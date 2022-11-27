ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicagoan celebrates 100th birthday: ‘Ms. Parker would give you the clothes off her back’

By Terry Keshner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZWBd_0jPIhmAK00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 100th birthday salute was held on Sunday for a Chicago woman on the city’s Far South Side.

Chicago police officers from the 5th District welcomed Virdell Parker inside House of Hope, located in the Far South Side's Pullman neighborhood, to celebrate her big day.

“We did a roll call, and when we saluted, Ms. Parker saluted us back,” said Sgt. Vivian Williams. “She actually walked halfway in, dancing all the way, because she was so excited to see all the police officers out here to celebrate her birthday."

Joan Parker, one of Virdell Parker’s five children, said, "She’s a special person, love her to death; she's just an amazing person."

In addition to her children, Parker has two grandchildren.

Parker has remained largely independent and has been a longtime staple of the Far South Side community as a volunteer, including helping with Jackie Robinson West Little League.

Carolyn Franklin has been friends with Ms. Parker and her family for 40 years.

"Ms. Parker would give you the clothes off her back,” Franklin said. “She's been good to the kids [and] to the community. I cannot think of a better person to celebrate. To be blessed to live 100 years is amazing."

Chicago Police Officer Rodolfo Gomez was also on hand on the cold rainy day and was asked if moments like these are important for the community.

"Absolutely," he said while the morning worship service took place. "We're fortunate because we work out of the [Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy] office, so this is basically what we do day in and day out. We reach out. We have to build these bridges, we have to establish this trust. It's our fault that there is no trust, so the only ones [who] can fix it is us."

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPY NEWS

Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years

After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
AURORA, IL
wgnradio.com

What happens to bugs in the winter?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/19/2022: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to explain where bugs go during the winter, and shares that they do NOT die off rather go into Diapause. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Finalists for Lake/Kedzie project announced

The Chicago Department of Planning and Development (DPD) released a short list of architectural firms and developers to build three mixed-use buildings near the Kedzie/Lake Green Line ‘L’ station – and many of them are no strangers to the city’s efforts to bring developments to the historically neglected West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora woman's sister found 50 years after being kidnapped

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a reunion one family called an early Christmas miracle.A woman who disappeared over 50 years ago was found in Forth Worth, Texas. While most of her family is with her now, one of her siblings lives in Illinois.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke with the woman's younger sister who lives in Arizona.She told CBS 2 she has spent decades trying to find her sister. She said they never gave up hope and that's exactly what brought her sister home.The story of how Melissa Highsmith disappeared has haunted her family for 51 years. Her younger sister Rebecca Del...
AURORA, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Al Capone’s grave defaced in Hillside

HILLSIDE, Ill. - The grave of notorious Chicago gangster Al Capone was defaced last week in suburban Hillside. The paint was discovered about 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, where the Capone family is buried, Hillside police said. A photo first posted on the Chicago History Instagram...
HILLSIDE, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Woman overstays her welcome

A 30-year-old North Chicago woman was arrested for trespassing after initially refusing to leave KFC, 316 Madison St., around 7 p.m., Nov. 22. The woman finally exited the building but began to act erratically and started to scream at the KFC employees to come outside and fight, according to the Oak Park Police Department.
OAK PARK, IL
Austin Weekly News

Urban Prep loses charter agreement for last Chicago campus

After months of controversy surrounding Urban Prep Academy, the Illinois board of education ended the charter school’s agreement for its downtown campus Thursday, citing enrollment declines. The move marks the latest blow to the nationally recognized charter network that specializes in serving Black boys on Chicago’s South and West...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

McDonald’s McGold Card: How you can win free food for life

CHICAGO - What would you do if you had free McDonald’s for life? Well, now is your opportunity to find out!. McDonald’s is kicking off the holiday season with the chance to win one of their secret McGold Cards that get you free food for life. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Red Line rider stabbed in neck on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in the neck while riding a CTA Red Line train Thursday morning in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The 32-year-old was riding on the train around 5:22 a.m. near the Fullerton station when someone stabbed him in the neck, according to Chicago police. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy