A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2002 Sterling tractor truck, driven by 25-year-old Dylan M. Stetzenbach of Sedalia, was on Route W, north of NW 300 Road (southwest of Pittsville) around 10 a.m., when the tractor traveled off the east side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, causing it to travel off the left side and overturn several times. The truck came to rest on the driver's side.
Boone County deputies continue their search for a Fulton man, accused of shooting a man over the weekend just west of Ashland. According to court documents, the victim called deputies early Saturday morning, reporting he’d just been shot in the stomach outside a home on James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
COOPER COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Wednesday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Kyle J. Horak, 24, Benton, Illinois, was westbound on Interstate 70 near the Blackwater exit. The vehicle traveled off the left...
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday evening, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the Sherriff's Office to hear an assault report. On arrival, Deputies made contact with the reporting person Kenneth Walden, and his mother, Janet Kelley. Walden stated that early that morning, while he was in the 19000 block of Highway T in La Monte, he was assaulted by persons known to him. His phone was also taken. The incident is under investigation.
CASS COUNTY, Mo. – A Harrisonville teen is hospitalized after a single vehicle accident in Cass County Monday. A report from Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Hwy. 7 at 227th Rd. A southbound traveling vehicle, driven by 19-year-old Reid M. Craven, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
A single-vehicle crash in Carroll County left the driver with moderate injuries. At about 10:00 pm, 42-year-old Steve C Solomon of Tina was southbound on Route J at County Road 261, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crossed the county road, striking an embankment. Troopers report Solomon was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton for treatment of moderate injuries. He was not wearing a safety belt.
On the afternoon of Nov. 22, Sedalia Police responded to the 2900 block of James Road for a report of a domestic disturbance. This was the third time Officers had been dispatched to that address that day because of an intoxicated subject who was harassing his ex-girlfriend and her neighbor.
On Friday around 4 a.m., Sedalia Police observed a vehicle pull to the side of the roadway without signaling near 7th and Montgomery, and run up on the curb. The officer made contact with the driver, who was still in the driver's seat. Investigation revealed that 36-year-old Luis A. Polito...
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 29-year-old Paris Cheyenne Hill is wanted for Missouri and Kansas probation violation. Meyer is five-feet-four and 150 pounds. Anyone with information...
On November 30th at approximately 1900 Hrs, 2022 Sedalia Police took a report for a missing person that was reported missing from her residence in the 900 block of E 6th St. The missing person, 69-year-old Melody O’Donnell, was reportedly seen leaving her residence at approximately 1300-1400 Hrs. During the course of the investigation, detectives found that O’Donnell is reportedly in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and it was determined that a Silver Alert be issued for her to ensure her safety.
A Warrensburg woman died after an SUV collided with a van in Johnson County Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2020 Ford Ecosport, driven by 69-year-old Linda K. Ridge of Warrensburg, was at Missouri 13 and NE 600 Road around 10:30 a.m., when she turned into the path of a northbound 2017 Ford Transit, driven by 22-year-old Caleb J. Henry of Blue Springs.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period. The counting period ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27. There were no boating crashes or boating fatalities, but two drownings reported. Officials say troopers...
Several weeks ago the Bates County Sheriff’s Office began seeing Facebook post with video surveillance footage of a truck suspected in multiple burglaries and thefts in and around Bates County and Henry County. In a joint operation with Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Detectives set out to identify the subjects in the truck and match them with multiple surveillance camera footage. During this time, multiple citizens called Detectives with information about the owners of the truck and last known location of them. Several times the Sheriff’s Office received calls about the area of the truck but when deputies arrived the truck had fled the area.
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
A celebration of life for Tyrone Curtis Carter, 69, of Sedalia, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at Bethel Family Church. Arrangements are in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. There will be a celebration of life for Clarence Wayne Shoemaker Jr., 64, of Hughesville, held at a...
A Moniteau County man faces charges after a routine traffic stop near California. Andrew Brizendine, 41, of California, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol stopped Brizendine’s vehicle on Highway 50 Sunday....
On November 29, 1873, Warrensburg suffered one of its worst fires, The Ming Hotel Fire. This is according to a post from the Warrensburg Fire Department Facebook Page. Yet, that fire saved two men's lives in an almost ridiculous way. Felix Kraemer, a Steinway & Sons piano salesman from New...
Two Johnson County residents were injured in a crash that occurred early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2023 Hyundai, driven by 31-year-old James W. Bryant of Warrensburg, was on Missouri 13 at SW 21st Road around 4 a.m., when the driver fell asleep and crossed the center of the roadway. Bryant, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, a southbound 1992 Honda, driven by 60-year-old Andrew S. Binder of Knob Noster, swerved to avoid impact. However, both vehicles struck head-on.
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday night, Officers responded to the 500 block of South Grand Avenue in reference to a report of burglary. Officers made contact with Tamara Drianis, who stated a window was smashed and items were taken from the residence. There are no suspects at this time.
HENRY COUNTY, Mo. - A Louisburg, Kansas, driver, Jaydyn Coons, 19, was involved in a single vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in Henry County. The crash occurred as Coons' vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree. Coons was reported to have worn no safety device, and she was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
