First on CNN: Jim Jordan renews requests to 4 current and former government officials for information and interviews as House Judiciary investigations take shape

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is sending a renewed set of requests to four current and former government officials on Thursday, providing a window into how the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is zeroing in on his first top targets ahead of the next Congress when he obtains subpoena power.
US sanctions three North Korean officials tied to weapons of mass destruction program

The US Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned three North Korean officials tied to the nation’s weapons of mass destruction program. The sanctions come in the wake of the barrage of missile launches from Pyongyang, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launch on November 18 — its eighth ICBM launch this year.
Kremlin says it will not engage with US on prisoner swap talks before end of year

The Kremlin said on Thursday that any details of prisoner swap discussions with the United States will not be publicly disclosed and that Moscow is not planning to engage with the Biden administration before the end of the year, according to Russian state media. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the...
Iran’s World Cup team gets tepid welcome home, amid protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran’s national soccer team has received a subdued welcome home with a few dozen fans greeting them at the capital Tehran’s airport and waving flags following their World Cup defeat by the U.S. team. The players returned to Iran Wednesday evening to a country still reeling from unrest from monthslong demonstrations after the death of a young woman in police custody. Iran’s treatment of the players will likely be scrutinized because they did not sing the country’s national anthem during their opening match. It was a move many considered to be a show of solidarity with anti-government protesters. The players did sing the anthem in subsequent games.

