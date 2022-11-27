1 taken to hospital after late-night shooting at North Carolina hotel, suspect unknown, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a hotel late Saturday night.
At about 11:38 p.m., officers said they were called to the Extended Stay America on the 2600 block of Appliance Court, off of North Raleigh Blvd., in reference to a shooting.
One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro: police
Officers said the person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.
Police continue to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 0