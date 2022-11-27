Read full article on original website
Thunder leave Jalen Williams off Monday lineup
The Oklahoma City Thunder did not list Jalen Williams in their lineup for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Thunder will opt to go with a bigger lineup versus the Pelicans tonight, sitting Jalen Williams for Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Our models project Williams for 23.6 fantasy points, with 11.6...
Jaden McDaniels (illness) questionable for Minnesota on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDaniels is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face Memphis on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.7 minutes against the Grizzlies. McDaniels' Wednesday projection includes 11.7 points,...
Zion, 23 pts, leads shorthanded Pelicans to victory over OKC
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With no Brandon Ingram or C.J. McCollum available in the starting lineup Monday (Nov. 28) night, Zion Williamson scored 23 points, leading the Pelicans to a 105-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at home in the Smoothie King Center. Zion, the team’s season leader in...
Ja Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies edge Knicks
NEW YORK -- After Ja Morant's triple-double at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, his father asked for his jersey.One problem: The Grizzlies star planned to give it to Knicks veteran Derrick Rose."Honestly it was crazy, (because) it was the first time he ever asked for my jersey after the game," Morant said after finishing with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds as Memphis held off New York 127-123."So it was kind of awkward. I had already planned to give it to D-Rose. At first I told him I had already given it away, man. He was like, 'Ugh,'"...
Jamal Cain (illness) available for Heat Sunday
The Miami Heat listed Jamal Cain (illness) as available for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Cain will be available for Sunday's game despite dealing with a non-COVID illness. Cain has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel and is averaging 12.1 fantasy points per game.
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
Knicks Blow Out Pistons on the Road
The New York Knicks (10-11) handily defeated the Detroit Pistons (5-18) on the road to take a 3-0 regular season series lead over Motor City. The Knicks last played the Pistons on November 11 and were able to pull out a much-needed victory. They also played them in October, making tonight their third matchup this season. That first game also resulted in a win for the Knicks.
NBA
Three Pelicans questionable and two out for Wednesday game vs. Raptors
TORONTO (11-9) Monday win vs. Cleveland. Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, Juancho Hernangomez, Pascal Siakam, Thaddues Young. Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
Jake LaRavia (foot) doubtful for Memphis' Wednesday matchup
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (foot) is doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. LaRavia appears unlikely to suit up on Wednesday with left foot sorness. Expect Santi Aldama to log more minutes versus a Timberwolves' team allowing a 111.9 defensive rating. Aldama's projection includes 6.7 points,...
Nuggets' Bones Hyland (illness) likely sitting Monday
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (illness) is unlikely to play Monday against the Houston Rockets, according to Brendan Vogt of DNVR. Hyland did not participate in shootaround on Monday and is trending toward a third consecutive absence. Davon Reed will likely have extra minutes available again. Reed is averaging...
Heat list Gabe Vincent (knee) as questionable for Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Despite being active in his last two games, Vincent has not logged any playing time due to a recent knee ailment. In 21.0 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to produce 8.2 points, 1.8 rebounds,...
Isaiah Stewart (toe) questionable for Detroit Tuesday
The Detroit Pistons labeled Isaiah Stewart (toe sprain) as questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Stewart has missed seven games with a sprained toe, but he could suit up on Tuesday. The third-year center has started in each of his healthy games so far this season.
Brandon Ingram (toe) out for Pelicans' Wednesday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram (toe) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Ingram will miss his second straight game with a toe sprain. Expect Trey Murphy to see more minutes versus a Toronto unit ranked seventh in defensive rating. Murphy's current projection includes 10.2...
Hawks' Jalen Johnson (ankle) doubtful on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Johnson continues to deal with an ankle injury and is not expected to play against Orlando on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 16.0 minutes against the Magic.
Max Strus (shoulder) probable for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus (shoulder) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Strus is dealing with a shoulder injury but is expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against the Celtics. Strus' Wednesday projection includes 14.2 points, 3.8...
Pacers' Andrew Nembhard (knee) cleared for play Monday
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Nembhard has missed the last four games for the Pacers, but should make his return for tonight's tilt against the Lakers. Nembhard has a $3,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 13.9...
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's clash with Boston. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against the Celtics. Robinson's Wednesday projection includes 8.8...
Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu (knee) probable on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dosunmu is on track to play on Wednesday despite dealing with right knee soreness. In 26.5 expected minutes, our models project Dosunmu to score 19.2 FanDuel points. Dosunmu's projection includes 8.7 points, 2.8...
Cam Reddish (groin) available Sunday for New York
New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will play Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Reddish has missed time recently due to a sore right groin. However, on Sunday, he is getting the green light to take the court to close out the week. If Reddish starts, Quentin Grimes would likely revert to the bench.
Theo Maledon starting for Hornets Monday in place of sick Terry Rozier
Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon will start Monday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Terry Rozier is a surprise inactive. He was originally listed probable to start the week, but he has since been ruled out of action. Now, Maledon will make his first start as a member of Charlotte.
