KTUL
Food on the Move to fight food insecurities in north Tulsa with 'The Food Home'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Getting groceries in north Tulsa can be a trek. "We gotta go way out of out of like you say you're almost out of town just to get to a decent store," Kennie Wallace said. Wallace says there are not many nearby options for healthy...
KTUL
University of Tulsa unveils Land Acknowledgement plaque
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa held a ceremony Tuesday night to unveil its Land Acknowledgement plaque. TU's Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the TU Native American Student Association and the TU Native American Law Student Association held the event to acknowledge that TU's main campus sits on Muscogee land.
KTUL
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma Aquarium reveals new logo, new projects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tuesday, Oklahoma Aquarium leaders, Oklahoma Aquarium Foundation leaders, and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell unveiled a new logo for the aquarium and spoke about the facility's future. The new logo features a large bull shark. Research Director Dr. Ann Money says this is appropriate because the...
KTUL
Food on the Move launches 'The Food Home' to strengthen food systems in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Food on the Move announced a major project to help fight food insecurity and strengthen food systems in Oklahoma, called "The Food Home." The organization made the announcement on Giving Tuesday, kicking off its first of four phases to complete the Food Home. Phase one...
KTUL
City of Jenks achieves Oklahoma film friendly certification
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Jenks has achieved "film friendly" certification from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. The certification comes after the city completed the requirements for OF+MO's Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program. “Our city leadership communicates consistently that Jenks is open for business. Completing the...
KTUL
Tulsa apartment tenant struggles with lack of gas for a month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There's a newness at the Legacy at 64th Apartments with multiple renovations going on, but for one tenant, a certain situation has gotten very old. "How long have you been without gas?" NewsChannel 8 asked. "Four weeks now," said apartment resident LaQuesha Nelson. On Oct.29,...
KTUL
A New Leaf selling poinsettias to spread holiday cheer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf is selling poinsettias to bring holiday cheer to everyone's doorstep. The money raised will go toward programs and resources for people with developmental disabilities. Chief Development Officer Maranda Figueroa says clients working at the non-profit work hard to care for the plants...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation Gift Shop opens new Tahlequah storefront in Cherokee Springs Plaza
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation celebrated its grand opening of the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop in Tahlequah on Monday at its new location in Cherokee Springs Plaza. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr welcomed nearly 75 guests for the official ribbon-cutting before the store opened to the public.
KTUL
Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Pinnell, Oklahoma Aquarium expected to make major announcement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell and Oklahoma Aquarium leadership are expected to make a major announcement during a press conference Tuesday morning. The event will happen at 10:30 a.m. at the aquarium in Jenks. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Gathering Place allows dogs for a day at Deck the Paws event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For one Sunday only, the Gathering Place invited pets to the park to meet Santa Claus. From 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, furry friends and their owners explored the Gathering Place at the Deck the Paws event, presented by AARP Oklahoma. Pups and their...
KTUL
Wind causes fire to spread to multiple homes, structures in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., the Tulsa Fire Department received a call of a structure on fire near East 81st Place and South Lewis Avenue near Oral Roberts University. TFD says due to the strong winds, the fire spread to two additional structures, causing a...
KTUL
Salvation Army working to help 5,500 children this holiday at toy drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's Giving Tuesday, a day built on the idea of practicing radical generosity. We have the perfect opportunity for you to be part of the global effort and help those in need right here in our community through the Salvation Army Toy Drive. This year...
KTUL
'This is scary': Prescription medication shortages impact Oklahoma parents
TULSA, Okla. — Some commonly prescribed medications are in short supply. Amoxicillin and Tamiflu are on the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists' list of drug shortages. For Tesla Christner, the shortages of the first two medications have made caring for her sick daughters hard. One daughter has an ear...
KTUL
Blue Whale of Catoosa lights up for the holidays
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sunday, Catoosa's Blue Whale officially got into the Christmas spirit. Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was at the event and said the Blue Whale is a Route 66 icon. In fact, it's pretty much a Mother Road must-stop for travelers. It's also beloved by locals.
KTUL
LIST: Live Christmas trees available in northeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Multiple northeastern Oklahoma businesses are selling live Christmas trees this holiday season. You can choose from Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Douglas Fir, Balsam Fir, and more. Many of the tree farms also sell wreaths, garland, hot cocoa, and other Christmas gifts and decorations. The following...
KTUL
1 dead after motorcycle crash in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said one person died Tuesday evening. On Nov. 29 around 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched near 51st and Sheridan for an injury crash involving a motorcycle and minivan. While officers were en route, dispatch notified them that citizens were attempting to perform life-saving...
KTUL
Nowata Public Schools canceled Wednesday due to no water
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Nowata Public Schools has been canceled due to lack of water at all school sites. The City of Nowata said maintenance crews are working on a water leak which may cause little to no water pressure. NPS said the high school's Pittsburg State University field...
KTUL
US Postal Service looking for volunteers to answer letters to Santa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The season of giving is here, and the United States Postal Service is putting out the call for kind-hearted, generous people across the country to sign up to adopt letters to Santa. USPS Operation Santa relies solely on random acts of kindness and the generosity...
KTUL
Construction workers find body of 50-year-old man in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Osage County Sheriff's Office received a call on Nov. 28 concerning a body found by construction workers. Workers found an adult man's body on pastureland located near Wildcat Hill Road in the southern part of Osage County. OSCO says the victim was identified as...
