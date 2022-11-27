ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NBC Sports

Draymond appears to laugh at Gobert after Wolves turnover

Draymond Green didn't hide his feelings late in the Warriors' 137-114 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. Minnesota, trailing by double digits for the final three quarters after Golden State opened with a 47-point first, trimmed the Warriors' lead down to 10 points with 5:31 to play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup

Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
WHIO Dayton

AP source: Former NFL QB Dilfer finalizing deal with UAB

UAB is finalizing a deal with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer to become its next head coach. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that the school was expected to announce the hiring Wednesday of Dilfer, who has been coaching a high school team in Tennessee for the last four years.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FOX Sports

Utah takes on Los Angeles, aims to break 5-game skid

Los Angeles Clippers (13-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-11, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing five in a row. The Jazz are 11-6 in Western Conference...
LOS ANGELES, CA

