Putin Criticizes US Monopoly, Calls For Russian Blockchain-Based International Payment System
Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the International AI Journey Conference in Moscow, criticized Western sanctions and urged for a system "independent of external interference." What Happened: Putin called for an independent and blockchain-based settlement network as he criticized the U.S. and its allies’ monopoly in global financial payment systems.
This Crypto Exchange Was Fined Over $360K By US Government For Allowing Crypto Transactions In Iran
Kraken overlooked hundreds of crypto transactions from users in Iran for more than $1.6 million. Lending services to Iran violates sanctions set by the U.S. government. Kraken, one of the top crypto exchanges by trading volume, has agreed to pay up more than $360,000 in a settlement for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.
Post-Pandemic Real-Time Payment Trend Shapes Future of Travel
Travel bans slowed the world down, but recovery points to the attraction of real-time payments. That’s according to Spencer Hanlon, global head of travel payments at Nium, who said in an interview with PYMNTS that while the period of travel bans and canceled flights was the most difficult time in the industry, it was also the most educational.
cryptoglobe.com
VC Firm Partner: “’Crypto’ Industry Will Be Purged by a Successful Bitcoin Industry”
On Sunday (27 November 2022), Marty Bent, who is the Founder of media company TFTC as well as a partner in Bitcoin-focused venture capital firm Ten31, said that “the ‘crypto’ industry will be purged by a successful bitcoin industry.”. Here is how Ten31, which was — according...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Wallet Delists XRP, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum Classic
America’s biggest crypto exchange has scrapped a number of assets from its self-custody mobile app citing waning customer interest. Coinbase today delisted a number of big cryptocurrencies—including Ripple’s XRP, the seventh largest digital asset by market cap—from its wallet app. In a Tuesday announcement, America’s biggest...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
kitco.com
Putin calls for the creation of an independent blockchain-based settlement network
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “The technology of digital currencies and blockchains can be used to create a new system of international settlements...
cryptoslate.com
Singapore requires banks to hold $125 for every $100 Bitcoin exposure
Singapore’s senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Nov. 28 that banks in the country must hold $125 of capital against every $100 exposure to risky crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). In a written response to Singapore’s parliament, Shanmugaratnam said Singapore-based banks have “insignificant” exposure to crypto....
Global financial giants and the New York Fed are rolling out a digital dollar test run as crypto reels from FTX's crash
Large global banks are planning to pilot a digital dollar with the New York Fed. Firms including Citigroup, HSBC and Wells Fargo announced the plans on Tuesday. The test run will examine how a digital token can help expedite payments. Some of the biggest players in the financial industry are...
5 Best Crypto Staking Platforms of 2022
Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services. $0 Commission Platform. Best for BeginnersBest for Crypto LendingBest for Competitive APYsBest for...
crowdfundinsider.com
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
Kyriba Teams With JPMorgan Payments on Real-Time Treasury
Finance and IT platform Kyriba and J.P. Morgan Payments have launched a real-time treasury solution. Offered to the companies’ mutual clients through a new application programming interface (API), the solution provides RTP network payments, payments status and bank reporting, the companies said Tuesday (Nov. 29) in a press release.
zycrypto.com
Binance Deploys $2 Billion To Save Crypto Industry After FTX’s Fall From Grace
Binance has committed $2 billion to the firm’s crypto rescue fund as it aims to help rebuild the industry. Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao said the so-called Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI) would possibly buy up some of the ailing crypto projects acquired by the now-defunct exchange FTX. Binance’s...
CoinTelegraph
Brazil passes law to legalize crypto as a payment method
While Brazil has not made Bitcoin (BTC) legal tender as El Salvador did last year, the South-American nation has passed a law that legalizes crypto payments throughout the country. The Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, a federal legislative body, has passed a regulatory framework that legalizes the use of cryptocurrencies...
cryptoslate.com
Brazil approves cryptocurrency bill recognizing Bitcoin as a payment method
Lawmakers in Brazil have approved a cryptocurrency framework bill for the use of digital currencies in the Latin American country. Once passed into law, Brazilians can use Bitcoin as a payment method, while digital assets will be recognized as an investment asset class. Bitcoin as payment. House bill 4401/21 aims...
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) out-classes Flasko (FLSK) and Oryen (ORY) to become the hottest blockchain token
There’s no doubt that the cryptocurrency market is flooded with different blockchain protocols. This can be overwhelming for someone who is just getting started with cryptocurrencies and wishes to benefit from the opportunities that come with new tokens. If you’re looking to invest in a new cryptocurrency, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will look into the three most-talked-about currencies in the market today – Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Flasko (FLSK), and Oryen (ORY).
TikTok Turns to Third Parties to Boost Lagging eCommerce
To further expand and improve its new eCommerce platform, social media company TikTok is bringing in tech startups with experience in optimizing digital commerce platforms. In a Financial Times report on Saturday (Nov. 26), it was found that TikTok’s recent shift into eCommerce has been met with problems, including brands abandoning the platform after sales did not meet expectations.
cryptopotato.com
VRJAM Announces The IEO of its Metaverse Currency, Vrjam Coin
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 28th November 2022]. VRJAM, the leading platform for Web3 live events, today announced the launch of its revolutionary new digital currency VRJAM Coin will IEO on the 30th of November via exchanges Gate.io and MexC. VRJAM’s and metaverse crypto-coin is currently valued at $US40M and has attracted investment from 15 of the world’s leading web3 focussed VC’s and investors.
