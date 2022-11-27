ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
TheStreet

Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs

Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Rail Strike, Disney, Cyber Monday Record, UnitedHealth - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Tuesday November 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Gain As Markets Track China Covid Changes. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Tuesday, while the dollar drifted lower against its global peers and Treasury yields stabilized, as investors looked for a change in China's strict Covid health policies following rare weekend protests in the world's second-largest economy.
NASDAQ

Daily Markets: Stocks May Be in Holding Pattern Until Powell Speaks

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session up across the board except for Japan’s Nikkei, which closed 0.21% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng set the pace, up 2.16% on a broad rally led by Consumer Services and Consumer Durables. China’s Shanghai Composite closed essentially flat, gaining a mere 0.05%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.52%, India’s SENSEX rose 0.67%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX and South Korea’s KOSPI added 1.16%, and 1.61%, respectively.
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Wall St futures slip on China COVID woes; Apple falls

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy re-ignited concerns about economic growth, while Apple shares slipped on a report of disruption in China production.
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Still Have Room to Run

With the October inflation report showing signs of cooling and anticipations of a slowdown in interest rate hikes, the stock market looks poised to extend its recent rally. Hence, it...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Wall Street is looking for a rebound after Monday's rout, which came as investors watched protests in China against the government's harsh anti-Covid measures. China's economy is already prone to fits and starts due to President Xi Jinping's "zero Covid" policy, which relies heavily on mass quarantines, and mass unrest would create a new level of uncertainty for the nation of 1.4 billion people, as well as global markets. This week, investors are also preparing to digest a new wave of earnings reports (Hewlett Packard Enterprise reports after the bell Tuesday) and the November jobs report, which lands Friday. Read live markets updates here.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, DraftKings, Biogen, Williams-Sonoma and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. — Apple shares fell 3.89% following a report that iPhone production could take a big hit due to unrest at a Foxconn factory in China, amid protests in China against the nation's zero-Covid policy. Analysts have expressed concern about recent manufacturing interruptions ahead of the holiday season too.
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks set for best monthly performance since 2009

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks were set to post the best month since May 2009, while currencies were on track to snap a five-month losing streak as the dollar weakened in November amid bets the U.S. Federal Reserve would pivot from aggressive rate hikes. The MSCI's index for...
TheStreet

Stocks Nudge Higher, Powell, Bankman-Fried, Biogen, HPE in Focus -Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Wednesday November 30:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher Will Powell, Jobs Data In Focus. U.S. equity moved higher Wednesday, while the dollar slipped lower against its global peers, as investors looked to a keynote address from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell later in the session while bracing for a series of job market data releases.
msn.com

S&P 500 falls third straight day as U.S. stocks end mostly lower Tuesday

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite booking a third straight day of losses as investors assessed downbeat data on U.S. consumer confidence and China's step toward potentially easing its strict COVID policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed about flat, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.2% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.6%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its U.S. consumer confidence index fell in November to a four-month low amid concerns over a slowing economy and high inflation.

