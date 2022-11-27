1 taken to hospital after late-night shooting at North Carolina hotel, suspect unknown, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a hotel late Saturday night.

At about 11:38 p.m., officers said they were called to the Extended Stay America on the 2600 block of Appliance Court, off of North Raleigh Blvd., in reference to a shooting.

One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

Officers said the person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

