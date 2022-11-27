ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Texas De Brazil remains closed for the time being in Penn Square Mall after Sunday morning fire

By Taylor Mitchell/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBoBi_0jPIhovm00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Breaking News Sunday morning as Oklahoma City fire crews responded to the scene of a commercial fire at Penn Square Mall evacuating everyone inside.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department told KFOR it started at the restaurant Texas De Brazil in the ventilation ductwork area over the grill. Currently there is no suspected foul play, but officials are looking into exactly how it started.

“We put crews on the roof and crews inside to try to access that ductwork and keep it from spreading outside of the ductwork to the actual structure of the building,” said Derrick Kiel, Battalion Chief, Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Derrick Kiel with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said they responded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and crews worked quickly to keep the fire from spreading.

“It seemed like it was going to be a big operation in the initial stages of it,” said Kiel.

Kiel said they believe it started started in the ventilation ductwork above the grill/rotisserie in the restaurant.

“They have an open flame with a rotisserie where they cook. And so that’s the grill area and they have a ventilation system over that. And so, the fire started in that ventilation system somewhere, somehow,” said Kiel.

One shopper who was about to walk into the mall spotted black cloud coming from the building.

“They had all the roads blocked and you couldn’t get out, really. So, we stay for quite a while just watching it,” said Michele Orellanes, mall shopper.

After that crews were on scene assisting as shoppers and employees evacuated the mall.

“It was like chaotic. Nothing like being rampant or anything, but it was controlled. I mean, I was making sure people were safe. I mean, they’re checking the building, making sure no one was left behind. So that was good.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said they will work in conjunction with the health department once the fire department operations are completed.

“The restaurant owners and management will work through the cleaning process and get everything back operational. There will have to be some inspections and they’ll work with the health department to get all that stuff taken care of before they can reopen for business,” said Kiel.

The mall has since reopened to all shoppers, but Texas De Brazil will stay closed for the time being as officials work to find out what happened.

“We’re going to be talking with co compliance officers as well and see if we can narrow this down to the absolute origin of the fire,” said Kiel.

Fortunately, there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said, “This fire is believed to have started in the ventilation ductwork above the grill/rotisserie in Texas de Brazil. The Health Department responded to the scene to assist the restaurant with general business matters. The loss for building and contents combined was estimated to be $150,000.”

KFOR reached out to Penn Square Mall and Texas De Brazil but it is a weekend so we will give them time to get back to us.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Penn Square Mall Reopened Following Commercial Fire

Oklahoma City Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire Sunday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. Firefighters say they received a call about smoke coming from the food court's roof. The three-alarm commercial fire forced shoppers and workers to leave the mall during a busy day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Firefighters put out three-alarm fire at Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 was the only news helicopter in the air after firefighters worked to put out a three-alarm fire at Penn Square Mall. Customers and mall staff were forced to evacuate the building on Sunday while the Oklahoma City Fire Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department were on the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Denied Insurance Claim Led To Deadly Shooting In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police released more information on Tuesday about a deadly shooting inside a business on the northwest side of the city. Police confirmed a Midwest City man was enraged over a denied claim and shot a woman inside an insurance agency before Robert Arnest, 65, turned the gun on himself. Arnest died at the scene and the insurance agency employee was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and remained in the intensive care unit.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WIBW

1 injured when Oklahoma driver sideswipes vehicle paying toll

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured when a driver from Oklahoma sideswiped another vehicle attempting to pay their toll. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, emergency crews were called to the Sedgwick Co. toll plaza on I-35 near mile marker 42 with reports of an injury accident.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KFOR

Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!

Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

OHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by semitruck in hit and run incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is asking the public for their help after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semitruck in a hit and run incident. OHP says around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning on I-40 eastbound in between Morgan and Council a pedestrian was struck by what troopers believe was a semitruck. Troopers say the truck did not stop at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Oklahoma City Shooting

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting on Monday afternoon. “It was just before 2 p.m. that Oklahoma City Police responded to a business here in the area of Northwest 156th and North May Ave. Police received reports of one person inside of a business here firing off shots,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy