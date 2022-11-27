ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘KPOP’ Review: South Korea’s Explosive Pop Export Hits Broadway With Authenticity and Flash

By A.D. Amorosi
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjt9o_0jPIhrKj00

As defined by boy bands like BTS and girl groups like Blackpink, K-pop – gayo – is a Korean musical genre (‘brand’ is better) where Instiz all-kills (chart domination) is essential and daesang (victory) is a must. Fueled by a uniform style of electronic pop steeped in hip hop and R&B, patchwork costuming and an interlacing network of controlling management, production houses and labels, the smartly-dressed young men and women of gayo harmonize and dance in unison. Only occasionally does a stand-out personality (e.g., BTS’ J-Hope, Blackpink’s Rosé) rise to the fleeting possibilities of individualism.

K-pop, the genre, is as contagious and deeply human as it is cold and calculating. “KPOP,” the musical, understands that, bringing to Broadway a rousing portrait of the minutiae of the industry, from its personal struggles and vexing complexities to its infectious musicality.

With mega-watt set design, exquisite choreography, a show-within-a-show storyline and a score that sounds more like a Spotify playlist than a conventional musical’s tunes, “KPOP” is elegant, energetic, and exceptional. It’s a cleverly playful dramedy wrapped around a concert and stuffed inside the enigma of what it means to want fame – badly – then get it, with all its risks and losses spilled onto the stage.

That one of the show’s actors, Luna – the South Korean singer once a member of K-pop band f(x) – plays the role of a superstar called MwE (pronounced “Mwee”) lends Jason Kim ’s book authenticity and earnestness, two qualities that aren’t usually associated with this genre. Slick songwriter Helen Park and her arch co-composer Max Vernon (whose cabaret-rock musical “The Tattooed Lady” is currently premiering in Philadelphia) are along with Kim for the (G-rated) bumping, grinding ride, give “KPOP” both a sense of alt-theatricality and a set of songs that sound as if they were yanked from Variety’s Hitmakers section.

In addition to several dark, electro-pop tracks (e.g. “Amerika” with its caustic “generika” rhyme scheme), the pair write merrily melodic and frenetically rhythmic dance tracks that mimic every twitch of K-pop’s soundscape. Grand songs such as “Super Star” fit perfectly within the glittering, sonically bombastic story of MwE, and with the way she (and, in a separate plotline, boy band singer Brad, played by Zachary Noah Piser) navigate the travails of a fictional, authoritarian K-pop corporation called RBY Entertainment. The perils of stardom have trapped MwE in fame’s bubble. She’s written sensitive, non-K-pop songs such as the acoustic-guitar tune “Mute Bird” but knows RBY would never let her record them.

Run with an iron fist by Ruby (Jully Lee), a one-time vocalist who blew her big chance 20 years ago, “KPOP” opens on a filmed dress rehearsal for the big launch of MwE in New York. This same gig doubles as the label’s introduction of the girl group RtMIS (pronounced “Artemis”) and the boy band F8 (“Fate”).

When MwE breaks down during the rehearsal and jeopardizes RtMIS’ grand debut, the script moves back and forth in flashback to reveal the backstory, making MwE’s steely, success-driven character happily human — and providing fodder for the “Behind the Music”-like spectacle filmed by its fame-hungry director Harry (Aubie Merrylees).

Performed primarily in English with occasional Korean lyrics and dialogue, many of the musical’s songs (like “Bow Down”) have tenuous connective tissue to the musical’s narrative and play like typical radio fare. Pay attention though and you hear the dynamics of the storyline’s drama played out in smartly spun lyrics that touch tenderly on MwE’s emotional life, with songs like “Wind Up Doll.” Piser’s Brad – a Korean-American singer brought into the all-Korean F8 at the risk of resentful bandmates – is also given a song about his difficulties fitting in, communally, with “Halfway.” (That one character yearns for brotherhood while another wants to claim her individuality makes for a lovely grace note in the musical’s intertwining plotlines.)

The multi-talented performers interact exquisitely with each other (and convincingly hit K-pop’s standards of uniformity), as Kim’s bright, delightful book leaves room to reveal each character’s deep yearning to be seen as an individual while understanding what it takes to succeed. The vulnerability behind what it takes to go big or go home is the secret, beating heart of “KPOP,” a pulse that brings life to every chorus of its playlist.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Park Seo-joon Joins ‘The Marvels’ as Korean Talent Fronts Disney Content Showcase

Korean actor Park Seo-joon will star in the upcoming superhero movie “The Marvels” to be released in July 2023. He joins a growing roster of Korean talent that is joining Disney-backed content and was one of many Korean names dropped Wednesday at a Disney content showcase in Singapore. Park is known for roles in TV series “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” and the 2020 drama “Itaewon Class.” He follows fellow Korean Claudia Kim in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and Korean American Ma Dong-seok (aka Don Lee) in 2021’s “Eternals” in Marvel-branded content. Earlier this month, “Squid Games” star Lee Jung-jae was announced...
Variety

