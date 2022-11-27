Chicagoan celebrates 100th birthday: ‘Ms. Parker would give you the clothes off her back’

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 100th birthday salute was held on Sunday for a Chicago woman on the city’s Far South Side.

Chicago police officers from the 5th District welcomed Virdell Parker inside House of Hope, located in the Far South Side's Pullman neighborhood, to celebrate her big day.

“We did a roll call, and when we saluted, Ms. Parker saluted us back,” said Sgt. Vivian Williams. “She actually walked halfway in, dancing all the way, because she was so excited to see all the police officers out here to celebrate her birthday."

Joan Parker, one of Virdell Parker’s five children, said, "She’s a special person, love her to death; she's just an amazing person."

In addition to her children, Parker has two grandchildren.

Parker has remained largely independent and has been a longtime staple of the Far South Side community as a volunteer, including helping with Jackie Robinson West Little League.

Carolyn Franklin has been friends with Ms. Parker and her family for 40 years.

"Ms. Parker would give you the clothes off her back,” Franklin said. “She's been good to the kids [and] to the community. I cannot think of a better person to celebrate. To be blessed to live 100 years is amazing."

Chicago Police Officer Rodolfo Gomez was also on hand on the cold rainy day and was asked if moments like these are important for the community.

"Absolutely," he said while the morning worship service took place. "We're fortunate because we work out of the [Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy] office, so this is basically what we do day in and day out. We reach out. We have to build these bridges, we have to establish this trust. It's our fault that there is no trust, so the only ones [who] can fix it is us."

