Jeffrey Todd Conner, born February 16, 1963, left this earth in the early morning hours of November 24, 2022. Todd was loved by many who enjoyed his jovial spirit and caring nature. Todd’s door was always open to anyone in need and he was known for hosting many family gatherings and holiday dinners over the years. Although we all rejoice that he is in the embrace of Jesus Christ and pain free, Todd will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

PULASKI, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO