wpsdlocal6.com
KSP investigating Wednesday evening fatal crash in Calloway County
MURRAY — The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that killed a Hopkins County man Wednesday evening. According to a Thursday release, 57-year-old Timothy Traylor of Madisonville was killed in a two-vehicle accident on KY-121 N. Troopers say the initial investigation determined a 29-year-old Calvert City man...
westkentuckystar.com
Two injured in Caldwell County rollover crash
Two Dawson Springs men were injured in a rollover wreck in Caldwell County Tuesday afternoon. Deputies went to KY 293 near the Princeton Olney Road intersection. They said a vehicle driven by 19-year old Baron Wells left the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. Wells and his passenger, 20-year old...
14news.com
Man dead after accidental shooting in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is dead after police say he accidentally shot himself. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday outside River City Pawn on the Henderson strip. Police say the man was in his truck, and a gun accidentally went off while he was loading it. His...
wpsdlocal6.com
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
Fatal pellet gun shooting leads to arrest in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — The Ohio County Coroner tells us a man that was wounded with a pellet gun has passed away. We’re told 32-year-old Jared Ringkor of Utica was shot in the chest and later passed away at a hospital in Ohio County. Officers with the Beaver Dam Police Department tell us they […]
wkdzradio.com
Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting
A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
k105.com
Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper in Owensboro
A man has been killed after falling into a wood chipper while trimming trees in Daviess County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro, according to news outlets. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in a press release said 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire, of Crofton, was trimming a tree when he became entangled in a holiday lights display and partially fell into a wood chipper.
14news.com
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to “traumatic injury” at a home. Officials say a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee became tangled...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Two teens fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call for CPR earlier in the week at Oak Plains Academy, a treatment center in Tennessee. The 15-year-old...
whopam.com
Arrest made in Game Exchange burglary
An arrest has been made in connection with a burglary over the weekend at Game Exchange on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Hopkinsville police arrested 49-year old George Ford of Hopkinsville Tuesday and charged him with burglary in the third-degree, alleging he broke the front glass out of the store, went inside and stole a watch and a cell phone.
wevv.com
Man identified after fatal wood chipper incident in Owensboro
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, have identified the man who was killed in a wood chipper incident on Monday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the man was 46-year-old Joseph "Joey" Wesley Manire of Crofton. The sheriff's office says the incident unfolded in the Stonegate subdivision on Monday just before...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Sheriff Indicted On Misdemeanor Charges
A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges. Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury. Acree was indicted...
WBKO
Franklin police searching for information in hit and run
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Police are asking for the public’s help in getting information on a hit-and-run case. Police said that an elderly man was walking to his home around 10 p.m. Friday night and was hit by a vehicle. The man, identified by police as James Brown,...
Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking: ‘CLOSED for business’
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
Child nearly shot during neighbor’s ‘target practice’, family says
(WEHT) - A Uitca man was arrested on Tuesday, after deputies say he shot at his neighbor's home.
WBKO
BGFD respond to fire at Best Western Plus Hotel
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at the Best Western Plus hotel on Mel Browning Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 29. Officials say a hotel employee reported hearing popping sounds and could see fire and black smoke. Firefighters arrived on scene to...
WSMV
Clarksville bank robbery suspect identified, arrested
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who robbed a Clarksville bank earlier this week has been identified and arrested by police. On Nov. 28, a man with a mask entered a Regions Bank located at 2155 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and left with a white bank bag filled with cash. The Clarksville Police Department identified 55-year-old William Marlow as the man responsible for the robbery.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured When Car Hits Pembroke Road Building
A woman and two juveniles were injured when their SUV struck a building on Pembroke Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was traveling towards Pembroke when the driver had some kind of medical issue causing her vehicle to run off the road and hit two mailboxes before striking a building.
newsfromthestates.com
Jobs were hard to find in Dawson Springs. Then a tornado struck.
DAWSON SPRINGS — A long line of cars and trucks trails out of downtown, waiting to pick up bags carried by volunteers, cartons of eggs and more from a food pantry giveaway on a cold November morning. The need is there, said Lisa Barnes, one of the volunteers loading...
wevv.com
Numerous properties vandalized in downtown Owensboro; Police estimate thousands of dollars in damages
Police are looking for suspects after numerous properties were vandalized in downtown Owensboro Monday night, causing thousands in damages. The Owensboro Police Department says that beginning around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers started getting reports of damage to widows at multiple businesses and homes. Police say the damage appears to have come from a bb or pellet gun.
