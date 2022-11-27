ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Clevinger to White Sox as Padres sign former MLB pitcher to a minor league deal

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Mike Clevinger is moving on to the Chicago White Sox.

The effort to replace him in the rotation is also under way.

The Padres have signed right-hander Julio Teheran to a minor league deal, according to the New York Post. He can reportedly earn as much as $6 million in the majors, where he’d be an option to fill out a depth chart that’s quite a bit shorter on arms after the departure of Clevinger and Sean Manaea in free agency and a number of trades from the minor league system in recent years.

The Padres have already re-signed Nick Martinez with the idea that he would take one of the vacant spots in the rotation.

Teheran could emerge as another option.

The 31-year-old currently has a 2.80 ERA in 35 1/3 innings in the Dominican winter league. He started the 2022 season in the independent Atlantic League (1.60 ERA) and posted a 4.40 ERA in 32 2/3 innings in the Triple-A Mexican League.

Teheran last pitched in the majors in 2021, allowing a run in five innings in one start with the Detroit Tigers before a shoulder injury ended his season.

A two-time All-Star with the Braves, Teheran has a 3.80 ERA over parts of 11 seasons in Atlanta, Anaheim and Detroit.

Clevinger’s exit closes the door on what proved to be a disappointing chapter.

Acquired in a nine-player deal that sent, among others, Cal Quantrill and Josh Naylor to Cleveland, Clevinger made four regular-season starts for the Padres in the final month of the 2020 season before sustaining an injury that ultimately required Tommy John surgery.

He rehabbed all of 2021 and went 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 114 1/3 innings in 2022 in his first year back from his second elbow reconstruction. While there were high points on the season, Clevinger was on and off the injured list with a variety of injuries and ailments and coughed up seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings over his two postseason starts, including failing to record an out in Game 4 of the NLCS in Philadelphia.

Clevinger’s one-year deal with the White Sox will reportedly guarantee him more than $8 million. He earned $11.5 million over the last two years with the Padres.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