Clarence Gilyard Jr., ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and ‘Die Hard’ Star, Dies at 66

Clarence Gilyard Jr., an actor best known for starring in “Walker, Texas Ranger” and his supporting performance in “Die Hard,” has died. He was 66 years old. No further details about his death are available at this time. Gilyard’s death was confirmed through a statement by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Gilyard had been working as a film and theatre professor at UNLV College of Fine Arts. “Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him,” UNLV film chair Heather Addison said. “Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was ‘Blessed!’...
PARADISE, NV
Variety

Will Smith Responds to People Who Reject His Comeback So Soon After Oscars Slap: ‘I Completely Understand’

Will Smith’s press tour for “Emancipation” has begun, with the actor directly addressing moviegoers who are not yet ready to embrace his work following the Oscars slap earlier this year. “Emancipation,” a slavery drama directed by Antoine Fuqua, is Smith’s first major film release since the 2022 Oscars, where he took the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face over a joke made at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” Smith told journalist Kevin...
LOUISIANA STATE
Popculture

BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' Hits Incredible Milestone

Blackpink has reached a significant milestone on YouTube. The K-pop quartet comprised of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa's video for the 2019 hit song "Kill This Love" surpassed 1.7 billion views on YouTube on Nov. 25 at approximately 2:53 p.m. KST, according to their agency YG Entertainment, via Soompi. "Kill This Love" became just the second K-pop group music video to reach the milestone, following Blackpink's "DDU-DU DDU-DU." It is one of only three K-pop music videos to reach the 1.7 billion mark, behind PSY's "Gangnam Style" and Blackpink's "DDU-DU DDU-DU." With this achievement, Blackpink is the first Korean artist ever to have reached 1.7 billion video views with more than one music video and the first K-pop group to achieve this milestone with more than one video. "Kill This Love," originally released on Apr. 5, 2019, at midnight KST, achieved 1.7 billion views in just over three years, seven months, and 20 days.
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Nicole Kidman Receives Standing Ovation at Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ After Bidding $100,000 for Hugh Jackman’s Signed Hat

Nicole Kidman received a warm welcome on Broadway Saturday evening when she made an appearance at a performance of Hugh Jackman’s “The Music Man” revival. During an auction for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Kidman made her presence known when she bid a hefty sum of $100,000 for a hat signed by Jackman. Jackman shared a video of the meeting on Twitter, thanking his fellow Australian thespian for her support. “I love you. I love Broadway. And I love what they do, Broadway Cares, but I also want to say this show is extraordinary,” Kidman said, taking the microphone after approaching...
Variety

Musk Tweets Fake CNN Headline About Musk Threatening Free Speech on Twitter

Elon Musk, the mega-billionaire who is the new owner of Twitter, on Monday posted a meme with a fake headline attributed to CNN that makes it look like CNN anchor Don Lemon had asserted that Musk’s rollback of restrictions on types of content allowed on Twitter would “threaten free speech.” Musk — without any indication that it was a joke — posted an image that said, “CNN: Elon Musk could threaten free speech on Twitter by literally allowing people to speak freely.” The post includes a photo of Lemon appearing to speak about Musk on air, with the made-up chyron below...
Variety

Nick Holly, Manager and Co-Creator of ‘Sons & Daughters,’ Dies at 51

Nick Holly, a manager, writer and producer who co-created the ABC comedy series “Sons & Daughters,” died Nov. 21 of cancer in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 51. Originally from Geneva, N.Y., Holly played lacrosse at Rutgers U., then moved to Hollywood where he got his start in the business in the CAA mailroom. He later became an agent at Buchwald and went on to form the management company Epiphany Alliance. In 2006, he teamed with his client Fred Goss to create the half-hour comedy “Sons & Daughters,” produced with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. He also managed a slate of writers...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Variety

Hugh Grant Hates His ‘Love Actually’ Dance: ‘The Most Excruciating Scene Ever Committed to Celluloid’

Hugh Grant has showed off his dancing skills in several movies, from “Paddington 2” to “Music and Lyrics,” but it’s only his “Love Actually” moves that continue to haut him. To mark the 20th anniversary of “Love Actually,” Grant participated in ABC’s retrospective special “The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later” and admitted he hates the scene in which his Prime Minister character, David, dances down the halls of his office at 10 Downing Street to The Pointer Sisters’ “Jump.” “I saw it in the script and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll hate doing that’. I didn’t fancy doing...
Outsider.com

Massive Netflix Record Broken by New Series

With more than 3,600 movies and over 1,800 TV shows housed under its red and black banner, Netflix is among... The post Massive Netflix Record Broken by New Series appeared first on Outsider.
Variety

Scarlett Johansson to Lead Amazon Limited Series ‘Just Cause’ Based on John Katzenbach Novel

