to be one of the most popular deals ever featured on SPY, and at the time the price was actually $279. While the total discount is on the smaller side, most people don’t realize that you can buy an iPad for under $300, let alone $269. If you want to make someone’s Christmas dreams come true, then shop this Cyber Monday tablet deal while you can.

What’s the catch? Apple did release a 2022 generation of iPads this year, so this isn’t the newest possible Apple tablet. However, with inflation wreaking havoc on bank accounts, how can we say no to a $270 iPad? Featuring Apple’s A13 Bionic Chip and a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina Display, this tablet is capable of outperforming most laptops and Chromebooks.

How good is this deal? We’ve never seen an Apple tablet at this price point before — ever. And with Apple’s intuitive UX and modern features, we highly recommend this popular tablet.

More Can’t-Miss Cyber Monday Savings

Because we fully expect some of the deals above to sell out ( Editor’s note: that TCL 4-Series is already gone ), we wanted to add a couple more too-good-to-be-true Cyber Monday deals.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds

Here’s another deal from Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale , which, confusingly, went live on Sunday. The Samsung Galaxy Live Buds never caught on quite like Apple or Sony’s wireless earbuds, but they boast active noise-cancelation, easy connectivity and a long-lasting battery. We promise you won’t be able to find any other noise-canceling earbuds for $50.

HP 15" Laptop, Intel Pentium N5030

HP is hosting an epic Cyber Monday sale on laptops , and you can find some seriously affordable laptops for sale right now. Case in point: this 15-inch HP laptop. Available for just $199, it would be a perfect everyday laptop for school or productivity.

Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Amazon has marked down its remaining Fire TVs for Cyber Week, including this 65-inch Toshiba. This is a great deal on a 2021 model TV, and similar TVs are typically priced at $500-$600.

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon first started making its own smart TVs in 2021, and so far our product reviewers have been consistently impressed by these budget TVs, which are selling out fast during Cyber Week. If your living room is in need of a new TV, then this is an affordable TV with great smart features.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300

We’re big fans of the Jackery Explorer line of power stations, and we’ve never seen the popular 300 model at this price point before.