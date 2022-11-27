Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Iranian security forces kill anti-government protester celebrating World Cup defeat, rights group says
A man is reported to have been killed by security forces in northern Iran during public celebrations by anti-government protesters following the national football team’s defeat against the United States on Tuesday. Norway-based rights group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said Mehran Samak was shot in the head by security...
Idaho8.com
Spain boosts security as prime minister and US embassy targeted amid series of letter bombs
Spain said Thursday it was boosting security measures after a series of letter bombs was discovered in the country, including one that was sent to Spain’s prime minister last week and another to the US embassy. The sixth and latest bomb was detected Thursday afternoon and sent to the...
Idaho8.com
Biden and Macron affirm commitment to Ukraine but diverge on willingness to speak with Putin
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday demonstrated a united front in addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine but offered divergent answers over their willingness to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, relaying that they spent much their recent meeting discussing the invasion. Biden told reporters...
Idaho8.com
First on CNN: Jim Jordan renews requests to 4 current and former government officials for information and interviews as House Judiciary investigations take shape
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is sending a renewed set of requests to four current and former government officials on Thursday, providing a window into how the highest-ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee is zeroing in on his first top targets ahead of the next Congress when he obtains subpoena power.
China security forces are well-prepared for quashing dissent
Street protests that broke out in several Chinese cities over the weekend may have come as a surprise, but the ruling Communist Party has been preparing for this moment for years, decades even
Idaho8.com
First on CNN: US considers dramatically expanding training of Ukrainian forces, US officials say
The Biden administration is considering a dramatic expansion in the training the US military provides to Ukrainian forces, including instructing as many as 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers a month at a US base in Germany, according to multiple US officials. If adopted, the proposal would mark a significant increase not just...
Idaho8.com
US sanctions three North Korean officials tied to weapons of mass destruction program
The US Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned three North Korean officials tied to the nation’s weapons of mass destruction program. The sanctions come in the wake of the barrage of missile launches from Pyongyang, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launch on November 18 — its eighth ICBM launch this year.
Idaho8.com
‘I hold China accountable’: Uyghur families demand answers over fire that triggered protests
For more than five years, Sharapat Mohamad Ali and her brother Mohamad had been unable to contact their family in far western China, where the government has been accused of incarcerating up to 2 million Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in internment camps. They believe their father and brother...
Idaho8.com
Kremlin says it will not engage with US on prisoner swap talks before end of year
The Kremlin said on Thursday that any details of prisoner swap discussions with the United States will not be publicly disclosed and that Moscow is not planning to engage with the Biden administration before the end of the year, according to Russian state media. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the...
Idaho8.com
Iran’s World Cup team gets tepid welcome home, amid protests
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran’s national soccer team has received a subdued welcome home with a few dozen fans greeting them at the capital Tehran’s airport and waving flags following their World Cup defeat by the U.S. team. The players returned to Iran Wednesday evening to a country still reeling from unrest from monthslong demonstrations after the death of a young woman in police custody. Iran’s treatment of the players will likely be scrutinized because they did not sing the country’s national anthem during their opening match. It was a move many considered to be a show of solidarity with anti-government protesters. The players did sing the anthem in subsequent games.
Comments / 0