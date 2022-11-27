Read full article on original website
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
SkySports
Golden State Warriors 113-116 Dallas Mavericks: Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr react to loss
The Golden State Warriors were edged 116-113 on Tuesday night by a Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks, in what was another stellar performance from the Slovenian point guard. Doncic lit up the American Airlines Center with 41 points and 12 assists to sustain his place atop the NBA top-scorer standings and seal the game.
The Rudy Gobert Experiment: Did Minnesota Make A Major Mistake?
Giving up a ton of their future to trade for All-Star Rudy Gobert in the offseason, did the Minnesota Timberwolves ultimately make a mistake making this trade with the Utah Jazz?
What if the Golden State Warriors Simply Stopped Traveling?
VIDEO: Warriors can't stop traveling.
Grizzlies-Timberwolves NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
Spread, over/under and props bets for Wednesday’s Grizzlies-Timberwolves game in Minnesota. The Grizzlies are small road favorites.
NBC Sports
Draymond appears to laugh at Gobert after Wolves turnover
Draymond Green didn't hide his feelings late in the Warriors' 137-114 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center. Minnesota, trailing by double digits for the final three quarters after Golden State opened with a 47-point first, trimmed the Warriors' lead down to 10 points with 5:31 to play.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
Draymond Green Reacts to Kevin Durant's Hilarious Postgame Answer
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green laughed at Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant's postgame comment
NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Mavericks prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022
The Golden State Warriors (11-10) face the Dallas Mavericks (9-10) on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Mavericks prediction and pick. Golden State finds themselves winners of three straight games and sits in ninth in the Western Conference. The...
AP source: Former NFL QB Dilfer finalizing deal with UAB
UAB is finalizing a deal with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer to become its next head coach. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that the school was expected to announce the hiring Wednesday of Dilfer, who has been coaching a high school team in Tennessee for the last four years.
FOX Sports
Utah takes on Los Angeles, aims to break 5-game skid
Los Angeles Clippers (13-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-11, eighth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing five in a row. The Jazz are 11-6 in Western Conference...
Minnesota Star Towns Helped Off With Right Leg Injury
WASHINGTON (AP) — An uneven start to the season for the Minnesota Timberwolves turned even worse when Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington. He wasn't putting any weight on his right leg. The team now hopes the injury isn't too...
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Earned More Than $400K Per Game While Injured Last Year
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was among the most costly injured players during the NBA season last year. According to a study by Online Betting Guide, Butler cost the Heat $448,478 per game while injured. He missed 24 games, meaning he made $10,763,480 while sidelined. Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden...
Ranking LeBron James’ Best And Worst NBA Finals Performances
LeBron James played in 10 NBA finals in his career. He was unstoppable in most of them, averaging 28.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists.
Trent Dilfer to UAB football: What to know about Super Bowl champ, Lipscomb Academy coach
Trent Dilfer will finish his high school coaching career Thursday, when Lipscomb Academy plays CPA for the TSSAA Division II-AA state football championship in Chattanooga. Dilfer resigned at Lipscomb Academy on Wednesday and will be announced as the new coach at UAB. He's expected to rejoin Lipscomb on Thursday as the Mustangs...
Luka Doncic's 40-Point Triple-Double Leads Mavs Over Warriors
Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks faced off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the first time since the Western Conference Finals.
