Martin, Alma Raines
Alma Ilene Raines Martin, age 94 of Pulaski passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born March 2, 1928 in Rock Camp, West Virginia she was the daughter of the late Ira Homer Raines and Virgie Beatrice Main Raines. Alma was also preceded in death by her husband, Claude Lesslie Martin, daughters, Vivian Green, Betty Steele and grandsons, Tim Martin, Danny Martin, Jr. (Little Danny).
Kleimann, Peter Wayne
Peter Wayne Kleimann, age 66, of Radford died, Friday, November 25, 2022 at his home. He was born in Portsmouth, VA on October 18, 1956 to the late Henry and Katherine Kleimann. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Eddie, sisters Priscilla and Michele. He was a veteran of the US Navy.
Shrewsbury, Juanita Lee
Juanita Lee Shrewsbury, age 86, of Christiansburg, was taken to Heaven by her two Angels, Monday, November 28, 2022 at her home. She was born in Mullins, West Virginia on February 13, 1936 to the late Corbett and Ollie Meadows Shrewsbury. She was also preceded by her son, Norman Dewayne Shrewsbury; sister, Virginia Womack. She was a member of Oak Grove Church.
Ratcliff, Mary Hall
Mary Kathleen Hall Ratcliff, age 102, flew away in the arms of angels on November 23, 2022. Mama was born in Newbern, Va., and grew up in Pulaski, Va. She received her high school diploma, which she was so proud of. Mama lived a wonderful life, always taking care of...
Saul, Libby Martin
Virginia Elizabeth “Libby” Martin Saul, 82, of Radford, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Corbett “Corby” Lester and Mary Edith Martin; and her son, Wendell Lee Hypes. Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years, David Saul;...
Albert, Jr., Howd Thomas
Howd Thomas Albert, Jr., age 45, of Christiansburg died, Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was a hardworking man with a big heart and a contagious laugh. He is survived by his daughters, Keira N. Albert (Jon Ratliff), Britani P. Albert; grandchild, Elyrah Ratliff; mother and stepfather, Carol and Eric Davis; father, Howd Albert, Sr.; brother, Jesse Davis; sisters, Candace Davis, Cheyanne Albert; mother of his children, Christina Albert; his best friend, Savage.
Cube, Ernesto Milla
Dr. Ernesto Milla Cube, 90, of Radford, Virginia passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. Ernie was born in Tarlac, Philippines. He was preceded in death by his parents Rogelio and Encarnacion Cube; and four brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Shirl; his daughters, Mimi Ridpath (Mark) and Rosanne Tickle (Steve); granddaughter, Marlee Barboza (Patrick); grandsons, Miller Ridpath and Merritt Ridpath; and many nieces and nephews.
Ingram, Russell Thurman
Russell Thurman Ingram, 81 of Floyd, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Uriah & Eunice Ingram; and sister, India Moore. He is survived by his sons & daughters-in-law, Richard R. & Kimberly Ingram, Wesley T. & Bonita Ingram, James M. & Jeaneen Ingram, and Joseph P. Ingram; grandchildren, Brian R. Ingram (Ashley), Amber R. Ingram, Brittany M. Ingram (Jess), Danielle N. Ingram, Jolie R. Ingram, Jordan R. Ingram, and Jonah M. Ingram; and sister, Eleanor Whitlock.
Conner, Jeffrey Todd
Jeffrey Todd Conner, born February 16, 1963, left this earth in the early morning hours of November 24, 2022. Todd was loved by many who enjoyed his jovial spirit and caring nature. Todd’s door was always open to anyone in need and he was known for hosting many family gatherings and holiday dinners over the years. Although we all rejoice that he is in the embrace of Jesus Christ and pain free, Todd will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
Thompson, James Granville
James Granville Thompson, known to some as, “Smoke” “Jimbo” and “Jumpin’ Jack”, 72, of Elliston, Virginia, went to ride his motorcycle in the sky on the afternoon of November 22, 2022. Jim was known by many, loved by many, and cared for many just the same.
Meredith-Hite, Aldenia
Aldenia Marie Meredith-Hite, 82 of Pembroke went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Lewis-Gale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg. Aldenia was born on August 24, 1941, in Konnarock, VA and was a daughter of the late Robert Jessie Dolinger and Bertha Josephine Haga Dolinger. Besides her...
Forbes, Crystal Eugenia
Crystal Eugenia Forbes was born on May 24th 1962 in Radford, VA to the late Carl Edwards Forbes and the late Julie McCoy Hodge. Crystal met her husband Steven Crapps and settled in Dublin, VA. They eventually moved to Chesapeake, VA. Crystal battled a tedious long-term illness which she succumbed to on November 22, 2022.
Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 class
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees and it includes a star studded group of athletes and coaches that helped change athletics in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was announced as part of the 2023...
Glade Creek Bridge is one of the tallest in the United States
GRANDVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Most are aware that the New River Gorge Bridge is the tallest in West Virginia as it sits 876 feet above New River, and is one of the top five tallest bridges in the United States. One may not be aware that the Mountain State...
ABWA NRV Express Collects Donations
At the November 16th ABWA NRV Express Chapter luncheon, Karen Healey of the Montgomery County Christmas Store and Laura Beth Weaver of the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley attended as guest speakers to accept donated coats for the WRC and canned food for the MCCS. ABWA...
Mountaineer Food Bank to host mobile food pantry in McDowell, Greenbrier and Mercer counties
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Mountaineer Food Bank will visit McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer counties this week to host their mobile food pantry giveaway. The Mobile Food Pantry will stop in McDowell County at A New Beginning and Mercer County at the Mitchell Stadium parking lot on Tuesday, November 29.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Montgomery County trailer park one of 80-plus now owned by Alden; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Barbara Jean Taylor, wife of Roanoke’s first Black mayor, dies at 88. — The Roanoke Times. Little appetite for Sen. Joe Manchin’s environmental permitting bill in lame-duck session; would pave way for construction...
Tazewell holds tree lighting, opens ice rink
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Last night the Town of Tazewell held their annual tree lighting ceremony. In addition to the tree lighting, it was also the opening of the town’s ice skating rink. We spoke with one attendee, who was fundraising for Tazewell High School’s Project Graduation, about the...
How to watch the ‘Christmas at the Greenbrier’ movie
A new Christmas movie that is based in West Virginia and features West Virginia's favorite Bulldog, Babydog, premiers on Thanksgiving.