Scarlett Johansson is set to star in a limited series adaptation of the John Katzenbach novel “Just Cause” at Amazon, Variety has confirmed. Amazon has given the project a straight-to-series order. It will mark Johansson’s first major television role. Originally published in 1992, “Just Cause” centers on Miami reporter Matt Cowart. According to an individual with knowledge of the production, Johansson will be playing a female version of the character named Madison “Madi” Cowart. In the book, Cowart receives a letter from a death row inmate who claims to be innocent. As the investigation unfolds, not only does the case against...
Variety

Will Smith Appears on ‘The Daily Show’ in First Late-Night Interview Since Oscars Slap: ‘That Is Not Who I Want to Be’

After a series of online statements and quiet public appearances over recent months, Will Smith took further steps back into the spotlight Monday evening, appearing for an interview on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.” Promoting his new historical drama “Emancipation,” Smith’s conversation with the late-night host naturally dug into his Oscars night controversy, in which he slapped Chris Rock onstage as the comedian was introducing the category of best documentary feature. “I have been away,” Will Smith said, drawing a laugh from the crowd when the topic of his absence from the public eye came up. “What have y’all been...
Popculture

K-Pop Star Misses Fan Event Due to 'Health Concerns'

K-pop boy band VERIVERY has announced that member Minchan will take a short break from activities due to health reasons. Their agency Jellyfish Entertainment announced on Nov. 26 that Minchan would not participate in the group's fan signing event that day "due to health concerns," reported Soompi. Regarding his participation in subsequent activities, the agency stated that they would make another announcement at a later date. "Minchan of VERIVERY will not be participating in today's fansign event due to health concerns," said Jellyfish Entertainment via an English statement. "We ask all attending fans for your understanding and we will be announcing subsequent schedules accordingly."
Bakersfield Californian

Ella project to Hold Auditions for Global Singers; Japanese Musical Collective Ella project Embarks on Pursuit of Globalization

The Ella project, a Japanese musical collective that debuted in 2022 with "Tanizaki Dangerous" (French title "Tanizaki") that provides a bold modern-day rendition of Jun'ichiro Tanizaki's worldview, will be holding the "Ella project Global Singer Audition" in Japan, France, Taiwan, and Korea from November 30 in an effort to recruit emerging talent that will become the new "Ella (Cinderella)" or "Ellas (Cinderellas)".
Variety

Ethiopia Habtemariam to Step Down From Motown Records

Ethiopia Habtemariam, currently chairwoman and CEO of Motown Records, will be stepping down from her position in order to pursue new endeavors, she and the company stated in a joint announcement Tuesday. “It has been the greatest honor to work with some of the most incredible artists, songwriters and partners in the world,” she said in a statement. “I have always had a clear vision for the talent that I’ve had the privilege to work with, which has led Motown to global success and returned the label to the forefront of contemporary culture. I would not have been able to make that...
Variety

Spotify Launches Wrapped 2022: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift Are Most-Streamed Artists of the Year

Spotify unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign — anchored by the much-anticipated year-end personalized recap experience for users — and announced the platform’s top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year. Leading the pack once again was Bad Bunny, who for the third year in a row was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s tracks generated more than 18.5 billion streams so far this year on Spotify, and his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the No. 1 most-streamed album worldwide this year. Spotify is celebrating Bad Bunny’s accomplishment in various Wrapped 2022 promotions, including...
Variety

‘Easy Rider’ Reboot in the Works: Rights Holders to Update Dennis Hopper-Peter Fonda Classic (EXCLUSIVE)

A reimagining of the classic 1969 counterculture film “Easy Rider” is in early development, Variety has learned exclusively. A consortium of stakeholders and producers — including Maurice Fadida’s Kodiak Pictures, Defiant Studios’ Eric B. Fleischman, and the Jean Boulle Group — own the adaptation rights to the project originally released by Columbia Pictures. The original “Easy Rider” is credited with showcasing a changing sociopolitical landscape in America, particularly through the lens of its restless and progressive youth. Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda and Terry Southern wrote the drug-laden motorcycle epic, which Hopper directed and in which both he and Fonda...
Variety

How Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse and More Inspired ‘Wednesday’s’ Unforgettable Dance Sequence

Is there anything Jenna Ortega can’t do? In the new Netflix series, “Wednesday,” Ortega takes on the role of Wednesday Addams, and as part of her prep process, she had to learn how to play the cello. She also took on the role of a choreographer to execute one of the series’ most memorable moments. Episode four, titled “Woe What a Night,” sees the students of Nevermore Academy, the school for outcasts, attend the Rave’N dance. Wednesday reluctantly attends with Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan). As The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck” plays, Wednesday takes to the dance floor and throws out her...
Variety

‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

“Tell Me Lies” has been renewed for Season 2 at Hulu. The series, based on the Carola Lovering novel of the same name, debuted its first season on the streaming service on Sept. 7. The season finale aired on Oct. 26. The cast of the series includes Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder. Per the official logline, the series “follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (White) meet at college, they are...
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy